Moody's Affirms B2 CFR Rating and Downgrades Senior Secured Ratings to B2 after Term Loan Add-On Issuance

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Pre-paid Legal Services, Inc's (dba "LegalShield") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the Caa1 rating for the company's second lien debt. Moody's also downgraded the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities rating to B2 from B1. This action follows the issuance of $135 million of incremental first lien term loan, which increases the total amount of senior secured first lien debt of the company. Proceeds from the issuance, in addition to cash on hand, will be used to repay most of the company's $180 million of second lien term loan, which will eliminate the loss absorption benefit that was provided by the structurally junior second lien debt. The outlook is unchanged at stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

LegalShield's B2 CFR reflects: 1) its high leverage with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 6.8x for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020; 2) aggressive financial policies given its private equity ownership as evidenced by the debt financed dividend in 2019 and debt funded acquisitions; and 3) a relatively modest revenue base of approximately $500 million. The rating is supported by: 1) a predictable subscription based revenue stream from a large membership base and a business model that is less vulnerable to a deteriorating economic environment; 2) our expectations for continued modest growth in memberships and revenues as a result of the company's marketing and retention strategies; 3) a diversified sales channel mix, including business solutions, network, and consumer direct; and, 4) a track record of solid free cash flow generation that has enabled moderate voluntary debt repayments.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will decline to below 6.0x over the next 12 to 18 months driven by earnings growth. Our outlook also takes into account our expectation of premium in force to be stable with churn rates remaining at historical levels. Further, our outlook is based on the expectation of no large debt funded distribution payments or a large acquisition that could re-lever the company.

Overall, we view this transaction as a credit positive given the slight deleveraging and expected savings on cash interest costs. Pro forma for the term loan add-on, Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is about 6.8x for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Post this transaction the company will have an all- first lien capital structure. Moody's expects LegalShield to continue to generate solid free cash flow, with free cash flow as a percentage of debt maintained at above 6% over the next year, which is in-line with its B2 CFR rating level and a supporting factor for its credit profile. Provided the company refrains from a debt funded acquisition or a dividend recapitalization, Moody's continues to expect leverage to decline to the mid- 5.0x over the next 12 to 18 months driven by earnings growth and free cash flow generation. The company's premium in force has been stable over the past few years and churn rate is also at historical levels. We expect liquidity to remain solid over the next 12-18 months with the $50 million revolver remaining largely undrawn.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if revenue and memberships grow solidly over a multi-year period; the company exercises conservative financial policies with respect to shareholder distributions; and legal and regulatory risks remain manageable. Additionally, an upgrade would require a material improvement in financial strength metrics, including, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 4.5x and free cash flow-to-debt in the high single digits.

The ratings could be downgraded if memberships and revenues decline, resulting in deteriorating operating performance or liquidity and stress on key financial strength metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA, free cash flow-to-debt, or EBITA-to-interest coverage. Specifically, debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 6.0x, EBITA-to-interest sustained below 1.5x, or a material deterioration in free cash flow would cause negative rating pressure. An acceleration of aggressive financial policies, including increases in leverage to fund dividend payments, or legal or regulatory developments that have a material adverse effect on the company's business model or financial position, could also pressure the ratings.

For additional details, please refer to the issuer comment posted on www.Moodys.com.

LegalShield, headquartered in Ada, Oklahoma, provides subscription-based legal insurance and identity theft protection ("IDT") solutions to businesses and individuals through an outsources distribution and service model. LegalShield is majority owned by Stone Point Capital, with MidOcean Partners holding a minority stake. The company generated revenue of $502 million for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

