Moody's changes Marcolin's outlook to stable

Milan, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to stable from negative the outlook on the ratings of Italian eyeglass manufacturer Marcolin S.p.A. ("Marcolin", "the company" or "the group").

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B3 rating on its €350 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026.

"The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects the recovery in Marcolin's operating performance in 2021 and our expectation that there will be continued improvement over next one to two years," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Marcolin.

"The rating action also reflects Marcolin's large cash position following the sale of its stake in Thelios for €158 million (or €128 million net of the €30 million share buyback as part of the same transaction), which provides financial flexibility to reduce leverage or finance growth opportunities," adds Mr Re.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Marcolin's operating performance in 2021 substantially recovered from the weak 2020 performance, although not yet returning to the pre-pandemic levels. In particular, revenues increased by 34% in 2021 to €455 million and Moody's adjusted EBITDA reached €39 million, compared with only €1 million in 2020 and €46 million in 2019.

This improvement in profitability as well as tight working capital management resulted in solid cash flow generation, with cash flow from operations (CFO) of €74 million in 2021, from negative €46 million in 2020.

Positive earnings momentum continued in Q1 2022, with sales growth of 19.5% (15.3% on a like-for-like basis), supported by solid performance of the company's major brands, Tom Ford and Guess. A better sales mix and the efficiency measures adopted by the company, particularly on procurement, resulted in continued margin improvement, despite the adverse impact of higher logistics costs.

EBITDA margin reached 14%, a 800bps increase compared to the same period in 2021. Moody's expects Marcolin's EBITDA to increase to approximately €60 million in 2022 and its leverage to decline from 9.7x in 2021 to below 6.5x in the next 18 months, a level commensurate with the B3 rating category.

However, this improvement remains subject to execution risk because of increasing challenges from rising input costs, supply chain problems and deteriorating macroeconomic environment that could result in softening demand owing to weaker consumer confidence. Moody's expects that Marcolin should be able to weather these pressures better than other consumer durables peers owing to its solid presence in the luxury segment, which allows it to pass through cost increases to consumers more easily than in other segments.

Moreover, following the disposal of its stake in Thelios, a JV established in 2017 for the design and production of eyewear for some brands of the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH, A1 stable) group, Marcolin has a considerable cash position amounting to €216 million, which provides substantial financial flexibility in case of operational underperformance. Moody's expects that Marcolin will use the €128 million net proceeds from the disposal to finance growth, including M&A, or to reduce debt, in the absence of suitable investment opportunities.

Marcolin's credit profile is supported by the company's solid market position in the global eyewear market, with a well-balanced product and geographic diversification. The rating also factors the company's modest size and the risk of licenses not being renewed, owing to the lack of significant proprietary brands and the high sales concentration in a few brands.

LIQUIDITY

Marcolin's liquidity is good, supported by a large cash balance of €216 million as of March 2022 and full availability under the €46 million RCF. This will cover its capital spending of around €20 million per year as well as its seasonal working capital swing, with cash absorption in the first half of the year and release in the second half.

The RCF includes a springing financial covenant of 11.5x net leverage, tested quarterly when drawings exceed 40% of the RCF.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating assigned to the €350 million guaranteed senior secured notes is in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that the guaranteed senior secured notes represent most of the group's financial debt. While the €46 million super senior RCF ranks senior to the notes, its size is not enough to cause a notching down of the guaranteed senior secured notes.

Moody's has assumed a 50% family recovery rate, as it is standard for capital structures that include both bonds and bank debt. The senior secured notes are secured by share pledges and are guaranteed (with some limitations under Italian law) by subsidiaries, representing at least 85% of the group's EBITDA.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Marcolin's operating performance and credit metrics will continue improving over the next one to two years, with leverage returning below 6.5x, a level commensurate with the B3 rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative pressure on the rating could materialise if (1) the company's Moody's adjusted gross debt /EBITDA remains above 6.5x on a sustained basis; (2) it generates negative free cash flow for an extended period of time; or (3) its liquidity deteriorates significantly.

Positive ratings pressure could arise if (1) Marcolin reduces its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.5x as a result of improved operating performance or the use of its large cash balance to reduce debt; (2) its EBIT margin returns to high single-digit levels in percentage terms; and (3) liquidity remains at least adequate.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Marcolin S.p.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Marcolin S.p.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Italy, Marcolin S.p.A. (Marcolin) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear, with a portfolio of around 30 licensed brands. The group has a global presence in both sunglasses and prescription frames. In 2021, the group generated €455 million in revenue and €39 million in EBITDA (Moody's adjusted). Since 2012, Marcolin has been controlled by private equity sponsor PAI Partners.

