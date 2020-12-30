Moody's Affirms McCormick's Baa2 Senior Unsecured Rating; Outlook Stable

New York, December 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed McCormick & Company, Incorporated's ("McCormick") Baa2 Senior Unsecured Rating. At the same time, Moody's also affirmed McCormick's Prime-2 short term rating. The outlook is stable.

Moody's affirmed McCormick's Baa2 rating with a stable outlook despite the company's recent announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FONA International Incorporated ("FONA") for $710 million in cash which is credit negative because it further increases leverage shortly after the debt-funded Cholula acquisition in November[1]. Moody's affirmed the ratings because FONA is a world class manufacturer of flavors with a broad base of CPG and consumer health companies that will add scale, bolster the market position and increase the margin of McCormick's Flavor solutions segment. Furthermore, Moody's expects McCormick's leverage to quickly fall to a range within expectations for the rating given the company's operating profile.

Although this announcement is less than one month after the company's acquisition of Cholula for $800 million, Moody's believes McCormick will quickly reduce debt and successfully integrate both companies, which are in two separate business segments (Consumer and Flavor Solutions). As of August 2020, McCormick's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA stood at 3.7x, and Moody's estimates that pro-forma for the acquisitions of FONA and Cholula, McCormick's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase to 4.6x, which is slightly higher than the company's debt to EBITDA level that could lead to a downgrade. However, Moody's expects debt repayment and earnings growth will quickly reduce McCormick's debt-to-EBITDA leverage back below 4.5x within the next six to 12 months. In addition to commercial paper, McCormick has $1 billion in senior unsecured notes maturing in the next two years ($250 milion of 3.9% senior notes due 7/15/21 and $750 million of 2.7% sr notes due 8/15/22) that could be repaid.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: McCormick & Company, Incorporated

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed at P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed at (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed at Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: McCormick & Company, Incorporated

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

McCormick's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong global market position in multiple cooking ingredient product categories and a worldwide leading share in herbs and spices. The rating also reflects the company's good profitability, relatively predictable cash flows, and solid long-term growth fundamentals. The rating further reflects McCormick's moderate size compared to other investment grade food companies and high pro forma leverage. McCormick's credit profile is nevertheless supported by its stated commitment to maintain an investment grade profile and to curtail share repurchases until it achieves its net leverage target of 2x (company calculation; 4.1x pro forma for Cholula and FONA acquisitions).

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Notwithstanding these risks, some shelf stable packaged food and ingredient companies, including McCormick, are currently experiencing higher than normal sales volume because of consumer behavioral shifts related to the coronavirus epidemic. We believe that these shifts, which include pantry loading and more at-home dining, are generally favorable for the retail packaged foods sector, although higher earnings volatility can be expected in calendar year 2020 because of uncertain demand characteristics, higher production costs, channel shifting, and the potential for supply chain disruptions. Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety.

Moody's expects McCormick to benefit from the proliferation of diverse food choices and changing consumer food habits including a focus on healthy foods since these trends should enhance demand for a wide variety of seasonings and flavorings.

Environmental considerations are not material considerations in the rating.

Moody's views McCormick's commitment to deleveraging and suspension of share repurchase program as a credit positives. The 2.0x net debt to EBITDA ratio is conservative, but Moody's expects leverage to remain above this level for multiple years given the current 4.1x level and increase in McCormick's acquisition activity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that McCormick will focus on deleveraging. Moody's expects McCormick to use its post-dividend free cash flow to repay debt and reduce its Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 4.5x in the next 12 to 18 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of a successful integration of the acquired FONA and Cholula assets.

Ratings could be upgraded if McCormick sustains retained cash flow to net debt above 17% and maintains stable operating performance and market share in key segments.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in operating performance, there is an unfavorable shift in financial policy, or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

McCormick & Company Incorporated, headquartered in Sparks, Maryland, is a global leader in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of spices, herbs, seasonings and other flavors. Products are sold to the retail, foodservice, and industrial segments. Sales for the publicly-traded company for the twelve months ended August 31, 2020 were $5.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] McCormick & Company, Incorporated Form 8-K (SEC) 30-Dec-2020

