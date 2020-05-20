Moody assigns Ba1 to Newell's proposed notes; outlook negative

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a Ba1 rating to Newell Brand Inc.'s ("Newell") proposed
$500 million senior unsecured 5-year notes. All other
ratings for Newell including the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"),
the Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating and the Ba1 rating on
the company's existing unsecured debt remain unchanged. The
company's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, NP commercial
paper rating, and negative outlook are also unaffected. Proceeds
from the new offering will be used for general corporate purposes,
which could include repaying outstanding borrowings under the company's
revolving credit facility and securitization facility, as well as
repaying existing debt. The offering will bolster the company's
adequate liquidity, which includes continued good (although reduced
from previous estimates) free cash flow and $1.1 billion
available under its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility.
Moody's expects efforts to contain the coronavirus will reduce Newell's
revenue and earnings, and increase leverage over the next 12 months.
However, the Ba1 CFR is unchanged because the company continues
to generate good free cash flow and Moody's expects leverage to
decline in 2021 when economic conditions improve. Moody's
also anticipates Newell's target to reduce debt-to-EBITDA
to a 3.0-3.5x range (based on the company's
calculation; 5.0x as of March 31, 2020) will guide the
use of free cash flow to reduce debt over the next several years.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Newell Brands Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Ba1 (LGD4)
The rating outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Newell's Ba1 CFR reflects the slow pace at which the company is reducing
high financial leverage and corporate governance challenges that contribute
to evolving strategic priorities. Demand for the company's
products will be adversely affected by ongoing competitive pressures,
closures at some specialty retailers, private label offerings and
governmental recommended social distancing reflecting efforts to contain
the coronavirus. Efforts to contain the coronavirus are weakening
economic conditions globally and add further operating pressure on Newell.
In addition, Moody's views maintaining the dividend despite divestitures
that reduce the earnings base as aggressive financial management that
is increasing the dividend payout ratio, weakening free cash flow
and further impeding deleveraging. Moody's expects debt to
EBITDA will increase by to roughly 6.0x in 2020 from 5.0x
from the twelve months ending March 31, 2020 and this weakly positions
Newell within the rating. The company's large scale, well
recognized brands, strong product and geographic diversity,
and good free cash flow only partially mitigate these risks.
Social factors such as changing consumer preferences toward digital shopping,
and intense competition require continual investment in product development,
distribution, and sales to maintain market share. Many of
Newell's products are discretionary and demand is negatively affected
by economic slowdowns. The company will have to navigate in a challenging
operating environment to deleverage over the next year given the potential
negative effects of tariffs and the coronavirus on the global economy
and the company's supply chain. Corporate governance challenges
include turnover in the board amid shareholder concerns in 2018,
and in senior management that has contributed to changing strategic priorities.
The SGL-3 liquidity rating is supported by $476 million
of cash (as of March 31, 2020), a largely undrawn $1.25
billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in December 2023,
$200 million available under its $600 million accounts receivable
securitization facility expiring in October 2022 ("short term liquidity
facilities") and about $150-$200 million of projected
free cash flow (defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures
less dividends) over the next year. Moody's free cash flow assumptions
were adjusted from recent 2020 guidance provided by Newell on May 15,
2020, and largely reflect Moody's more conservative working capital
assumptions. Newell has sufficient cash factoring in the proposed
offering to comfortably fund the $305 million note maturing in
August 2020 but could be reliant on its short-term liquidity facilities
to fund the $94 million of remaining notes maturing in April 2021
and the approximately $340 million Euro-currency note maturing
in October 2021 if free cash flow is weaker than anticipated and the 2021
notes are not refinanced.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables
sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Newell's credit profile, including its exposure to
multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Newell's ratings and negative outlook in part reflect the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
The negative outlook continues to reflect the uncertainty regarding Newell's
ability and willingness to steadily reduce leverage over the next 12 months.
This uncertainty reflects the evolving nature of Newell's strategic priorities
and turnaround plans, negative effect on demand from store closures
and higher unemployment related to the coronavirus, competitive
pressures, and management turnover.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Newell's ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance
deteriorates, including if sales continue to decline or cost pressures
weaken EBITDA. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded
if Newell is not making steady progress toward reducing debt/EBITDA (including
Moody's adjustments) to 4.5x over the next 12 months, or
if free cash flow to debt is below 10%. The ratings could
also be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates.
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. However,
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Newell substantially improves its
operating performance, while maintaining a financial policy that
results in debt/EBITDA leverage sustained below 3.75x (with Moody's
adjustments). Newell would also need to maintain stronger liquidity,
solid free cash flow relative to debt, and a consistent strategic
direction to be considered for an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Newell Brands Inc. is a global marketer of consumer and commercial
products utilized in the home, office and commercial segments.
Key brands include Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Mr. Coffee
and Yankee Candle. The publicly-traded company generated
$9.6 billion of revenue for the 12 months ended March 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Chedly Louis
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653