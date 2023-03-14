info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms AIP RD Buyer Corp.'s B2 CFR; assigns B2 rating to proposed term loan add-on

14 Mar 2023

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $350 million senior secured incremental first lien term loan B-2. Moody's also affirmed AIP RD Buyer Corp.'s (dba RelaDyne) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B2 rating on the existing senior secured first lien term loans. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the incremental term loan, borrowings under the revolver, as well as rolled equity from the acquired company and an additional equity contribution from American Industrial Partners (AIP) will be used to fund the acquisition and pay related fees and expenses.

"RelaDyne is making a transformational acquisition that adds significant scale and enhances its national footprint with potential synergies," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for AIP RD Buyer Corp. "However, along with the other recent acquisitions, this greatly increases integration risk and adds more debt to the balance sheet," Fumai added.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AIP RD Buyer Corp.

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AIP RD Buyer Corp.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AIP RD Buyer Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of RelaDyne's rating reflects the strategic rationale for the acquisition, which further increases scale and strengthens its geographic footprint into the Southwest, specifically Texas and the Gulf Coast. Moreover, the acquisition should lead to additional operating efficiencies including purchasing synergies, facility rationalizations and cross-selling opportunities given the overlap with RelaDyne's existing business in the region. RelaDyne also is expands it business profile into several new areas such as emergency services and freight and logistics services.

Despite the increase in gross debt, the sponsor and acquired company contributed $150 million of equity. As a result, Moody's views the company's credit metrics as appropriate for the rating. RelaDyne's adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) is approximately 6.5x as of September 30, 2022, and is expected to improve towards 5.5x in 2024. Moody's anticipates the company will realize the earnings contributions from the acquisitions given the enhanced scale, customer base and consistent operating performance based on the recurring revenue nature of its fuel and lubricants products.

However, the B2 rating does not incorporate any additional flexibility for further large debt-financed acquisitions following the Lucalza (LCZ) and Allied Oil transactions, which just recently closed, and the current target acquisition until sufficient progress on the integration is demonstrated.  Moody's believes the aggregate size of the three acquisitions in such a short time period introduces significant integration risk. While RelaDyne has made a number of acquisitions and thus far successfully been able to integrate them, they have been much smaller such as The Farley Group and Orange Line. As such, there are a number of challenges including assimilating three disparate ERP, SAP, finance and human resources and other back office functions onto the company's existing platforms. Some of this risk is mitigated by common applications including leveraging the Samsara technology and RelaDyne's use of OneStream, which allows data to be consolidated from various ERP systems. Moody's further notes that pro forma for the combination of LCZ, Allied Oil and the current target, exposure to the higher margin lubricant business as a percentage of gross profit is greatly reduced.

The B2 CFR reflects the company's position as the leading domestic distributor of lubricants, fuels, chemicals and other products, a strong and experienced management team, and a good track record of assimilating acquisitions under a centralized ERP platform. RelaDyne is the largest domestic distributor of lubricants and a leader in fuel and reliability solutions, serving approximately 31,700 customers across three core end markets: commercial, automotive and industrial. Free cash flow is projected to be positive and benefits from the capex-lite model, tax assets that reduce cash taxes and expectations that the company will not distribute dividends to its private equity sponsor, American Industrial Partners (AIP). Other strengths include barriers to entry stemming from the unique national footprint, preferred supplier status among key lubricant and fuel suppliers, and exposure to reliability service applications which provide more stable sales.

The rating is tempered by modest gross and EBITDA margins, indicative of the distribution industry, and high amounts of debt on the balance sheet increasing the risk that financial leverage remains elevated as a result of M&A objectives in the highly fragmented distribution industry. Supplier concentration is also a risk in the credit as the top 5 lubricant suppliers account for the majority of supplied lubricant volumes. RelaDyne's rating is also constrained by a fairly narrow product focus in a highly competitive market with lubricants and fuel distribution representing about two-thirds of gross profit. Exposure to cyclical end markets and the volatility of oil prices area additional considerations, though RelaDyne has historically managed oil price shocks.

LIQUIDITY

RelaDyne's liquidity is good. Cash balances are modest at roughly $31 million but are likely to grow with free cash flow, excluding future cash use for bolt-on acquisitions. The unrated asset-based revolving credit facility, which was upsized to $425 million from $275 million, provides additional liquidity though a portion of the revolving credit facility is expected to be applied towards the acquisition.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating assigned to the proposed $350 million term senior secured first lien term loan add-on and existing senior secured first lien term loans are commensurate with the B2 CFR given the preponderance of secured debt in the capital structure. The debt capital structure is also comprised of an unrated $425 million ABL credit facility and an unrated $165 million second lien term loan.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

AIP RD Buyer Corp.'s (dba RelaDyne) ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) and reflects moderately negative environmental risks (E-3), moderately negative social risks (S-3) and highly negative governance risks (G-4).

Environmental risks (E-3) are moderately negative due to carbon transition risks. However, these risks are mitigated because of the RelaDyne's distribution model and the capability to partner with vendors and customers to reduce their carbon emissions and footprint. The company has minimal estimated environmental liability-related expenditures and does not expect to incur any significant future capital expenditures related to environmental matters.

RelaDyne's social risks are moderately negative (S-3) due to lower health and safety risks because of the nature of the products distributed and the lack of material exposure directly to the consumer.

Governance risks are highly negative (G-4) due to the risks associated with private equity ownership, which include a limited number of independent directors on the board, reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company and more aggressive financial policies including higher leverage compared to most public companies.

The stable outlook assumes the company maintains its margins and can grow its distribution footprint through acquisitions without stressing the balance sheet above initial adjusted financial leverage of 6.0x for a sustained period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if the pace and scale of acquisitions contribute to EBITDA without increasing debt and facilitates leverage improvement to below 4.5x and retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) above 15%, both on a sustained basis with a commitment from the financial sponsor to maintain a more conservative financial policy. An upgrade would also require the recent acquisitions to be successfully integrated.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if gross adjusted leverage rises above the mid-6x range for a sustained period or retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) falls below 5%, or free cash flow is below $50 million or liquidity significantly weakens. Another debt-financed acquisition exceeding $100 million or insufficient progress integrating the acquisitions over the next 12-18 months would also trigger a downgrade.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, RelaDyne distributes lubricants, fuel and chemicals as well as providing equipment reliability services serving the automotive, commercial and industrial markets. Revenues for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2022, were about $2.7 billion on a pro forma basis for acquisitions in the period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution and Supply Chain Services published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398921. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Domenick R Fumai
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com