Moody affirms Ba2 rating of Huvepharma; changes outlook to negative

Madrid, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Huvepharma International BV ("Huvepharma" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR).

"The change in outlook to negative from stable incorporates Huvepharma's weaker than expected profitability and free cash flow generation resulting in a deterioration of key credit metrics compared to Moody´s previous expectation. As a result, leverage has increased, positioning the company weakly in the Ba2 rating category," says Michel Bove, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst and lead analyst for Huvepharma.

"However, the affirmation of the Ba2 CFR takes into consideration the company's sustained track record of revenue growth, as well as our expectation that the company´s performance will gradually improve in the next two years allowing it to reduce leverage," Mr. Bove added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's operating performance will be weaker than initially anticipated, resulting in a Moody's-adjusted leverage above 3.5x in 2022. Furthermore, the negative outlook also reflects the company's higher than expected negative free cash flow generation 2021, although Moody's forecasts some improvement in 2022.

In the first half of 2022 the company's profitability was strained due to cost inflation and high energy prices. The latter has significantly affected the company's manufacturing costs in Europe. As a result, Moody´s adjusted EBITDA decreased to €149 million in the last twelve months ended June 2022 from €163 million in FY2021, and leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, increased to 3.8x from 3.6x in 2021.

Moody's now forecast that Huvepharma will continue to grow its sales at a low double-digit annual rate in 2022, and high single-digit thereafter, with its Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin remaining below 25% for the next 18 months before possibly strengthening thereafter.

Moody's now anticipates that free cash flow (FCF) generation will be largely neutral in 2022, and constrained due to the weaker operating performance and margins; higher working capital consumption, stemming from inventory buildup to support the company's growth strategy; and project-related capital investments aimed at improving profitability through sustainable energy projects. Nevertheless, it will be supported by no additional dividend payments this year. However, revenue growth and a gradual improvement in profitability should improve cash flow generation in 2023 and Moody's expects FCF to turn moderately positive notwithstanding the still high capital spending of around €90 million.

Overall, Moody's expects that leverage will reach 3.7x in fiscal year 2022 due to the increased investments in several renewable energy projects that are aimed at reducing future production cost coupled with additional drawings on its RCF to support its FCF outflow. The rating agency now anticipates that Moody's adjusted leverage will only begin to fall again in 2023 thereby leaving the company weakly positioned in the Ba2 rating category.

Despite these challenges, Huvepharma's credit profile continues to be supported by the company's strong positions in key niche segments in the growing animal health market; its geographical diversification; and sustained track-record of continuous growth. However, the rating also reflects Huvepharma's small size compared with peers and the lack of diversification into the companion animal segment.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba3-PD PDR reflects a higher-than-average family recovery rate (65%), given the presence of an all-bank debt capital structure.

LIQUIDITY

Huvepharma's liquidity is adequate, supported by €29 million of cash on its balance sheet, and access to an €270 million RCF, which was increased from €170MM in March 2022, of which €155 million was drawn as of September 2022. The company has relatively few debt maturities through year-end 2024. Moody´s anticipates that the company will continue to maintain drawings under the RCF.

Moody's notes, however, that liquidity has been constrained during the last twelve months due to weaker operating performance and a higher working capital absorption owing to an inventory buildup and resulting in negative FCF generation in 2021. Headroom under the covenant of senior net leverage has tightened.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's operating performance will be weaker than initially anticipated due to cost pressures and resulting in high leverage for the rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook an upgrade is currently unlikely. Positive pressure on the rating could emerge if the Company would significantly increase its scale and demonstrate a recovery in operational performance, reduce its adjusted gross debt/EBITDA towards 2.0x on a sustained basis, and maintain a strong liquidity profile and positive FCF, with FCF/debt above 10%.

A sustained deterioration in the company's operating margins resulting in leverage at the current levels on a sustainable basis could result in a rating downgrade. The rating could also come under negative pressure in case of a weakening in the company's liquidity profile or a more aggressive financial policy or increased shareholders distributions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Huvepharma International BV is a vertically integrated developer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of health products for livestock. The company sells its products in more than 100 countries, with Europe and North America being its key markets. In the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, the company generated €660 million of revenue and €149 million Moody's adjusted EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michel Bove

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

