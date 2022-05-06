Moody's downgrades Bandesal's rating to Caa3 from Caa1; outlook remains negative

New York, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Banco de Desarrollo de la República de El Salvador's (Bandesal) foreign currency issuer rating to Caa3 from Caa1 and its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to caa3 from caa1. The bank's long-term counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment were also downgraded to Caa2 and Caa2(cr), from B3 and B3(cr), respectively. At the same time, the short-term counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment were affirmed at Not Prime and Not Prime(cr), respectively. The outlook remained negative.

The rating action follows the announcement made by Moody's Investors Service on 4 May 2022 that it downgraded El Salvador's sovereign bond rating to Caa3 from Caa1, and maintained the negative outlook. For additional information, please refer to the related press release: "Moody's downgrades El Salvador's ratings to Caa3 from Caa1; maintains negative outlook" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_464838).

The following ratings and assessments assigned to Banco de Desarrollo de la República de El Salvador were downgraded:

.Baseline credit assessment and adjusted baseline credit assessment, to caa3 from caa1

.Long-term foreign currency issuer rating, to Caa3 from Caa1, outlook remains negative

.Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating, to Caa2 from B3

.Long-term counterparty risk assessment, to Caa2(cr) from B3(cr)

The following ratings and assessments assigned to Banco de Desarrollo de la República de El Salvador were affirmed:

.Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

.Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)

Outlook action:

. Outlook remains negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Bandesal's ratings and assessments was prompted by the downgrade of El Salvador's sovereign bond rating to Caa3, from Caa1. Bandesal's issuer rating is constrained by El Salvador's sovereign rating, reflecting Moody's view that as a state-owned bank, its creditworthiness is intrinsically interlinked with that of the government. The sovereign rating action reflects an increased probability of a credit event – restructuring, distressed exchange, or default – with relatively high severity, as the sovereign faces a challenging debt amortization schedule with bond maturities in 2023 and 2025 in a context of continued funding stress and persistently high financing needs. The negative outlook on Bandesal's rating is also in line with the negative outlook on the sovereign rating which in turn captures Moody's view that in the event of a default losses to investors could exceed those typically associated with a Caa3 rating.

The interlinkages between Bandesal and the government's creditworthiness are mainly related to the impact of the sovereign credit profile on the bank's operating environment and potential funding pressures for the bank that could arise from a deterioration of El Salvador's own access to market funding and a potential sovereign credit event. These pressures are partly mitigated by Bandesal's reliance on long-term multilateral funding. The low predictability of institutions and government policies coupled with the sovereign's liquidity pressures create additional risks for the bank's overall credit profile.

Despite the deteriorated credit conditions of the sovereign government, Bandesal has maintained good asset quality metrics, which benefit from its focus on indirect lending through other financial institutions, and strong capital position. The bank's Caa3 rating also acknowledges its preferred creditor status as the government development bank in El Salvador and the conservative risk guidelines. However, in 2020-21, riskier direct loans to corporates and Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) expanded, reaching 31% gross loans, from about 5% in 2018-19, which will increase pressure on future asset risk metrics, as these loans mature amid less favorable economic conditions and higher energy prices. While the bank focused on growing into higher risk lending, loan loss reserves declined to 2.5% in 2021, from a 3.6% average for the past five years.

Bandesal's strong capitalization represents a key strength and provides a sizeable buffer to absorb losses and support loan growth. As of September 2021, the bank's tangible common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets (RWA) ratio stood at about 47% supported by the bank's earnings and contained dividend payments, although it declined from 56% in 2020 due the acceleration of loan growth into corporates and MSMEs in 2021. This expansion strategy also pressured the bank's liquidity profile in 2021, with liquid assets declining to 10% of tangible banking assets at the end of 2021, from about 20% in the past five years. However, despite being a state-owned bank, Bandesal does not hold El Salvador's sovereign debt, and does not provide direct financing to the government, as per the Salvadoran Development Bank Law [1], a mitigant to additional pressure that could arise considering the current sovereign liquidity conditions.

In terms of profitability, the bank has historically reported moderate performance, with net income to tangible banking assets below 1%. This results from Bandesal's focus on lower-margin loans to financial institutions and its full reliance on a more expensive wholesale funding, which is partially compensated by its historically low credit costs. While profitability levels increased between 2020 and 2021 mainly because of higher yield on the direct lending portfolio, Moody's believes that rising funding costs and potentially higher provisioning expenses will push profitability closer to historical levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely for Bandesal at this time because the rating is currently constrained by the Government of El Salvador's sovereign rating and the outlook is negative, aligned to the outlook on the sovereign rating. However, the outlook could be changed to stable following a stabilization of the Government of El Salvador's sovereign rating outlook, provided that the bank's financial profile remained sound.

On the other hand, downward pressure on the bank's ratings would arise following a further downgrade of the sovereign rating in light of the high interlinkages between bank's creditworthiness and that of the government.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

