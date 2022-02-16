Moody's Affirms Minotaur Acquisition's B3 corporate family rating and changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Minotaur Acquisition, Inc.'s (Minotaur) B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B2 backed senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility ratings and affirmed its Caa2 backed senior secured second lien term loan rating. Minotaur is the debt-issuing entity of Millennium Trust Company, LLC (Millennium). At the same time, Moody's has changed Minotaur's outlook to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Minotaur Acquisition, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B3

Backed Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed at B2

Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed at B2

Backed Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Affirmed at Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Minotaur Acquisition, Inc.

Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the ratings' affirmation reflects Minotaur's strong growth in customer accounts and client cash, high EBITDA margin and market leadership in the automatic rollover individual retirement account (IRA) market. The ratings' affirmation also reflects Minotaur's prudent approach to its cash sweep program, which is laddered over a number of years and benefits from fixed deposit arrangements across a number of partner banks. The ratings also reflect the firm's small scale, weak (albeit improving) pretax earnings, sensitivity to interest rates, and its ownership by a financial sponsor which could result in aggressive financial management actions over time such as increases in debt leverage.

The change in Minotaur's outlook to stable from negative reflects improvements in Minotaur's trailing-12-months Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA ratio to around 4.9x at 30 September 2021, compared to 5.6x at 31 December 2020 and 6.3x at 31 December 2019. Moody's expects Minotaur's leverage ratio to worsen slightly in 2022 (assuming no changes to the firm's capital structure) but remain at a level consistent with its current ratings.

The change in outlook also reflects reduced erosion of Minotaur's service and administrative revenue from a changed interest rate environment. Moody's now expects three US interest rate increases in 2022 and four more increases in 2023 which will benefit Minotaur's service and administrative fee revenue. Although a large portion of high-yielding deposit contracts had expired in 2021, higher interest rates and strong account growth will reduce the overall negative impact on this source of revenue. Based on the laddering and expiration of Minotaur's existing cash sweeps, Moody's still expects a moderate decline in interest-rate-linked revenue during 2022. However, Minotaur's strong growth in customer accounts and client cash, as well as its ability to generate positive operating leverage will eventually offset these declines.

In accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and model, the B2 ratings on Minotaur's $595 million first lien term loan and $90 million revolving credit facility reflect their priority ranking in Minotaur's capital structure. The Caa2 rating on Minotaur's $245 million second lien term loan reflects the facility's secondary ranking in Minotaur's capital structure.

Minotaur Acquisition, Inc. is the acquisition vehicle through which entities of Abry Partners acquired Millennium Trust Company, LLC, which operates as a trust company under the laws of the state of Illinois. Millennium is based in Oak Brook, Illinois and provides administration and custodial services for retirement accounts to individuals, advisors and institutions as well as other institutional services.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Minotaur's ratings could be upgraded should it expand its revenue streams or develop new revenue sources within the self-directed IRA or fund custody activities that would reduce reliance on interest rates.

The demonstration of a more creditor-friendly financial policy, such as paying-down debt or organically deleveraging to levels below 5.0x on a sustained basis, could also result in an upgrade.

Minotaur's ratings could be downgraded should it demonstrate increasingly aggressive financial policies through a further increase in debt leverage to fund shareholder dividends or acquisitions.

The ratings could also be downgraded should interest rates remain very low and result in significant profitability erosion not offset by cost management or other revenue streams, or with indication that the firm is willing to take on more interest rate risk.

A significant deterioration in franchise value from legal, regulatory, compliance or other issues that would reduce revenue, increase costs, and damage relations with record-keepers and plan sponsors could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

