Moody's Affirms Cosan Ba2 ratings; outlook remains stable

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Cosan S.A. Ba2 Corporate Family Ratings and the senior unsecured Ba2 ratings of Cosan Luxembourg SA and Cosan Overseas Limited. The affirmation follows the announcement that Cosan has acquired a stake 4.90% in Vale S.A. (Baa3 stable) and that is intends to reach a 6.5% participation. To fund the transaction Cosan will have a mix of debt and preferred shares.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cosan S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

..Issuer: Cosan Luxembourg SA

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

..Issuer: Cosan Overseas Limited

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cosan S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Cosan Luxembourg SA

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Cosan Overseas Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's believes that the acquisition of a stake in Vale, as announced by Cosan, is credit negative because Cosan will need to deploy substantial cash payments to service and amortize the new debt (collar loan financing) in the next 5 years and carve-out dividends from Raizen S.A. (Baa3 stable) and Compass S.A. to amortize redeemable preferred shares linked to the transaction. Nonetheless Moody's believes Cosan will still maintain an adequate interest coverage for the rating level and has alternative liquidity sources to avoid refinancing risk as amortizations and interest payments approach. These sources include the divestment of assets and participations in other subsidiaries. Market Value-based Leverage of its portfolio (measured by the holding company´s net debt/estimated market value of its participations) will increase to 44.3% in 2023 compared to a lower 33.4% pre-transaction. Cosan ratings have been constrained by its aggressive growth strategy driven by large debt funded acquisitions like the announced deal. Historically this has prevented Cosan's ratings to move higher despite it's good liquidity and coverage at the holding company level. Following the announced transaction metrics will be more aligned with the Ba2 company's rating level, but execution miss-steps, fail to divest relevant assets and maintain a good liquidity, or lower than expect dividend flow could increase the negative pressure on Cosan's ratings.

Pro-forma for the transaction, interest coverage (measured by Funds from Operations (FFO) + Interest Expense / Interest Expense) will remain close to 2.0x in the next 4 to 5 years. This level is lower than the historical average of 3.1x between 2017 and 2020, and closer to the 1.8x in the end 2021, but still within Moody's downgrade triggers. An interest coverage sustainably below 2.0x, accompanied by weakening liquidity at the holding company, could create negative rating pressure for Cosan's ratings. Consolidated leverage, including pro-forma financials of Raizen, will peak at 5.3x in 2022 from 3.80x in 2021 and reducing to 4.0x in 2023 considering the equity income of 6.5% from Vale's shares. Once the debt used to finance the share acquisition is reduced in the coming years, the diversification offered by Vale dividend upstream will benefit Cosan's credit profile. Vale is an investment grade asset that offers exposure to foreign currency revenues, has a strong competitive position and will benefit from decarbonization and carbon transition trends with sustained demand for high quality iron ore, copper, nickel, and other metals.

On October 7, Cosan announced the acquisition of a 4.9% stake of Vale's voting rights. It was a direct shares purchase of 1.5% and a 3.4% stake through loans using the shares as collateral linked to a collar operation that locks in a minimum and maximum price for the shares (collar loan financing). An additional 1.6% stake of economic rights secured via a second derivatives structure, hedges the position in Vale. After Brazilian anti-trust authority (CADE) approves the transaction Cosan will have the option to convert this second derivative structure into a voting derivative structure. Considering that Cosan would convert the second derivative structure into Vale shares, Moody's expects a total collar loan financing structure of nearly BRL13.7 billion to be amortized in 5 years.

The direct 1.5% stake was funded with a BRL8 billion bridge loan which will be converted into redeemable preferred shares of Raizen and Compass, Cosan main subsidiaries. These preferred shareholders will be serviced with dividends up streamed to Cosan from their 44% stake in Raizen and 88% stake in Compass, therefore reducing total dividends received by Cosan going forward. There is no set maturity on the redeemable preferred shares. Their balance will be amortized with dividends up streamed.

Cosan S.A.'s Ba2 corporate family ratings (CFR) reflect its diversified portfolio of businesses, including the entire sugar-ethanol chain; fuel distribution, including convenience stores, natural gas, lubricants and logistics operations; and its adequate liquidity profile. The holding company's diversified sources of dividends, especially from stable businesses, such as the fuel and gas distribution, translates into a stable cash source over the long-term. Diversification mitigates volatility in the upstream business Cosan benefits from a diversification of cash flow streams from the agricultural sugar-ethanol activities, fuel distribution and piped natural gas distribution. The stake in Vale shares will improve diversification of dividends specially as the collar financing structures are amortized. Also, Rumo S.A. (Ba2 Stable) and other investments can improve diversification to Cosan as they grow more robust in their ability to provide consistent and reliable dividends.

Cosan's ratings are constrained by the acquisitive growth history of the company and its subsidiaries, and the high gross leverage of the pro forma consolidated figures of the group.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Cosan will maintain adequate liquidity and coverage of interest expenses with dividend upstream. Moody's expects the company to divest of assets and participations to reinforce its cash balance and avoid a deterioration in liquidity to service sizeable amortizations under the collar financing structure. The rating also incorporates that the company will conduct any future acquisition plans in a prudent manner, to avoid a weakening of its current credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Cosan's ratings could result from the upgrade of rated subsidiaries (Raizen or Rumo). Upward pressure could develop if the parent company maintains a strong standalone financial position with adequate liquidity, increases cash flow and diversifies companies and segments. Qualitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if its (FFO + Interest Expense)/Interest Expense is maintained above 3.0x on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of Cosan could result from the downgrade of one or more rated subsidiaries (Raizen or Rumo), from a deterioration in liquidity with a cash balance unlikely to cover at least its short-term maturities or from a deterioration in the parent company's standalone financial position with protracted weakness in the operations of its subsidiaries, resulting in significantly lower dividends than Moody's expectations. Large debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions could also add downward pressure on the ratings. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if its (FFO + Interest Expense)/Interest Expense remains below 2.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

