Moody's Affirms Mexico City Airport's Baa3 Rating; Changes Outlook to Stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) has today affirmed Mexico City Airport Trust NAFIN F/80460 (MEXCAT) Senior Secured Notes (Notes) ratings of Baa3 and changed the rating outlook to stable.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Mexico City Airport Trust NAFIN F/80460

.Baseline Credit Assessment:baa3

.$700 million 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due in 2026: Baa3

.$700 million 3.875% Senior Secured Notes due in 2028: Baa3

.$700 million 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due in 2046: Baa3

.$2.1 billion 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due in 2047: Baa3

Outlook Actions:

The outlook was changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation and outlook stabilization reflect MEXCAT's traffic recovery and solid liquidity position. Furthermore, it incorporates Moody's expectation that the upcoming opening of Felipe Ángeles airport will not have a material impact on the pace of MEXCAT's passenger traffic recovery in the next 12-18 months.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a material drop passengers to approximately 22.0 million from 50.4 million in 2019, or a 56% reduction. Passenger traffic has been gradually recovering and as of December 2021, traffic reported was equivalent to 90% of December 2019 traffic. On a yearly basis, traffic in 2021 was equivalent to 72% of what was reported in 2019 (roughly 36 million passengers). Moody's expectations regarding passenger levels consider a gradual reversion from the declining trend to close to a full recovery towards 2023. For 2022 we expect traffic to stabilize around 40 million passengers, driven by the continuation of post-pandemic recovery but partially offset by the Felipe Angeles airport, a repurposed military airport located around 54 kilometers from MEXCAT that will start operations this month.

In 2021, MEXCAT recorded a Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) of 2.10x. Under the transaction, a technical Event of Default (EoD) could be triggered after the opening of Felipe Angeles airport. Notwithstanding, the EoD is only triggered if MEXCAT records DSCR of less than 1.75x in two consecutive quarters. According to our revised projections, the DSCR will remain above 1.75x in 2022 and 2023, and thus we believe that this EoD is unlikely to be triggered. Furthermore, the acceleration of the debt after this EoD is not automatic and needs to be instructed by the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding.

Our rating action also considers MEXCAT's substantial liquidity. The transaction benefits from a 6-month Debt Service Reserve Account (approximately $105 million) and the distributable cash held in the Trust Operating Account, which as of September 2021 had around $41.1 million. In addition, MEXCAT bondholders benefit from the Principal Accumulation Account, that can only be used to repay debt (market purchases, or cancellation of Notes), which currently holds approximately $370 million, which will continue to accumulate cash until the funds are used to reduce leverage.

The Baa3 rating also reflects Moody's assessment of high default dependence between the airport and the Government of Mexico (Baa1, negative) and estimates of a low degree of implied government support in the case of financial distress, which results into no notch uplift from the airport's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa3, as per the the application of Moody's joint default analysis (JDA) framework for government related issuers (GRIs) .

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

MEXCAT is considered to have a high exposure to social risks. While Mexico has not implemented material air travel restrictions, we regard the pandemic as a social risk, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, which leads to severe restrictions on air travel and, thus, cancellations of airline routes, closing of borders and enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport's operations. MEXCAT faces moderate governance risks due to its exposure to political interference in the tariff setting process, although historically Airport Usage Fee ("TUA") has consistently adjusted by inflation as expected. Moody's considers that MEXCAT does not face material environmental risks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable reflecting our expectation that traffic will continue to recover and DSCR will be at or above 2.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could face upward pressure if passenger traffic continues to improve on a consistent basis, or leverage is reduced with available liquidity, such that projected Cash Interest Coverage and FFO/Debt ratios are 2.5x and 8% respectively on a sustained basis. Moody's view of higher support from the government of Mexico could also lead to upward rating pressure.

The rating could be downgraded if a reversal of traffic recovery occurs that could lead to a reduction in liquidity available or projected Cash Interest Coverage and FFO/Debt ratios drop below 2x and 5.0% respectively on a sustained basis. Increased likelihood of a technical EoD as a result of the opening of Felipe Angeles airport, could also exert downward pressure on the rating.

PROFILE

MEXCAT is a Mexican trust, where Nacional Financiera, S.N.C., Institución de Banca de Desarrollo ("NAFIN") acts as trustee, that in 2016 issued $1 billion 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due in 2026 and $1 billion 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due in 2046. In 2017 MEXCAT issued $1 billion 3.875% Senior Secured Notes due in 2028 and $3 billion 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due in 2047. On December 2018 MECXAT purchased $1.8 billion of the Notes originally issued and amended the Notes in connection with the cancelation of the construction of a new airport in Texcoco, State of Mexico. The Notes are backed by the Passenger Airport Usage Fee (TUA) from the Mexico City International Airport. Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de México is a majority government owned company.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

