Moody's Affirms ETESA's Rating; Changes Outlook to Negative

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa1 issuer and debt ratings assigned to Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A.'s ("ETESA"). Moody's changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

The change of outlook follows the outlook change on the rating of the Government of Panama (Baa1 negative). For more information on the Government of Panama, please visit https://www.moodys.com/credit-ratings/Panama-Government-of-credit-rating-591640/summary.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in ETESA's outlook to negative from stable reflects the rating outlook change of the Government of Panama, the support provider, which provides rating uplift under our analytical framework for Government Related Issuers (GRIs).

The Baa1 ratings of ETESA reflects the application of Moody's joint default analysis (JDA) framework for government related issuers (GRIs), which takes into account the following four input factors: i) a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa2 as a measure of ETESA's standalone creditworthiness, ii) the Baa1 rating of the Government of Panama as ETESA's support provider, as well as iii) our estimates of High implied government support in the case of financial distress and iv) a Very High default dependence between ETESA and the Panamanian government. These assumptions are supported by the company's strong linkages with the Government of Panama, which owns 100% of ETESA. These also reflect the strategic and essential nature of the services provided, the government control and direction of the company, and precedents of financial support via tariffs or direct capital contributions, which under our framework ETESA's rating translates into a one-notch rating uplift from the BCA of baa2.

ETESA's credit quality reflects key strengths, including its solid market position as the sole transmission company in Panama with exclusive rights to operate the network. In addition, the company provides an essential and regulated service, with tariffs sized to cover operating and investment costs, and generating a highly visible stream of cash flows.

As a result of ETESA's capital program for the coming years, that averages a yearly investment equivalent to 20.2% of net fixed assets over the period 2020-2022, Moody's projects that ETESA will record a relatively high leverage. Under our base case, ETESA's cash interest coverage (FFO + interests/interests) and FFO/net debt are projected to average 3.3x and 12.2%, respectively, over the first three years of our projection (2020-22). A key assumption embedded in our rating is that the planned fourth transmission line, with an estimated cost of $550 million, will be built under a Design, Build, Finance and Maintain (DBFM) scheme, following the guidelines of the new APP law enacted in 2019 (Law 93 of September 19, 2019), without recourse to ETESA and any significant capital requirement from the company. The bidding process for this transmission is expected to begin at the fourth quarter of 2020 and is expected to be awarded during the first quarter of 2021.

ETESA operates under a concession contract with a finite life, although renewal risk is materially mitigated by its linkages with the government and since under the current law is the only entity permitted to own, operate and develop the country's transmission network.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is negative, in line with the rating outlook of the Government of Panama, the support provider. Notwithstanding, the regulated business model is expected to generate stable and visible cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on ETESA's ratings is unlikely in the near future. The rating outlook could return to stable, as a result from the stabilization of Panama's rating outlook.

The rating could be downgraded if there is a downgrade of the sovereign rating or if we change our view on implied government support. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and rating could also be downgraded if ETESA's key financial metrics deteriorate as a result of higher leverage or lower cash flow generation. Specifically, if cash interest coverage and FFO/debt were expected to fall below 2.8x and 9.0%, respectively, on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207, and Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

ABOUT ETESA

Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A. (ETESA) is Panama's electricity transmission company, wholly owned by the Government of Panama. ETESA was created in 1999 with exclusive rights on the transmission, dispatch, control and demand planning for electricity generation in Panama. ETESA is, by law, the only operator and owner of the national transmission system, which mainly consists of three trunk transmission lines, adding up to close to 3,000 kilometers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adrian Garza

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

