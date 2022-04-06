Moody's rates Earthstone's notes B3; outlook stable

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned first time ratings to Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC (Earthstone), including a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and a B3 rating to the company's proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2027. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the prospective note issuance will be used to fund a portion of its acquisition of assets from Bighorn Permian Resources, LLC (Bighorn) for $860 million. Earthstone is a publicly traded, independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas controlled by its private equity sponsors, primarily EnCap (40%, pro forma for the Bighorn acquisition) and Warburg Pincus (19%, pro forma). Operations are predominantly focused on the Midland and Delaware sub-basins of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

"Earthstone ratings reflect its moderate financial leverage and growing scale in the Permian basin, which it has largely accumulated through a series of acquisitions over the past eighteen months," noted John Thieroff, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. "We expect the company to remain acquisitive with an eye toward consolidating acreage and production proximate to its operations while continuing to fund purchases with a substantial equity component."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC's (Earthstone) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its competitive cost structure, moderate financial leverage and concentrated operations in the Permian Basin. The company's scale has increased considerably following a series of acquisitions since the beginning of 2021, most notably Chisholm Energy Holdings LLC (Chisholm, closed in February 2022) and its announced acquisition of Bighorn, which is expected to close this month. As a result, Earthstone's pro forma production will exceed 80 mboe/d, more than triple its 2021 level of 24.8 mboe/d. While the majority of the company's production comes from the Midland sub-basin, its 2022 development plan is split between the Midland and Delaware sub-basins, with a two-rig program in each area. Moody's expects Earthstone's lease operating expenses to continue to improve as production from horizontal wells accounts for an increasingly larger share of its total mix (80% of the company's producing wells at year-end 2021 were vertical.) The complementary nature of Bighorn's operations in the Midland sub-basin provides Earthstone opportunities to block up acreage and drill longer horizontal laterals, which will improve unit drilling economics.

Earthstone's credit profile is challenged by its aggressive acquisition strategy, having undertaken six transactions (five closed, one pending) since December 2020. The recently closed Chisholm acquisition was a step-out and presents a greater integration challenge for Earthstone, given the company's prior lack of operations in the Delaware sub-basin. Geographic concentration poses a risk, as the company lacks sufficient scale to give it negotiating leverage for materials and services – particularly meaningful in inflationary periods such as now. While private equity ownership typically connotes a more aggressive financial policy, Earthstone's sponsors have backed its acquisition strategy with significant acquisition funding, including a $280 million equity placement in support of the Bighorn purchase.

Earthstone's proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes due in 2027 are rated B3, two notches below the CFR. The double notching results from the priority ranking of the senior secured revolving credit facility, the $800 million elected commitment of the revolver, which is large relative to the notes, and the heavy utilization of the revolver.

Moody's expects Earthstone to maintain good liquidity, reflected by its SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. Liquidity benefits from the company's strong free cash flow generation, particularly in the high commodity price environment likely to continue into 2023. Moody's expects Earthstone to prioritize repaying revolver borrowings from its free cash flow, which could exceed $400 million in 2022. Covenants under the revolver require Earthstone to maintain consolidated total leverage of less than 3.5x and a current ratio of greater than 1x, levels that the company will likely have little problem maintaining compliance through mid-2023. The revolver expires in November 2024 and Earthstone's next debt maturity will be that of the proposed notes in 2027.

Moody's views Earthstone's governance risk as moderately negative, due to the company's hyper-acquisitive growth strategy and the control by its private equity sponsors, whose agenda could at times place it in conflict with the interests of creditors. Sponsor support of the Bighorn acquisition and willingness to issue equity in support of other transactions, a conservative approach to distributions, and Earthstone's public listing all serve to mitigate private equity ownership concerns, to an extent.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Earthstone will generate substantial free cash flow over the next twelve months and that reducing revolver borrowings will be its primary use. The outlook also contemplates successful integration of the company's recent acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include increased scale, maintaining a leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) above 1.5x in a mid-cycle commodity price environment, consistent free cash flow, a track record of prudent capital allocation and shareholder returns, RCF/debt sustained above 40%, and successfully integrating its recent acquisitions done in rapid succession. Factors that could precipitate a downgrade include RCF/debt below 25%, LFCR below 1.0x, and a greater reliance on debt to fund acquisitions.

The Woodlands, Texas-based Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC is a publicly traded independent exploration and production company majority owned by EnCap and Warburg Pincus. The company operates in the Midland and Delaware sub-basins of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Thieroff

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

