Moody assigns B1 rating to Bakelite's new term loan; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns
a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default
rating to Bakelite US Holdco, Inc. ("Bakelite"). Moody's
also assigns a B1 rating to the company's proposed $485 million
seven-year senior secured term loan B. Proceeds from the
financing will be used to fund the $425 million acquisition of
Georgia Pacific (GP) Chemicals business, refinance existing indebtedness
at Bakelite UK Holding LTD and pay related transaction fees and expenses.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
The ratings at Bakelite UK Holding LTD will be withdrawn once this transaction
closes and the debt is repaid.
"The acquisition of GP Chemicals roughly doubles Bakelite's
revenues and EBITDA but is virtually leverage neutral and is complimentary
to Bakelite's existing platforms in the US and Europe and a good
fit with Bakelite's leading formaldehyde-based phenolic resin
business. The combined business generated pro forma TTM September
2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion and $149
million (~11.6% margin), respectively, with
pro forma total net leverage of 3.2x," according to
Joseph Princiotta, SVP and senior analyst at Moody's.
"GP Chemicals is a leading producer of formaldehyde-based
thermosetting resins and formaldehyde solutions primarily serving the
North American market with a focus on wood and industrial resins segments,"
Princiotta added.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Bakelite US HoldCo, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Action:
..Issuer: Bakelite US HoldCo, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Key strengths in Bakelite's credit profile include leading market
shares in phenolic specialty resins in Europe and the US with globally
recognized brands sold into diverse end markets, including building
products, industrial products, transportation, and chemical
intermediates; both management and sponsors have extensive experience
in these markets. The credit profile is strengthened by the addition
of GP's wood resins business with strong market positions in the
Americas. Customer stickiness, facilitated by location and
proximity to customers, the heavy water content of products,
and short shelf life are also positive factors in the credit profile.
Initially low balance sheet leverage, particularly for a private
equity transaction, reflects a relatively conservative approach
to acquisition financing, while first lien net leverage incremental
covenants provide a mitigant to M&A risk or future leveraging events
that might impair the financial profile. Margins are modest,
but margin stability and free cash flow are supported by pass-through
features in margin-over-material (MOM) contracts that support
margin stability on roughly 40% and 60% of revenues in the
Americas and Europe, respectively. Free cash flow is also
supported by the high variable cost component relative to fixed costs
and low capital intensity of the business.
Negative factors or risks in the credit profile include the modest scale
in the business with about $1.3 billion in LTM revenues
and modest pro forma EBITDA margins at about 11.6%,
although in-process operational projects including automation and
cost reduction actions will provide margin support and upside potential
to margins. Other risks in the business profile include significant
exposure to more cyclical construction and auto end markets, and
some customer and supplier concentration with the top 10 customers on
a pro forma basis accounting for roughly 32% of sales. The
top five suppliers provide nearly 50% of raw materials for Bakelite
and 82% for GP Chemicals.
Lastly, as a private equity-owned firm focused on EBITDA
growth, M&A risk overtime is relevant to the credit profile.
However, this risk is mitigated by the initial low pro forma net
leverage of 3.2x and sponsor track record of not using excessive
leverage in transactions or portfolio companies. The GP transaction
is financed with $138 million in new cash equity plus $338
million Bakelite rolled equity, indicating a more conservative approach
than the typical private equity transaction.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's has also evaluated environmental, social and governance
factors in the rating consideration. As a specialty chemicals company,
environmental risks are categorized as moderate. However,
the chemical properties of several key raw materials, including
methanol, ammonia and phenol, and the company's phenolic resins,
amino resins and formaldehyde chemical chain of products, could
result in future product or environmental liability claims for improperly
handling, processing, storage, transportation or disposal.
Bakelite does not currently have any substantial litigation or remediation
costs related to environmental issues. At December 31, 2019,
Bakelite had $1 million of undiscounted liabilities recorded for
probable environmental remediation, indemnification or restoration
costs.
Governance risks are inherently higher due to private equity ownership
and a board of directors with majority representation by members affiliated
with the sponsors and reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private
company. Bakelite has moderate financial leverage initially,
but the absence of maintenance financial covenants could allow funding
of future acquisitions or for other corporate uses with new debt.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's expects Bakelite to have good liquidity supported by the projected
positive free cash flow and a committed new $100 million revolving
credit facility, availability under, which is expected to
be subject to a leverage incurrence test. There are no financial
covenants under the term loan facility as it is a covenant lite loan with
limited restrictions to the borrower. Bakelite does not have any
debt maturities until 2029.
The stable outlook anticipates further recovery and a favorable trend
in EBITDA resulting from recovery in key construction, industrial
and auto end markets, and from cost reduction and operating initiatives.
The stable outlook assumes liquidity remains adequate and that Net Leverage
might increase but is contained by covenants despite occasional acquisitions
and other growth initiatives.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would be unlikely to consider an upgrade given the private equity
ownership. However, an upgrade could be considered if results
materially improve, and balance sheet leverage is conservatively
managed. Moody's would consider a downgrade if operations
and margins were to deteriorate, if adjusted gross leverage is sustained
above 4.5x, or if liquidity becomes an issue.
Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Bakelite is a global producer
of phenolic specialty resins and engineered thermoset molding compounds
that was previously a division of Hexion, Inc., a global
diversified chemical company. The company has operational concentration
in Europe but also operates out of North America. Bakelite generated
approximately $496 million of revenues in 2020 and operates through
four segments: Building Materials, Industrial Applications,
Transportation, and Chemical Intermediaries & Specialties.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
