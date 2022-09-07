Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Covetrus, Inc.; Outlook Stable

New York, September 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 Corporate Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to Covetrus, Inc. ("Covetrus"). The ratings are being assigned in conjunction with a leveraged buyout of the company. Moody's also assigned B1 ratings to the company's proposed first-lien credit facilities, consisting of a $300 million bank revolving credit facility expiring 2027, and a $1,525 million term loan due 2029. The ratings outlook is stable.

In May of 2022, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") and TPG entered into a definitive agreement to acquire publicly traded Covetrus. The acquisition will be financed with the proposed $1,525 million first-lien term loan, a $350 million dollar second-lien term loan (unrated), along with new and rollover sponsor equity.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Covetrus, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Covetrus, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Social risk exposure for Covetrus includes responsible production risks related to compliance with regulatory requirements, partially offset by favorable demographic and societal trends in the animal health end-market. Among governance considerations, Moody's expects Covetrus' financial policies under private equity ownership to be aggressive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Covetrus, Inc.'s B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage of 7.1x (on Moody's adjusted basis) for the last twelve month period ending June 30, 2022, and financial policy risks related to its private equity ownership. The rating is also constrained by Covetrus' concentrated presence in the highly competitive animal health distribution market with low profit margins (distribution generates 74% of EBITDA pre-corporate allocation). Covetrus' distribution segment, which primarily serves veterinarian customers that ultimately sell products to pet owners, is subject to ongoing competition from alternative sales channels including online and other retailers that may offer lower pricing. Key risks also include Covetrus' lack of diversification from its niche focus on animal health, as well as its high reliance on few manufacturing suppliers, which exposes it to high business risk in Moody's view.

Positively, Covetrus benefits from established relationships with large animal-health pharmaceutical suppliers, including a long-standing relationship with Zoetis Inc. (Baa1/Stable), the leading global manufacturer of animal health pharmaceuticals. The company's established position with major suppliers and customers in the animal health supply chain, as well as its broad product offering with significant scale, has allowed it to maintain top global market share. Management estimates Covetrus' global animal health distribution market share at 27%. Furthermore, the company's positive growth outlook is underpinned by increasing global trends in pet ownership. This in-turn leads to more visits to the veterinarian, driving higher demand for the animal-health pharmaceuticals and medical equipment that Covetrus distributes. Finally, the company's business mix continues to shift towards its higher margin technology offerings, including Global Pharmacy Management ("GPM"; 16% of EBITDA) and Global Software Services ("GSS"; 10% EBITDA) segments. GPM is the leading US technology offering for vets to run their own online pharmacies through Covetrus' network, while GSS provides software on a subscription basis for vet practice management.

Covetrus has good liquidity supported by full access under a $300 million revolving credit facility expiring 2027, and Moody's expectation of modestly positive free cash flow in FY2023 (ending 12/31/23). Moody's expects free cash flow to improve to approximately $50 million in FY2024 as costs to achieve synergies are wound down. These cash sources provide coverage of the required 1% amortization (roughly $15.2 million annually) of its first-lien senior secured term loan. The cash balance at the close of the transaction will be approximately $50 million.

The first lien credit facilities are rated B1, one notch above the B2 Corporate Family Rating, reflecting the priority lien on pledged assets and the benefit of a layer of loss absorption provided by the $350 million second lien term loan due 2030 (unrated).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will reduce debt/EBITDA to below 6.5x (on Moody's adjusted basis) within 12-18 months of transaction close, primarily through organic earnings growth. Moody's expects that the company's relatively stable business profile will result in sustained mid-single digit top line growth, along with positive free cash flow.

ESG considerations are material to Covetrus' ratings. Covetrus faces negative social risks from compliance with various federal, state and local regulatory requirements for the sale and distribution of animal-health pharmaceuticals. However, the company benefits from favorable demographic and societal trends, including growth in the number of US households that own pets. As a leading global animal health distributor, Covetrus is well-positioned to benefit from growth in the overall veterinary services end-market, underpinning healthy same-store sales growth. Among governance considerations, Covetrus' financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive; this is partially reflected in the high financial leverage following the leveraged buyout.

As proposed, Moody's expects the new credit facilities to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.

Moody's expects the proposed first and second lien term loans to have no financial maintenance covenants, while the proposed revolving credit facility will contain a springing maximum total first lien net leverage ratio of 9.0x that will be tested when the revolver is more than 40% drawn.

The credit facility contains incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $280 million and 100.0% of consolidated EBITDA, plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited first lien debt subject to a 5.5x first lien net leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $280 million and 100% of EBITDA and debt incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Covetrus faces performance headwinds from things such as heightened competition and/or pricing pressure in its distribution platform, high customer turnover, or losses of any key supplier relationships. In addition, a more aggressive financial policy or a weakening in liquidity could also result in a downgrade. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.5 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company increases diversification by lowering its earnings concentration from the distribution platform. Additionally, Covetrus would need to reduce financial leverage with debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5 times, along with sustained good liquidity and positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Portland, Maine, Covetrus, Inc. is a leading provider of distribution and technology solutions to the global animal health market. The company generated pro forma revenues of over $4.6 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

