Moody's downgrades China SCE's ratings to B3/Caa1; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded China SCE Group Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, and the company's senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B3.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects China SCE's deteriorating liquidity in view of its sizable debt maturities over the next 12-18 months," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects uncertainty over the company's ability to raise new funding to address operating and refinancing needs amid a volatile operating environment," adds Hui.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects China SCE's contracted sales to fall 10% year on year in 2023 to around RMB53 billion due the continued weak market sentiment. In 2022, China SCE's contracted sales declined 44% year on year to RMB59.0 billion. The weak contracted sales will weigh on the company's operating cash flow and liquidity.

In addition, China SCE has sizable debt maturities in 2023 and the first half of 2024, including USD1 billion offshore bonds, a RMB540 million onshore bond as well as some offshore bank loans.

While Moody's expects the company to be able to repay the USD500 million offshore bond due in April 2023, China SCE's liquidity will be inadequate over the next 12-18 months if the company is unable to raise sufficient new external funding to meet its refinancing needs. The company benefited from recent supportive policy measures and issued a RMB1.5 billion onshore bond with a guarantee by China Bond Insurance Co., Ltd. in January 2023. However, the amount is relatively small compared with its debt maturities.

China SCE is also exposed to joint venture (JV) partnerships, in which the company may need to provide additional funding support to the projects, particularly if the JV partner is in financial distress. That said, the company has been reducing its JV exposure over the past year, which helps to control the associated risks.

Moody's notes that China SCE could raise funds through disposing or pledging its investment properties, but these transactions entail high execution uncertainty given volatile market conditions. In December 2022, China SCE raised RMB900 million through a secured borrowing from its listed property management arm by pledging some commercial property assets.

Moody's expects China SCE's credit metrics to deteriorate due to weakened operations. In particular, its interest servicing ability, as measured by EBIT/interest expense, will worsen to 1.4x in 2023 from an estimated level of 1.6x in 2022 and 2.6x in 2021. Its gross margin will contract to 13%-14% over this period, as compared with an estimated 17% in 2022 and 21.7% in 2021, as the company lowered the property sales price to boost sales and cash collection. In 2022, the average selling price of China SCE's contracted sales dropped 14% year on year to RMB12,016 per square meter.

China SCE's Caa1 senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than the CFR to reflect structural subordination risk. Most of the company's consolidated claims are at its operating subsidiaries, which have priority over its senior unsecured claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. Moody's expects the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered China SCE's weak financial position and liquidity management. Moody's has also considered the company's concentrated ownership by its controlling shareholder, Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, who held a 50.2% stake as of 31 August 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of China SCE's ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook. However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if China SCE improves its liquidity and access to funding, and strengthens its sales and profitability.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade China SCE's ratings if the company's access to funding and liquidity deteriorate further, and in turn, increase its refinancing risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1996, China SCE Group Holdings Limited listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February 2010. As of 30 June 2022, the company had a total land bank of around 36.65 million square meters in terms of gross floor area, with nationwide coverage across various geographical regions in China.

