Moody's affirms eight classes of WFCM 2019-C49

Approximately $578 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of eight classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-C49, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-C49 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the seven P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.2% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.1% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.3% to $764 million from $774 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 64 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 46.3% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 1.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 31, compared to a Herf of 32 at securitization.

As of the April 2022 remittance report, loans representing 94% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 3% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 2% were between 30 – 59 days delinquent.

Seven loans, constituting 13% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Four loans, constituting 4.3% of the pool, are currently in specially servicing. All four loans have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Florissant Marketplace Loan ($12.0 million – 1.6% of the pool), which is secured by a single building retail center located about 20 miles from St. Louis in Florissant, Missouri. The property has 15 tenants, two of which (supermarket and fitness center) comprise 75% of the net rentable area (NRA). The fitness center was previously leased to Gold's Gym which has filed for bankruptcy and vacated the property in 2020. In January 2021 a receiver was assigned to manage and lease up the fitness center space and market the property for sale. The loan is last paid through February 2022.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Country Inn & Suites- Orlando Loan ($9.1 million – 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by a five-story, 170 room limited service hotel on a 2.26 acre parcel located in Orlando, Florida. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2021 due to payment default. Initial foreclosure action was filed in April 2021. Cash management is in place and the payments are current. The special servicer indicates that they are working on a potential modification with the borrower that might send the loan back to the master servicer if completed.

The remaining specially serviced loans are secured by a mixed-use property located in Brooklyn, New York and a retail property located in New York, New York. Moody's estimates an aggregate $8 million loss for the specially serviced loans (25% expected loss on average). Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1% of the pool.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 92% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 117%, compared to 112% at securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 4% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.57X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 1.57X and 0.97X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 20.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Innisfree Portfolio Loan ($55.8 million – 7.3% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in two hotels, Hilton Garden Inn Fort Walton and Holiday Inn Fort Walton Beach, containing a total of 330 guestrooms. The hotels are located adjacent to each other on a 17-acre beachfront parcel in Fort Walton, FL, in the Gulf of Mexico. The Hilton Garden Inn is a 178-guestroom, five-story, full-service hotel built in 2017, and the Holiday Inn Resort is a family-focused, 152-guestroom, five-story, full-service hotel built in 2014. Overall revenues improved in 2021, with the property NCF improving since securitization. The loan has amortized 4.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 1.76X, respectively, compared to 109% and 1.55X at securitization.

The second largest loan is the Bristow Center Loan ($53 million – 6.9% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 158,082 square feet (SF) grocery anchored retail center located in Bristow, VA, approximately 30.0 miles southwest of the Washington, DC central business district. The property is anchored by Harris Teeter (36% of the NRA), which operates subject to a ground lease and owns its improvements, and, CVS(8.2%). In addition to Harris Teeter, there are four other ground lease tenants at the property with tenant-owned improvements, which include PNC Bank, BB&T, Fauquier Bank and Minnieland Private Day School. Property performance has been stable since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 1.47X, unchanged from securitization.

The third largest loan is the Residence Inn Denver City Center Loan ($47.5 million – 6.2% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 228-guestroom, extended stay hotel located in Denver, CO. The property is situated in the city's central business district along Champa Street between 17th Street and 18th Street. Hotel amenities include approximately 1,742 SF of meeting/event space, a 24-hour fitness center, complimentary breakfast, on-site laundry, swimming pool, business center, sundry store, rooftop deck and parking. The property was constructed in 2006 and underwent approximately $6.3 million ($27,632 per key) in renovations from December 2017 to March 2018. Property performance has been impacted due to business disruptions as a result of the pandemic. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 1.9X, respectively, compared to 106% and 2.11X at securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

