Moody's Affirms LOC backed P-1 on California's GO Tax-Exempt CP Series A-3 & Taxable CP Series B-3

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the P-1 letter of credit-backed rating of The State of California (the State) General Obligation Tax-Exempt Commercial Paper Notes Series A-3 and Taxable Commercial Paper Notes Series B-3 (collectively the Notes) in connection with the issuance of a substitute letter of credit (LOC) to be provided by UBS AG (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the alternate LOC, currently scheduled for January 21, 2021, the rating on the Notes will be based upon the LOC provided by the Bank; the structure and legal protections of the transactions which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (the IPA), U.S. Bank National Association, will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from either the State or a commercial paper dealer on behalf of the State. The Notes shall be interest bearing. The IPA may not issue Notes that mature later than 90 days from the date of issuance. No Notes may be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal amount plus interest accrued thereon of the Notes outstanding to exceed the amount provided for under the LOC.

Additionally, each Note issued shall mature no later than five business days prior to the expiration date of the LOC.

Funds in the Note Payment Account (comprised of funds from the State and proceeds of rollover Notes) will be used to pay the principal and interest on the maturing Notes. The IPA shall draw on the LOC in accordance with its terms in order to make timely payment to the extent funds in the Note Payment Account are insufficient. The Bank will be reimbursed for each draw with funds provided by the State.

The LOC is sufficiently sized to cover the maximum principal amount of Notes, $200 million, plus 90 days of interest at a maximum rate of 11%. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank by 12:30 p.m., New York time, on a business day, will be honored by 2:30 p.m., New York time, on the same business day.

In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement that has occurred and is continuing, the Bank may, at its option, send a No-Issuance Notice to the IPA. Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes to purchasers and may continue to draw on the LOC as needed when Notes mature. The LOC will remain in place until the final maturity of all Notes outstanding.

The LOC will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) January 26, 2024, the stated expiration date of the LOC; (ii) the date on which the Bank receives notice from the IPA that the existing LOC has been replaced with a substitute LOC; (iii) the date on which the Bank receives notice from the IPA that there are no longer any Notes outstanding and that the IPA elects to terminate the LOC; or (iv) the date on which the IPA informs the Bank that such drawing is a final drawing under the LOC and such drawing is honored by the Bank.

The State may substitute the LOC provided that (i) the State provides the IPA with written evidence from Moody's stating the rating on the Notes will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such LOC substitution, or (ii) on the date of such substitution, no Notes are outstanding.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

