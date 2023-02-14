Moody's assigns (P)B3 to Egypt's Sukuk Program

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a (P)B3 rating to the proposed $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme by The Egyptian Financial Company For Sovereign Taskeek ("the Company"). The Company is a joint stock company wholly-owned by Egypt's Ministry of Finance whose debt and trust certificate (sukuk) issuances are, in Moody's view, ultimately the obligation of the Government of Egypt.

The assigned rating to the programme mirrors the Government of Egypt's issuer rating. According to the terms and conditions available to Moody's, the trust certificates issued under the programme will constitute direct, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the Government of Egypt. The payment obligations represented by the securities to be issued by the Company rank pari passu with all of the Government of Egypt's current and future senior unsecured external debt.

Proceeds from the sukuk issuance will be used by the Company to purchase the usufruct rights to eligible real estate assets. The amounts subsequently received by the Government of Egypt in consideration for the transaction will be used to finance investment and development projects included in the economic and social development plan in the state's general budget.

Moody's notes that its sukuk ratings do not express an opinion on the structure's compliance with Shari'ah law.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Egypt's B3 rating is underpinned by reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity while the economy undergoes a structural change toward a more export- and private sector-led growth model under a flexible exchange rate regime. Official support under a new IMF program that includes a state-owned asset sale strategy including to regional partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) mitigates liquidity risks related to a more onerous external debt service schedule over the next two years. The credit profile remains supported by the government's track record of primary surpluses, solid trend growth and a large and dedicated domestic funding base to meet the government's large funding needs at over 30% of GDP.

While the government's announced state-owned asset sale strategy starting this month as part of the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program will support this structural adjustment and help generate sustained non-debt creating capital inflows to meet increased external debt service payments over the next two years, these measures will ultimately take time to tangibly reduce Egypt's external vulnerability risks. Moreover, notwithstanding the clear commitment to a fully flexible exchange rate, the government's capacity to manage the implications for inflation and social stability is yet to be established.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Egypt's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting high exposure to environmental, social and governance risks respectively. The sovereign's high debt burden and relatively low income levels constrain its capacity to respond to environmental and social risks, although remedy strategies are being implemented.

Egypt's highly negative exposure to environmental risks (E-4 issuer profile score) mainly relates to high water risk through the country's dependency on the Nile and the high degree of air pollution in densely populated cities. The Nile's flow has been affected by the decreasing rate of annual rainwater, leading to very high fresh water resource depletion rates which the government seeks to address via the installation of desalination plants and the application of strict rules for the cultivation of water-intensive crops such as rice and sugarcane. As climate change intensifies, Egypt is also among the sovereigns most exposed to rising sea levels, with up to 10%-25% of the population or GDP exposed over the next decades.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), driven by low employment rates that constrain the absorption of the young and expanding labor force, resulting in high youth unemployment rates at over 25% of the labor force, including among graduates. Relatively high poverty rates and gender inequality also contribute to social risks which have been exacerbated by the large economic reform adjustment costs borne by consumers over the past few years. Although the breadth of coverage remains relatively narrow, as part of the government's reform effort, social risks are being mitigated by a more targeted social safety net.

Egypt has a highly negative governance profile score (G-4 issuer profile), reflecting weak performance on voice and accountability and the perception of relatively few formal checks on the exercise of government power, including from the side of civil society. In recent years, significant progress in the implementation of fiscal reforms denote improvements in fiscal policy effectiveness, constrained by high debt levels and a large interest bill. Monetary and macro policy has been relatively ineffective in the past in preventing the build-up of imbalances that have led to structurally weak competitiveness and necessitated abrupt adjustments. The government has more recently committed to a flexible exchange rate regime to boost its competitiveness and expand its export base to enhance its external debt carrying capacity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the (P)B3 sukuk issuance program rating mirrors the B3 issuer rating of the government of Egypt, the same factors and considerations apply. The rating would likely be upgraded upon evidence of a structural shift to a growth model that generates the foreign exchange proceeds to meet external debt service payments on a self-sustained basis. This would be reflected in a growing non-hydrocarbon export share over time and a sustained build-up in the foreign exchange liquidity buffer supported by non-debt creating inflows. A sustained improvement in debt/GDP and interest/revenue metrics in line with peers as a result of continued primary surpluses and longer average debt maturities would also put upward pressure on the rating.

Reversal of adopted reform commitments or limited effectiveness of the reforms under the IMF program that leads to reduced official support, or a sustained deterioration in debt/GDP or interest/revenue metrics resulting from the materialization of social or political risk would exert negative pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elisa Parisi-Capone

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marie Diron

MD-Global Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

