Moody's Affirms McCormick's Baa2 Senior Unsecured Rating; Outlook Stable

New York, December 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
McCormick & Company, Incorporated's ("McCormick")
Baa2 Senior Unsecured Rating. At the same time, Moody's
also affirmed McCormick's Prime-2 short term rating.
The outlook is stable.
Moody's affirmed McCormick's Baa2 rating with a stable outlook
despite the company's recent announcement that it has entered into
a definitive agreement to acquire FONA International Incorporated ("FONA")
for $710 million in cash which is credit negative because it further
increases leverage shortly after the debt-funded Cholula acquisition
in November[1]. Moody's affirmed the ratings because
FONA is a world class manufacturer of flavors with a broad base of CPG
and consumer health companies that will add scale, bolster the market
position and increase the margin of McCormick's Flavor solutions
segment. Furthermore, Moody's expects McCormick's
leverage to quickly fall to a range within expectations for the rating
given the company's operating profile.
Although this announcement is less than one month after the company's
acquisition of Cholula for $800 million, Moody's believes
McCormick will quickly reduce debt and successfully integrate both companies,
which are in two separate business segments (Consumer and Flavor Solutions).
As of August 2020, McCormick's Moody's adjusted debt
to EBITDA stood at 3.7x, and Moody's estimates that pro-forma
for the acquisitions of FONA and Cholula, McCormick's Moody's
adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase to 4.6x, which is slightly
higher than the company's debt to EBITDA level that could lead to
a downgrade. However, Moody's expects debt repayment
and earnings growth will quickly reduce McCormick's debt-to-EBITDA
leverage back below 4.5x within the next six to 12 months.
In addition to commercial paper, McCormick has $1 billion
in senior unsecured notes maturing in the next two years ($250
milion of 3.9% senior notes due 7/15/21 and $750
million of 2.7% sr notes due 8/15/22) that could be repaid.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: McCormick & Company, Incorporated
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed at P-2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed at (P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
at Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: McCormick & Company, Incorporated
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
McCormick's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong
global market position in multiple cooking ingredient product categories
and a worldwide leading share in herbs and spices. The rating also
reflects the company's good profitability, relatively predictable
cash flows, and solid long-term growth fundamentals.
The rating further reflects McCormick's moderate size compared to other
investment grade food companies and high pro forma leverage. McCormick's
credit profile is nevertheless supported by its stated commitment to maintain
an investment grade profile and to curtail share repurchases until it
achieves its net leverage target of 2x (company calculation; 4.1x
pro forma for Cholula and FONA acquisitions).
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Notwithstanding these risks, some shelf stable packaged
food and ingredient companies, including McCormick, are currently
experiencing higher than normal sales volume because of consumer behavioral
shifts related to the coronavirus epidemic. We believe that these
shifts, which include pantry loading and more at-home dining,
are generally favorable for the retail packaged foods sector, although
higher earnings volatility can be expected in calendar year 2020 because
of uncertain demand characteristics, higher production costs,
channel shifting, and the potential for supply chain disruptions.
Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the
substantial credit implications of public health and safety.
Moody's expects McCormick to benefit from the proliferation of diverse
food choices and changing consumer food habits including a focus on healthy
foods since these trends should enhance demand for a wide variety of seasonings
and flavorings.
Environmental considerations are not material considerations in the rating.
Moody's views McCormick's commitment to deleveraging and suspension
of share repurchase program as a credit positives. The 2.0x
net debt to EBITDA ratio is conservative, but Moody's expects
leverage to remain above this level for multiple years given the current
4.1x level and increase in McCormick's acquisition activity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that McCormick will focus on
deleveraging. Moody's expects McCormick to use its post-dividend
free cash flow to repay debt and reduce its Moody's adjusted debt
to EBITDA to below 4.5x in the next 12 to 18 months. The
stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of a successful
integration of the acquired FONA and Cholula assets.
Ratings could be upgraded if McCormick sustains retained cash flow to
net debt above 17% and maintains stable operating performance and
market share in key segments.
Ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in operating performance,
there is an unfavorable shift in financial policy, or debt/EBITDA
is sustained above 4.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
McCormick & Company Incorporated, headquartered in Sparks,
Maryland, is a global leader in the manufacturing, marketing
and distribution of spices, herbs, seasonings and other flavors.
Products are sold to the retail, foodservice, and industrial
segments. Sales for the publicly-traded company for the
twelve months ended August 31, 2020 were $5.5 billion.
