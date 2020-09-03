Moody's Affirms B2 CFR Rating and Downgrades Senior Secured Ratings to B2 after Term Loan Add-On Issuance

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Pre-paid Legal Services, Inc's (dba "LegalShield")
B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR), and the Caa1 rating for the company's second lien
debt. Moody's also downgraded the company's senior
secured first lien credit facilities rating to B2 from B1. This
action follows the issuance of $135 million of incremental first
lien term loan, which increases the total amount of senior secured
first lien debt of the company. Proceeds from the issuance,
in addition to cash on hand, will be used to repay most of the company's
$180 million of second lien term loan, which will eliminate
the loss absorption benefit that was provided by the structurally junior
second lien debt. The outlook is unchanged at stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
LegalShield's B2 CFR reflects: 1) its high leverage with Moody's
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 6.8x for the trailing
twelve months ended June 30, 2020; 2) aggressive financial
policies given its private equity ownership as evidenced by the debt financed
dividend in 2019 and debt funded acquisitions; and 3) a relatively
modest revenue base of approximately $500 million. The rating
is supported by: 1) a predictable subscription based revenue stream
from a large membership base and a business model that is less vulnerable
to a deteriorating economic environment; 2) our expectations for
continued modest growth in memberships and revenues as a result of the
company's marketing and retention strategies; 3) a diversified sales
channel mix, including business solutions, network,
and consumer direct; and, 4) a track record of solid free cash
flow generation that has enabled moderate voluntary debt repayments.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will decline
to below 6.0x over the next 12 to 18 months driven by earnings
growth. Our outlook also takes into account our expectation of
premium in force to be stable with churn rates remaining at historical
levels. Further, our outlook is based on the expectation
of no large debt funded distribution payments or a large acquisition that
could re-lever the company.
Overall, we view this transaction as a credit positive given the
slight deleveraging and expected savings on cash interest costs.
Pro forma for the term loan add-on, Moody's adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA is about 6.8x for the trailing twelve
months ended June 30, 2020. Post this transaction the company
will have an all- first lien capital structure. Moody's
expects LegalShield to continue to generate solid free cash flow,
with free cash flow as a percentage of debt maintained at above 6%
over the next year, which is in-line with its B2 CFR rating
level and a supporting factor for its credit profile. Provided
the company refrains from a debt funded acquisition or a dividend recapitalization,
Moody's continues to expect leverage to decline to the mid- 5.0x
over the next 12 to 18 months driven by earnings growth and free cash
flow generation. The company's premium in force has been
stable over the past few years and churn rate is also at historical levels.
We expect liquidity to remain solid over the next 12-18 months
with the $50 million revolver remaining largely undrawn.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if revenue and memberships grow solidly
over a multi-year period; the company exercises conservative
financial policies with respect to shareholder distributions; and
legal and regulatory risks remain manageable. Additionally,
an upgrade would require a material improvement in financial strength
metrics, including, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
sustained below 4.5x and free cash flow-to-debt in
the high single digits.
The ratings could be downgraded if memberships and revenues decline,
resulting in deteriorating operating performance or liquidity and stress
on key financial strength metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA,
free cash flow-to-debt, or EBITA-to-interest
coverage. Specifically, debt-to-EBITDA sustained
above 6.0x, EBITA-to-interest sustained below
1.5x, or a material deterioration in free cash flow would
cause negative rating pressure. An acceleration of aggressive financial
policies, including increases in leverage to fund dividend payments,
or legal or regulatory developments that have a material adverse effect
on the company's business model or financial position, could also
pressure the ratings.
For additional details, please refer to the issuer comment posted
on www.Moodys.com.
LegalShield, headquartered in Ada, Oklahoma, provides
subscription-based legal insurance and identity theft protection
("IDT") solutions to businesses and individuals through an
outsources distribution and service model. LegalShield is majority
owned by Stone Point Capital, with MidOcean Partners holding a minority
stake. The company generated revenue of $502 million for
the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
