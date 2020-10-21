Moody's Affirms ETESA's Rating; Changes Outlook to Negative

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa1 issuer and debt ratings assigned to Empresa de Transmision Electrica,
S.A.'s ("ETESA"). Moody's changed the rating
outlook to negative from stable.
The change of outlook follows the outlook change on the rating of the
Government of Panama (Baa1 negative). For more information on the
Government of Panama, please visit https://www.moodys.com/credit-ratings/Panama-Government-of-credit-rating-591640/summary.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Empresa de Transmision Electrica,
S.A.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Empresa de Transmision Electrica,
S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in ETESA's outlook to negative from stable reflects the
rating outlook change of the Government of Panama, the support provider,
which provides rating uplift under our analytical framework for Government
Related Issuers (GRIs).
The Baa1 ratings of ETESA reflects the application of Moody's joint default
analysis (JDA) framework for government related issuers (GRIs),
which takes into account the following four input factors: i) a
baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa2 as a measure of ETESA's standalone
creditworthiness, ii) the Baa1 rating of the Government of Panama
as ETESA's support provider, as well as iii) our estimates of High
implied government support in the case of financial distress and iv) a
Very High default dependence between ETESA and the Panamanian government.
These assumptions are supported by the company's strong linkages with
the Government of Panama, which owns 100% of ETESA.
These also reflect the strategic and essential nature of the services
provided, the government control and direction of the company,
and precedents of financial support via tariffs or direct capital contributions,
which under our framework ETESA's rating translates into a one-notch
rating uplift from the BCA of baa2.
ETESA's credit quality reflects key strengths, including its solid
market position as the sole transmission company in Panama with exclusive
rights to operate the network. In addition, the company provides
an essential and regulated service, with tariffs sized to cover
operating and investment costs, and generating a highly visible
stream of cash flows.
As a result of ETESA's capital program for the coming years, that
averages a yearly investment equivalent to 20.2% of net
fixed assets over the period 2020-2022, Moody's projects
that ETESA will record a relatively high leverage. Under our base
case, ETESA's cash interest coverage (FFO + interests/interests)
and FFO/net debt are projected to average 3.3x and 12.2%,
respectively, over the first three years of our projection (2020-22).
A key assumption embedded in our rating is that the planned fourth transmission
line, with an estimated cost of $550 million, will
be built under a Design, Build, Finance and Maintain (DBFM)
scheme, following the guidelines of the new APP law enacted in 2019
(Law 93 of September 19, 2019), without recourse to ETESA
and any significant capital requirement from the company. The bidding
process for this transmission is expected to begin at the fourth quarter
of 2020 and is expected to be awarded during the first quarter of 2021.
ETESA operates under a concession contract with a finite life, although
renewal risk is materially mitigated by its linkages with the government
and since under the current law is the only entity permitted to own,
operate and develop the country's transmission network.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook is negative, in line with the rating outlook of the
Government of Panama, the support provider. Notwithstanding,
the regulated business model is expected to generate stable and visible
cash flow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In light of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on ETESA's
ratings is unlikely in the near future. The rating outlook could
return to stable, as a result from the stabilization of Panama's
rating outlook.
The rating could be downgraded if there is a downgrade of the sovereign
rating or if we change our view on implied government support.
The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and rating could also be downgraded
if ETESA's key financial metrics deteriorate as a result of higher
leverage or lower cash flow generation. Specifically, if
cash interest coverage and FFO/debt were expected to fall below 2.8x
and 9.0%, respectively, on a sustained basis.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207,
and Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
ABOUT ETESA
Empresa de Transmision Electrica, S.A. (ETESA) is
Panama's electricity transmission company, wholly owned by
the Government of Panama. ETESA was created in 1999 with exclusive
rights on the transmission, dispatch, control and demand planning
for electricity generation in Panama. ETESA is, by law,
the only operator and owner of the national transmission system,
which mainly consists of three trunk transmission lines, adding
up to close to 3,000 kilometers.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
