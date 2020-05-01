Moody's Affirms Altria's A3 rating; changes outlook to stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Altria Group Inc.'s ("Altria") A3 senior unsecured and Prime-2 commercial paper ratings, and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The affirmation of Altria's ratings reflect the company's strong and improving operating margins and earnings as well as its strong liquidity and free cash flows of approximately $1.5 billion annually. The company also maintains a conservative capital structure with debt/EBITDA declining to below 2.5x from the elevated level following the 2018 JUUL investment and despite large annual dividend payouts and share repurchases. The ratings also reflect Altria's solid strategic focus on providing different types of tobacco and adjacent products that satisfy adult consumer preferences as they seek to follow market trends and transition away from combustible cigarettes. Moody's expects Altria's financial leverage to remain below 2.5x debt-to-EBITDA over the next 12-24 months barring any debt financed acquisitions or outsized share repurchases.

The outlook change to stable reflects Altria's increased profitability from achievement of cost savings programs that have reduced annual costs by over $600 million in the last year. These initiatives commenced in early 2019 and, along with several price increases on cigarettes in 2019, the company has been successful in materially improving its operating performance. This improvement has resulted in lower debt to EBITDA of 2.4x as of December 31, 2019, which is within Moody's expectations for the rating category given the company's operating profile. Although regulatory risks remain, the company continues to successfully navigate through this complex environment as it has solid in-house expertise to manage legal and regulatory issues. Moody's expects US volume declines in cigarettes to be in the range of 4% to 6% per year, but that Altria will offset the volume declines with continued pricing actions on tobacco products and expansion into adjacent categories. Although Altria's 35% investment in JUUL has not been as successful as expected due to flavors bans and other e-vaping concerns, Moody's expects JUUL's contribution to Altria will continue to be immaterial over the next few years and e-vapor remains an important strategic initiative to transition away from combustibles. Altria's overall performance will nevertheless remain strong due to pricing actions and growth in its other product categories including heated tobacco, cannabis, and oral tobacco.

The coronavirus outbreak will not have a material impact on the company though a prolonged recession in the US or potential supply chain disruptions would lead to modest earnings declines. Thus far, the company has maintained stable demand throughout the shutdown period and has not experienced any material disruptions in manufacturing or supply chain. However a prolonged shutdown could raise unexpected volatility during these unprecedented times including consumers trading down in a recessionary period. The company maintains several months of supply on hand of cigarettes to manage through any short term supply disruptions.

Moody's took the following rating actions on Altria Group Inc.:

Ratings affirmed:

Issuer Rating at A3;

Senior unsecured at A3;

Senior unsecured MTN at (P)A3;

Senior unsecured Shelf at (P)A3

Commercial paper rating at Prime-2;

Outlook: revised to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Altria's A3 rating reflects its strong market position as the largest tobacco company in the United States by revenue and volume and its solid portfolio of brands including Marlboro and Copenhagen. The company's rating also reflects its strong financial flexibility and expanding portfolio of tobacco-related products such as IQOS heated tobacco, on! tobacco pouches, and e-vapor through the investment in JUUL. Additionally, the company has expanded into adjacent product categories with its 45% investment in Cronos and 10% investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev. Altria's strong profitability and stable operating cash flows are underpinned by the relatively inelastic nature of tobacco demand. Altria's rating is constrained by the continued decline in combustible cigarette volume, increasing regulatory risk, and ongoing litigation risk.

In terms of ESG, Altria is heavily exposed to social risks related to consumer lifestyle changes, adverse health consequences, regulation and moderating litigation. The company as with other tobacco companies is also moderately exposed to environmental risks such as air pollution and responsible agriculture. These factors will continue to play an important role in evaluating the overall creditworthiness particularly as the industry continues to evolve and focus on next-generation reduced-risk products.

In terms of governance, Altria's financial policy reflects its public commitment to maintain an 80% dividend payout and make opportunistic share repurchases. The company is also acquisitive, which creates event risk. Moody's expect that Altria will continue to make acquisitions as part of its strategy to grow its smokeless and other non-combustible products. The company also has a history of willingly increasing leverage to fund very large acquisitions. That said, Altria generates approximately $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion in annual free cash flows (after very sizable dividends) and can also suspend share repurchases in order to reduce financial leverage following large transactions.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer packaged goods sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Altria's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's profitability and free cash flow will remain strong and predictable, the company will maintain a conservative leverage position with debt-to-EBITDA at 2.5x or below, and that regulatory and legal risks will remain manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if litigation risks continue to fall, and the regulatory risk around tobacco products, e-cigarettes and cannabis decreases. Successful management of the secular decline in cigarette volumes and evolution towards alternative products would also be necessary for Moody's to consider an upgrade. Leverage maintained below 2.0x debt/EBITDA would also be necessary before Moody's would consider a higher rating.

The rating could be downgraded if litigation risk increases, or if Altria fails to effectively manage new regulations around cigarettes, e-vaping and flavored tobacco products. If cigarette pricing flexibility or cigarette volume significantly change from current levels, or the company is not successful building earnings from products other than combustible cigarettes, a downgrade will be considered. Debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.5x for a prolonged period of time could also lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Altria is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily a manufacturer of branded cigarettes and other tobacco products. Altria's primary US operating subsidiary is Phillip Morris USA (PM USA). Altria also owns an approximate 10% equity interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (global beer company), 35% equity interest in JUUL (e-vapor), and 45% equity interest in Cronos (cannabinoid company). Altria's net sales (after excise taxes) approximate $20 billion for the twelve month period ending December 31, 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Iarriccio

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

