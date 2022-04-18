Moody's Affirms CFE's Baa1 Ratings; Outlook Negative

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE)'s senior unsecured rating of Baa1 (Global Scale). At the same time, Moody's affirmed CFE's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2, a measure of CFE's standalone credit quality. The outlook remains negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Comision Federal de Electricidad

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Comision Federal de Electricidad

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

CFE's Baa1 rating reflect the application of Moody's joint default analysis (JDA) framework for Government Related Issuers (GRIs), which takes into account i) the Baa1 rating of the Government of Mexico (Baa1 negative) as CFE's support provider, ii) an expectation of "very strong" implied government support to the utility in the case of financial distress and iii) an assessment of "very high" default dependence between CFE and the Mexican government, resulting in the senior unsecured rating four notches above CFE's standalone credit quality as reflected in its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2.

CFE's stand-alone financial performance will likely remain weak in the next 12-18 months amid a high natural gas price environment and challenges related to its large capital spending program that will require debt financing. Notwithstanding the rating action incorporates our expectation that to some extent CFE will be able to recover costs through tariffs over time or through extraordinary government transfers, although size and timing is highly uncertain. Furthermore, we expect that CFE's weak financial performance could stabilize as natural gas prices subside.

CFE's financial deterioration in 2021 was mainly driven by the impact of the natural gas price volatility that occurred due to the polar vortex event in February 2021, that resulted in temporary increase in generation costs. CFE was not fully compensated for the cost overrun, hence the additional cost is the main driver of the net income loss of approximately MX $90 billion. The energy sector regulator, Comision Reguladora de Energía (CRE), recognized that CFE incurred a cost overrun of MX $38 billion that will be recovered via tariffs over the next 24 months. From this amount, close to MX $30 billion will likely be recovered in 2022. In addition, according to CFE, the company expects an extraordinary transfer of MX $35 billion from the Ministry of Finance to offset the excess cost incurred in 2021, although timing is uncertain.

Since the military conflict in Ukraine started in late February, gas prices have surged reflecting uncertainty around global energy security and pushed up CFE's operating costs. Moody's baseline scenario assumes higher natural gas prices to remain well above the historical prices in 2022, improving as the supply disruptions gradually ease in 2023. While the company has some flexibility to adjust rates to large industrial and commercial customers registered as qualified users, those will not fully mitigate continued losses from cost pressures, given tariff caps and subsidies in place to captive customers. As such, the company will remain dependent on government support through direct transfers or allowances for higher tariff increases.

CFE receives yearly recurrent transfers from the of approximately MX $70 billion to compensate for tariff subsidies, which are included in the Federal Budget ("Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federación") and transferred to the company in monthly payments. In 2021, those transfers amounted MX $70.3 billion and for 2022, the approved Federal Budget considers transfers to CFE for MX $73 billion. The rating considers that CFE will continue to benefit from these transfers, albeit with extended delays, especially in a high natural gas price environment.

In addition, the rating's baseline scenario considers that the MX $582.3 billion capital investment plan for 2022-26 included in the company's Business Plan - which is expected to be partially funded with internal cash generation - will likely create additional pressures in terms of leverage and capital investment recovery. As a result, Moody's anticipates CFO pre-WC/debt and CFO pre-WC/interest coverage remain in the ranges of 1%-5% and 1.0x- 2.0x, respectively, in 2022, potentially recovering above those thresholds in 2023.

While the Government of Mexico does not directly guarantee CFE's debt obligations, Moody's believes that there is a significant likelihood of governmental support given the company's status as a wholly government-owned entity, and its strategic importance to the country's overall economy due to its essential business nature. Moody's also considers a very high default dependence between the two entities, given that CFE shares several common risk factors with the government.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is in line with the rating outlook of the Government of Mexico, the support provider, which provides a rating uplift under our analytical framework for government-related issuers (GRIs). The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainty with respect to CFE's financial performance during a volatile natural-gas price environment and a large capital investment, plan which will likely continue to exert pressure on key financial metrics through 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although a rating upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18 months, the outlook could be changed to stable if the outlook on the Mexican government's rating is changed to stable. CFE's BCA could face upward pressure if CFO pre-WC/debt and CFO pre-WC/interest coverage improve above 10.0% and 2.5x, respectively, on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded, or our perception of implied government support diminishes. The ratings could also be downgraded if CFE's adjusted leverage increases or its ability to generate adequate cash flow is impaired, leading credit metrics to remain weak for a prolonged period. Specifically, if CFO pre-WC/debt and CFO pre-WC/interest coverage remain below 5% and 2x, respectively, on a sustained basis, the ratings could be downgraded.

PROFILE

CFE is Mexico's dominant electric utility and one of the largest electric utilities in Latin America, with installed generation capacity of 59.6 GW (as of December 31, 2021) when including the generation capacity of independent power producers (27% of the 59.6 GW). CFE has 110,347 kilometers of transmission and sub-transmission lines (medium and high voltage) and a distribution network of more than 878,049 kilometers (low voltage). In 2021, CFE generated 217 terawatt/hour (TWh) of energy, including the IPPs. The company accounts for 67% of the electricity generated in Mexico (including IPPs), providing service to almost 99% of the population.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207, and Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

