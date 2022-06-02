Moody's downgrades Yuzhou to Ca/C; outlook negative

Hong Kong, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited to Ca from Caa2, and the company's senior unsecured ratings to C from Caa3.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation of weak recovery prospects for Yuzhou's bondholders following its interest payment defaults," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects our view that the recovery prospects for Yuzhou's creditors could weaken further if the interest payment defaults trigger a wider cross default of the company's other debt," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yuzhou announced on 31 May 2022 that it had missed the interest payments on several bonds after the expiration of the grace period [1].

Yuzhou's missed interest payments reflect the company's limited financial flexibility and weak liquidity. This could trigger a cross default and accelerate the repayment of the company's other debt obligations.

As a result, the company will likely go through a debt restructuring process and have to rely on asset sales or investments from potential investors to generate funds for debt servicing. However, these fundraising activities entail high execution risk and the recovery prospects for creditors remain uncertain.

Yuzhou's C senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk reflects the fact that most of Yuzhou's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered Yuzhou's concentrated ownership given the controlling shareholder, Mr. Lam Lung On, holds a 59.09% stake in the company as of 31 December 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could develop if Yuzhou repays its maturing debt and improves its liquidity position materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited is a property developer that focuses on residential housing in the Yangtze River Delta and the West Strait Economic Zone.

Yuzhou listed its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009. As of 31 December 2021, Yuzhou's land bank totaled 20.42 million square meters in saleable gross floor area.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Yuzhou's announcement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 31 May 2022

