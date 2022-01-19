Moody assigns B1 rating to Bakelite's new term loan; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating to Bakelite US Holdco, Inc. ("Bakelite"). Moody's also assigns a B1 rating to the company's proposed $485 million seven-year senior secured term loan B. Proceeds from the financing will be used to fund the $425 million acquisition of Georgia Pacific (GP) Chemicals business, refinance existing indebtedness at Bakelite UK Holding LTD and pay related transaction fees and expenses. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The ratings at Bakelite UK Holding LTD will be withdrawn once this transaction closes and the debt is repaid.

"The acquisition of GP Chemicals roughly doubles Bakelite's revenues and EBITDA but is virtually leverage neutral and is complimentary to Bakelite's existing platforms in the US and Europe and a good fit with Bakelite's leading formaldehyde-based phenolic resin business. The combined business generated pro forma TTM September 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion and $149 million (~11.6% margin), respectively, with pro forma total net leverage of 3.2x," according to Joseph Princiotta, SVP and senior analyst at Moody's. "GP Chemicals is a leading producer of formaldehyde-based thermosetting resins and formaldehyde solutions primarily serving the North American market with a focus on wood and industrial resins segments," Princiotta added.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bakelite US HoldCo, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Bakelite US HoldCo, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Key strengths in Bakelite's credit profile include leading market shares in phenolic specialty resins in Europe and the US with globally recognized brands sold into diverse end markets, including building products, industrial products, transportation, and chemical intermediates; both management and sponsors have extensive experience in these markets. The credit profile is strengthened by the addition of GP's wood resins business with strong market positions in the Americas. Customer stickiness, facilitated by location and proximity to customers, the heavy water content of products, and short shelf life are also positive factors in the credit profile.

Initially low balance sheet leverage, particularly for a private equity transaction, reflects a relatively conservative approach to acquisition financing, while first lien net leverage incremental covenants provide a mitigant to M&A risk or future leveraging events that might impair the financial profile. Margins are modest, but margin stability and free cash flow are supported by pass-through features in margin-over-material (MOM) contracts that support margin stability on roughly 40% and 60% of revenues in the Americas and Europe, respectively. Free cash flow is also supported by the high variable cost component relative to fixed costs and low capital intensity of the business.

Negative factors or risks in the credit profile include the modest scale in the business with about $1.3 billion in LTM revenues and modest pro forma EBITDA margins at about 11.6%, although in-process operational projects including automation and cost reduction actions will provide margin support and upside potential to margins. Other risks in the business profile include significant exposure to more cyclical construction and auto end markets, and some customer and supplier concentration with the top 10 customers on a pro forma basis accounting for roughly 32% of sales. The top five suppliers provide nearly 50% of raw materials for Bakelite and 82% for GP Chemicals.

Lastly, as a private equity-owned firm focused on EBITDA growth, M&A risk overtime is relevant to the credit profile. However, this risk is mitigated by the initial low pro forma net leverage of 3.2x and sponsor track record of not using excessive leverage in transactions or portfolio companies. The GP transaction is financed with $138 million in new cash equity plus $338 million Bakelite rolled equity, indicating a more conservative approach than the typical private equity transaction.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's has also evaluated environmental, social and governance factors in the rating consideration. As a specialty chemicals company, environmental risks are categorized as moderate. However, the chemical properties of several key raw materials, including methanol, ammonia and phenol, and the company's phenolic resins, amino resins and formaldehyde chemical chain of products, could result in future product or environmental liability claims for improperly handling, processing, storage, transportation or disposal. Bakelite does not currently have any substantial litigation or remediation costs related to environmental issues. At December 31, 2019, Bakelite had $1 million of undiscounted liabilities recorded for probable environmental remediation, indemnification or restoration costs.

Governance risks are inherently higher due to private equity ownership and a board of directors with majority representation by members affiliated with the sponsors and reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company. Bakelite has moderate financial leverage initially, but the absence of maintenance financial covenants could allow funding of future acquisitions or for other corporate uses with new debt.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects Bakelite to have good liquidity supported by the projected positive free cash flow and a committed new $100 million revolving credit facility, availability under, which is expected to be subject to a leverage incurrence test. There are no financial covenants under the term loan facility as it is a covenant lite loan with limited restrictions to the borrower. Bakelite does not have any debt maturities until 2029.

The stable outlook anticipates further recovery and a favorable trend in EBITDA resulting from recovery in key construction, industrial and auto end markets, and from cost reduction and operating initiatives. The stable outlook assumes liquidity remains adequate and that Net Leverage might increase but is contained by covenants despite occasional acquisitions and other growth initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would be unlikely to consider an upgrade given the private equity ownership. However, an upgrade could be considered if results materially improve, and balance sheet leverage is conservatively managed. Moody's would consider a downgrade if operations and margins were to deteriorate, if adjusted gross leverage is sustained above 4.5x, or if liquidity becomes an issue.

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Bakelite is a global producer of phenolic specialty resins and engineered thermoset molding compounds that was previously a division of Hexion, Inc., a global diversified chemical company. The company has operational concentration in Europe but also operates out of North America. Bakelite generated approximately $496 million of revenues in 2020 and operates through four segments: Building Materials, Industrial Applications, Transportation, and Chemical Intermediaries & Specialties.

