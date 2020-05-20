Moody assigns Ba1 to Newell's proposed notes; outlook negative

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba1 rating to Newell Brand Inc.'s ("Newell") proposed $500 million senior unsecured 5-year notes. All other ratings for Newell including the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), the Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating and the Ba1 rating on the company's existing unsecured debt remain unchanged. The company's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, NP commercial paper rating, and negative outlook are also unaffected. Proceeds from the new offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which could include repaying outstanding borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility and securitization facility, as well as repaying existing debt. The offering will bolster the company's adequate liquidity, which includes continued good (although reduced from previous estimates) free cash flow and $1.1 billion available under its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility.

Moody's expects efforts to contain the coronavirus will reduce Newell's revenue and earnings, and increase leverage over the next 12 months. However, the Ba1 CFR is unchanged because the company continues to generate good free cash flow and Moody's expects leverage to decline in 2021 when economic conditions improve. Moody's also anticipates Newell's target to reduce debt-to-EBITDA to a 3.0-3.5x range (based on the company's calculation; 5.0x as of March 31, 2020) will guide the use of free cash flow to reduce debt over the next several years.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Newell Brands Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba1 (LGD4)

The rating outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Newell's Ba1 CFR reflects the slow pace at which the company is reducing high financial leverage and corporate governance challenges that contribute to evolving strategic priorities. Demand for the company's products will be adversely affected by ongoing competitive pressures, closures at some specialty retailers, private label offerings and governmental recommended social distancing reflecting efforts to contain the coronavirus. Efforts to contain the coronavirus are weakening economic conditions globally and add further operating pressure on Newell. In addition, Moody's views maintaining the dividend despite divestitures that reduce the earnings base as aggressive financial management that is increasing the dividend payout ratio, weakening free cash flow and further impeding deleveraging. Moody's expects debt to EBITDA will increase by to roughly 6.0x in 2020 from 5.0x from the twelve months ending March 31, 2020 and this weakly positions Newell within the rating. The company's large scale, well recognized brands, strong product and geographic diversity, and good free cash flow only partially mitigate these risks.

Social factors such as changing consumer preferences toward digital shopping, and intense competition require continual investment in product development, distribution, and sales to maintain market share. Many of Newell's products are discretionary and demand is negatively affected by economic slowdowns. The company will have to navigate in a challenging operating environment to deleverage over the next year given the potential negative effects of tariffs and the coronavirus on the global economy and the company's supply chain. Corporate governance challenges include turnover in the board amid shareholder concerns in 2018, and in senior management that has contributed to changing strategic priorities.

The SGL-3 liquidity rating is supported by $476 million of cash (as of March 31, 2020), a largely undrawn $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in December 2023, $200 million available under its $600 million accounts receivable securitization facility expiring in October 2022 ("short term liquidity facilities") and about $150-$200 million of projected free cash flow (defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures less dividends) over the next year. Moody's free cash flow assumptions were adjusted from recent 2020 guidance provided by Newell on May 15, 2020, and largely reflect Moody's more conservative working capital assumptions. Newell has sufficient cash factoring in the proposed offering to comfortably fund the $305 million note maturing in August 2020 but could be reliant on its short-term liquidity facilities to fund the $94 million of remaining notes maturing in April 2021 and the approximately $340 million Euro-currency note maturing in October 2021 if free cash flow is weaker than anticipated and the 2021 notes are not refinanced.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Newell's credit profile, including its exposure to multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Newell's ratings and negative outlook in part reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook continues to reflect the uncertainty regarding Newell's ability and willingness to steadily reduce leverage over the next 12 months. This uncertainty reflects the evolving nature of Newell's strategic priorities and turnaround plans, negative effect on demand from store closures and higher unemployment related to the coronavirus, competitive pressures, and management turnover.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Newell's ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates, including if sales continue to decline or cost pressures weaken EBITDA. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if Newell is not making steady progress toward reducing debt/EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) to 4.5x over the next 12 months, or if free cash flow to debt is below 10%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates.

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. However, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Newell substantially improves its operating performance, while maintaining a financial policy that results in debt/EBITDA leverage sustained below 3.75x (with Moody's adjustments). Newell would also need to maintain stronger liquidity, solid free cash flow relative to debt, and a consistent strategic direction to be considered for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Newell Brands Inc. is a global marketer of consumer and commercial products utilized in the home, office and commercial segments. Key brands include Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Mr. Coffee and Yankee Candle. The publicly-traded company generated $9.6 billion of revenue for the 12 months ended March 2020.

