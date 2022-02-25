Moody's ABCP activity ending 25 February 2022

New York, February 25, 2022 -- RATINGS ACTIVITY ON US ABCP PROGRAMS THROUGH 25 FEBRUARY 2022:
Moody's announced today that the additions and amendments to the
programs described below would not in and of themselves as of the date
indicated below, result in, as the case may be, a reduction,
placement on review for possible downgrade or withdrawal of Moody's
current rating of the programs' notes described below.
NEARWATER-SPONSORED REGATTA FUNDING ADDS NEW TRANSACTION
Moody's issued a RAC letter on 16 February 2022
Regatta Funding Company, LLC (Regatta), a fully supported
multi-seller ABCP program sponsored by Nearwater Liquid Markets,
LLC and administered by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas has added
a new transaction to its portfolio. Under the new transaction,
Regatta will issue commercial paper (ABCP) and use the proceeds to make
match-funded loans to a bankruptcy remote purchasing company,
NLMCC, LLC (NLMCC). NLMCC will purchase highly liquid securities
and enter into two separate global master securities loan agreements (GMSLA),
one with a Prime-1(cr) financial institution and another one with
its Prime-1(cr) subsidiary (together, counterparties).
The counterparties will hold the securities for a fixed amount.
NLMCC will also enter into two separate total return swaps (hedge),
each paired with the counterparties, to hedge against market price
fluctuation of the securities. The maturity of the loans and ABCP
are matched to the termination dates of the respective GMSLA and hedge.
The cash flows from the hedge and GMSLA in combination with timely liquidation
of the underlying securities will be sufficient to fully support ABCP
issued by Regatta.
Regatta has approximately $2.6 billion of outstanding ABCP.
GUGGENHEIM'S LEXINGTON PARKER, SERIES A ADDS A NEW TRANSACTION
Moody's issued a RAC letter on 22 February 2022
Lexington Parker Capital Company, LLC (Lexington Parker),
a fully supported commercial paper program sponsored by Liberty Hampshire
Company, LLC and managed by Guggenheim Treasury Services,
LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Guggenheim Capital,
LLC, has added a new transaction to its Series A portfolio.
Under the new transaction, Lexington Parker will issue Series A
commercial paper (ABCP) and use the proceeds to make match-funded
loans to a bankruptcy remote entity (BRE). The BRE will purchase
US Treasury securities (securities) and enter into a global master securities
lending agreement (GMSLA) with a Prime-1(cr) counterparty,
who will hold the securities for a fixed amount. The maturity of
the loans and ABCP are maturity matched, and mature one business
day following the date the securities mature. On the GMSLA maturity
date, which is also one business day prior to the ABCP maturity
date, the counterparty will be obligated to return the securities
and pay the loan fee, which will cover ABCP interest and expenses.
The cash flows from the GMSLA in combination with timely liquidation of
the securities will be sufficient to fully support the ABCP.
Lexington Parker, Series A has approximately $3.4
billion of commercial paper outstanding.
GUGGENHEIM'S CONCORD MINUTEMEN, SERIES A ADDS A NEW TRANSACTION
Moody's issued a RAC letter on 22 February 2022
Concord Minutemen Capital Company, LLC (Concord Minutemen),
a fully supported commercial paper program sponsored by Liberty Hampshire
Company, LLC and managed by Guggenheim Treasury Services,
LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Guggenheim Capital,
LLC, has added a new transaction to its Series A portfolio.
Under the new transaction, Concord Minutemen will issue Series A
commercial paper (ABCP) and use the proceeds to make match-funded
loans to a bankruptcy remote entity (BRE). The BRE will purchase
US Treasury securities (securities) and enter into a global master securities
lending agreement (GMSLA) with a Prime-1(cr) counterparty,
who will hold the securities for a fixed amount. The maturity of
the loans and ABCP are maturity matched, and mature one business
day following the date the securities mature. On the GMSLA maturity
date, which is also one business day prior to the ABCP maturity
date, the counterparty will be obligated to return the securities
and pay the loan fee, which will cover ABCP interest and expenses.
The cash flows from the GMSLA in combination with timely liquidation of
the securities will be sufficient to fully support the ABCP.
Concord Minutemen, Series A has approximately $3.3
billion of commercial paper outstanding.
BEDFORD ROW ADDS A NEW BORROWER AND AMENDS ITS PROGRAM
Moody's issued a RAC letter on 25 February 2022
Bedford Row Funding Corp. (Bedford Row), a fully supported
multi-seller ABCP program administered by Royal Bank of Canada
(RBC), has added a new borrower to its list of approved borrowers
in the program. Bedford Row's ABCP continues to be fully
supported through the collateral transfer agreement provided by Prime-1
rated RBC. Additionally, Bedford Row amended its program
documents to reflect the latest update in the indenture trustee and custodian's
operating guidelines and requirements. These amendments are credit
neutral and have no impact on the current credit quality of Bedford Row's
ABCP.
Bedford Row has approximately $9.7 billion in outstanding
ABCP.
Moody's opinions address only the credit impact associated with
the additions and amendments to the programs described above, and
Moody's is not expressing any opinion as to whether the additions
or amendments have, or could have, other non-credit
related effects that may have a detrimental impact on the interest of
noteholders of the rated obligations and/or counterparties.
The principal methodology used in reaching these conclusions and in monitoring
the ratings of the notes issued by the programs is "Moody's Approach to
Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2020.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on moodys.com for a copy
of this methodology.
ABCP RESEARCH THAT WE PUBLISH
We monitor and analyze ABCP programs that we rate on an ongoing basis.
A detailed description of each program is published in the ABCP Program
Review with respect to such program. Some ABCP programs have updated
performance information, which is published in the Performance Overviews.
All ABCP publications are available on the ABCP page on moodys.com.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For
any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
