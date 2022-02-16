Moody's Affirms Minotaur Acquisition's B3 corporate family rating and changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
Minotaur Acquisition, Inc.'s (Minotaur) B3 corporate family
rating (CFR), B2 backed senior secured first lien term loan and
revolving credit facility ratings and affirmed its Caa2 backed senior
secured second lien term loan rating. Minotaur is the debt-issuing
entity of Millennium Trust Company, LLC (Millennium). At
the same time, Moody's has changed Minotaur's outlook to stable
from negative.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Minotaur Acquisition, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B3
Backed Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed at B2
Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed at
B2
Backed Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Affirmed at
Caa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Minotaur Acquisition, Inc.
Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said the ratings' affirmation reflects Minotaur's strong growth
in customer accounts and client cash, high EBITDA margin and market
leadership in the automatic rollover individual retirement account (IRA)
market. The ratings' affirmation also reflects Minotaur's
prudent approach to its cash sweep program, which is laddered over
a number of years and benefits from fixed deposit arrangements across
a number of partner banks. The ratings also reflect the firm's
small scale, weak (albeit improving) pretax earnings, sensitivity
to interest rates, and its ownership by a financial sponsor which
could result in aggressive financial management actions over time such
as increases in debt leverage.
The change in Minotaur's outlook to stable from negative reflects
improvements in Minotaur's trailing-12-months Moody's-adjusted
debt / EBITDA ratio to around 4.9x at 30 September 2021,
compared to 5.6x at 31 December 2020 and 6.3x at 31 December
2019. Moody's expects Minotaur's leverage ratio to worsen slightly
in 2022 (assuming no changes to the firm's capital structure) but
remain at a level consistent with its current ratings.
The change in outlook also reflects reduced erosion of Minotaur's
service and administrative revenue from a changed interest rate environment.
Moody's now expects three US interest rate increases in 2022 and four
more increases in 2023 which will benefit Minotaur's service and
administrative fee revenue. Although a large portion of high-yielding
deposit contracts had expired in 2021, higher interest rates and
strong account growth will reduce the overall negative impact on this
source of revenue. Based on the laddering and expiration of Minotaur's
existing cash sweeps, Moody's still expects a moderate decline in
interest-rate-linked revenue during 2022. However,
Minotaur's strong growth in customer accounts and client cash,
as well as its ability to generate positive operating leverage will eventually
offset these declines.
In accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade
Companies methodology and model, the B2 ratings on Minotaur's
$595 million first lien term loan and $90 million revolving
credit facility reflect their priority ranking in Minotaur's capital structure.
The Caa2 rating on Minotaur's $245 million second lien term loan
reflects the facility's secondary ranking in Minotaur's capital structure.
Minotaur Acquisition, Inc. is the acquisition vehicle through
which entities of Abry Partners acquired Millennium Trust Company,
LLC, which operates as a trust company under the laws of the state
of Illinois. Millennium is based in Oak Brook, Illinois and
provides administration and custodial services for retirement accounts
to individuals, advisors and institutions as well as other institutional
services.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Minotaur's ratings could be upgraded should it expand its revenue
streams or develop new revenue sources within the self-directed
IRA or fund custody activities that would reduce reliance on interest
rates.
The demonstration of a more creditor-friendly financial policy,
such as paying-down debt or organically deleveraging to levels
below 5.0x on a sustained basis, could also result in an
upgrade.
Minotaur's ratings could be downgraded should it demonstrate increasingly
aggressive financial policies through a further increase in debt leverage
to fund shareholder dividends or acquisitions.
The ratings could also be downgraded should interest rates remain very
low and result in significant profitability erosion not offset by cost
management or other revenue streams, or with indication that the
firm is willing to take on more interest rate risk.
A significant deterioration in franchise value from legal, regulatory,
compliance or other issues that would reduce revenue, increase costs,
and damage relations with record-keepers and plan sponsors could
also result in a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gabriel Hack
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald Robertson
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653