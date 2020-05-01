Moody's Affirms Altria's A3 rating; changes outlook to stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Altria Group Inc.'s ("Altria") A3 senior unsecured and Prime-2
commercial paper ratings, and changed the outlook to stable from
negative.
The affirmation of Altria's ratings reflect the company's strong
and improving operating margins and earnings as well as its strong liquidity
and free cash flows of approximately $1.5 billion annually.
The company also maintains a conservative capital structure with debt/EBITDA
declining to below 2.5x from the elevated level following the 2018
JUUL investment and despite large annual dividend payouts and share repurchases.
The ratings also reflect Altria's solid strategic focus on providing
different types of tobacco and adjacent products that satisfy adult consumer
preferences as they seek to follow market trends and transition away from
combustible cigarettes. Moody's expects Altria's financial
leverage to remain below 2.5x debt-to-EBITDA over
the next 12-24 months barring any debt financed acquisitions or
outsized share repurchases.
The outlook change to stable reflects Altria's increased profitability
from achievement of cost savings programs that have reduced annual costs
by over $600 million in the last year. These initiatives
commenced in early 2019 and, along with several price increases
on cigarettes in 2019, the company has been successful in materially
improving its operating performance. This improvement has resulted
in lower debt to EBITDA of 2.4x as of December 31, 2019,
which is within Moody's expectations for the rating category given
the company's operating profile. Although regulatory risks
remain, the company continues to successfully navigate through this
complex environment as it has solid in-house expertise to manage
legal and regulatory issues. Moody's expects US volume declines
in cigarettes to be in the range of 4% to 6% per year,
but that Altria will offset the volume declines with continued pricing
actions on tobacco products and expansion into adjacent categories.
Although Altria's 35% investment in JUUL has not been as
successful as expected due to flavors bans and other e-vaping concerns,
Moody's expects JUUL's contribution to Altria will continue
to be immaterial over the next few years and e-vapor remains an
important strategic initiative to transition away from combustibles.
Altria's overall performance will nevertheless remain strong due
to pricing actions and growth in its other product categories including
heated tobacco, cannabis, and oral tobacco.
The coronavirus outbreak will not have a material impact on the company
though a prolonged recession in the US or potential supply chain disruptions
would lead to modest earnings declines. Thus far, the company
has maintained stable demand throughout the shutdown period and has not
experienced any material disruptions in manufacturing or supply chain.
However a prolonged shutdown could raise unexpected volatility during
these unprecedented times including consumers trading down in a recessionary
period. The company maintains several months of supply on hand
of cigarettes to manage through any short term supply disruptions.
Moody's took the following rating actions on Altria Group Inc.:
Ratings affirmed:
Issuer Rating at A3;
Senior unsecured at A3;
Senior unsecured MTN at (P)A3;
Senior unsecured Shelf at (P)A3
Commercial paper rating at Prime-2;
Outlook: revised to stable from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Altria's A3 rating reflects its strong market position as the largest
tobacco company in the United States by revenue and volume and its solid
portfolio of brands including Marlboro and Copenhagen. The company's
rating also reflects its strong financial flexibility and expanding portfolio
of tobacco-related products such as IQOS heated tobacco,
on! tobacco pouches, and e-vapor through the investment
in JUUL. Additionally, the company has expanded into adjacent
product categories with its 45% investment in Cronos and 10%
investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev. Altria's strong profitability
and stable operating cash flows are underpinned by the relatively inelastic
nature of tobacco demand. Altria's rating is constrained
by the continued decline in combustible cigarette volume, increasing
regulatory risk, and ongoing litigation risk.
In terms of ESG, Altria is heavily exposed to social risks related
to consumer lifestyle changes, adverse health consequences,
regulation and moderating litigation. The company as with other
tobacco companies is also moderately exposed to environmental risks such
as air pollution and responsible agriculture. These factors will
continue to play an important role in evaluating the overall creditworthiness
particularly as the industry continues to evolve and focus on next-generation
reduced-risk products.
In terms of governance, Altria's financial policy reflects
its public commitment to maintain an 80% dividend payout and make
opportunistic share repurchases. The company is also acquisitive,
which creates event risk. Moody's expect that Altria will
continue to make acquisitions as part of its strategy to grow its smokeless
and other non-combustible products. The company also has
a history of willingly increasing leverage to fund very large acquisitions.
That said, Altria generates approximately $1.0 billion
to $1.5 billion in annual free cash flows (after very sizable
dividends) and can also suspend share repurchases in order to reduce financial
leverage following large transactions.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer packaged
goods sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Altria's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's
profitability and free cash flow will remain strong and predictable,
the company will maintain a conservative leverage position with debt-to-EBITDA
at 2.5x or below, and that regulatory and legal risks will
remain manageable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if litigation risks continue to fall,
and the regulatory risk around tobacco products, e-cigarettes
and cannabis decreases. Successful management of the secular decline
in cigarette volumes and evolution towards alternative products would
also be necessary for Moody's to consider an upgrade. Leverage
maintained below 2.0x debt/EBITDA would also be necessary before
Moody's would consider a higher rating.
The rating could be downgraded if litigation risk increases, or
if Altria fails to effectively manage new regulations around cigarettes,
e-vaping and flavored tobacco products. If cigarette pricing
flexibility or cigarette volume significantly change from current levels,
or the company is not successful building earnings from products other
than combustible cigarettes, a downgrade will be considered.
Debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.5x for a prolonged period of time
could also lead to a downgrade.
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Altria is a holding company
which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily a manufacturer
of branded cigarettes and other tobacco products. Altria's primary
US operating subsidiary is Phillip Morris USA (PM USA). Altria
also owns an approximate 10% equity interest in Anheuser-Busch
InBev SA/NV (global beer company), 35% equity interest in
JUUL (e-vapor), and 45% equity interest in Cronos
(cannabinoid company). Altria's net sales (after excise taxes)
approximate $20 billion for the twelve month period ending December
31, 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maria Iarriccio
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
