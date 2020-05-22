Moody's Affirms ENA Norte Trust's Rating; Changes Outlook To Negative

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa3 rating of ENA Norte Trust's (ENA Norte) Senior Unsecured
Notes due 2028. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative
from stable.
The rating action was triggered by the unprecedented traffic declines
resulting from the restrictive measures and travel bans imposed to contain
the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: ENA Norte Trust
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: ENA Norte Trust
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects the expected deterioration of ENA Norte's liquidity
position and financial performance that will be driven by weaker projected
traffic performance amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The rapid and broad spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The toll-road sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
ENA Norte is exposed to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
ENA Norte of the breadth and severity of the shock.
The coronavirus outbreak is leading to a period of sharp drop in traffic
that is expected to remain in next months. From January to April,
traffic has declined 25% on an accumulated basis with respect to
2019. We expect that the poor traffic performance will remain over
the following months with a gradual recover towards the end of the year,
but not fully. Traffic and revenues are expected to decline close
to 30% in 2020 against 2019 which may lead to operating cash shortfalls
and the need to draw from the 6-month Debt Service Reserve Fund
(DSRF). Notwithstanding, we expect that the shortfall will
be in the range of $1.1 million or 14% of the $8.4
million DSRF, and that it will be replenished within 2020.
We recognize that more challenging downside scenarios could materialize.
Moody's recognizes that the weak performance is partially compensated
by ENA Norte's project finance provisions in the structure,
including a cash sweep mechanism, distribution and additional indebtedness
tests, among others. Nevertheless, the liquidity is
considered relatively weak for these types of structures. The low
liquidity is compensated by the debt structure, which only makes
mandatory interest payments and principal is repaid on a cash sweep basis.
This rating incorporates our approach of ENA Norte as a government related
issuer (GRI), given ENA's status as a wholly-owned entity
of the Republic of Panama. The GRI analysis begins with a Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA), which is then adjusted for the expected
levels of dependence on and support expected from the federal government.
The BCA for this entity was determined to be ba1. The level of
dependence was designated as very high because of the strong correlation
between the financial and operational ties between the road and the government
of the Republic of Panama. The two are closely linked and revenue
for both are derived from the same population base and face very similar
credit risks. The level of expected support was designated as moderate
because of the close links between the government and ENA Norte,
the importance of the road to the national transport system and the implicit
government support demonstrated for the road through this transaction.
As a result of this GRI analysis, the BCA received a one-notch
rating uplift to produce a final rating outcome of Baa3.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the downside risks stemming from the impact
on the coronavirus on traffic and cash generation capacity which could
lead to weaker liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
In light of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on ENA
Norte's ratings is unlikely in the near future.
The rating could be downgraded if the coronavirus outbreak has a longer
and continued impact on traffic that leads to a material reduction of
available liquidity and sustained financial deterioration.
ABOUT ENA NORTE
ENA Norte Trust is the special purpose vehicle created for this transaction
to which rights under a concession and cash flows related to Corredor
Norte toll road have been assigned. Corredor Norte is a highway
system in Panama City, the capital of the Republic of Panama.
It spans the northern part of the city complementing the Corredor Sur
highway that runs along the shore in the south. Corredor Norte
currently consists of three 2-lane segments totaling 33 kilometers,
and one additional segment (Phase IIB), which is not a part of this
transaction.
The methodologies used in this rating were Publicly Managed Toll Roads
and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
