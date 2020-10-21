Moody's Affirms Panama Canal Authority's Rating; Changes Outlook to Negative

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the A1 debt rating assigned to Panama Canal Authority ("ACP"). Moody's changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

The change of outlook follows the outlook change on the rating of the Government of Panama (Baa1 negative). For more information on the Government of Panama, please visit https://www.moodys.com/credit-ratings/Panama-Government-of-credit-rating-591640/summary.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Panama Canal Authority

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Panama Canal Authority

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in ACP's outlook to negative from stable reflects the rating outlook change of the Government of Panama.

The credit quality of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) reflects the distinctive position of the Panama Canal as an infrastructure asset with a unique geographic advantage and business model. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and US-China trade tensions, the ACP's operational and financial performance has been strong, supported by the recent expansion and a new tariff scheme.

The coronavirus pandemic, the economic contraction and shifting supply chains will hurt the canal's operations. We estimate tonnage and transits will decrease by 3.0% and 8.0%, respectively, during 2020 (under fiscal year analysis). We expect a slow recovery in 2021, but performance will still be below than 2019 levels.

The ACP's credit quality is also underpinned by the robust institutional framework, corporate governance and international treaties that ensure its operation without interference. The A1 rating is three notches above the Government of Panama's (GOP) sovereign rating (Baa1 negative) and one notch above Panama's country ceiling of A2. The rating reflects a long history of operations free of political interference; its solid corporate governance; and rules that ensure the maintenance of prudent business management. Notwithstanding, our negative outlook reflects that ACP's creditworthiness cannot be completely de-linked from the current stresses facing the government, economy and population of Panama. As such, ACP's rating is capped at one-notch above the sovereign ceiling.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is negative in line with the rating outlook of the Government of Panama.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In light of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on ACP's ratings is unlikely in the near future. The rating outlook could return to stable as a result from the stabilization of Panama's rating outlook.

The rating could be downgraded if there is a downgrade of the sovereign or if the country ceiling is lowered. The rating could face downward pressure if weaker operational performance leads to a deterioration of key financials, such that the ACP reports cash interest coverage below 8.0x or funds from operations/debt below 30%. Any changes to the ACP's legal status that affect its autonomy, or any weakening of its corporate governance practices could also strain the ratings.

The methodologies used in this rating were Privately Managed Port Companies published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

ABOUT PANAMA CANAL AUTHORITY

The ACP is a legally autonomous entity of the Republic of Panama established under Title XIV of the country's constitution. The ACP assumed control of the Panama Canal on December 31, 1999, and is exclusively responsible for the operation, administration, management, preservation, maintenance and modernization of the canal, as well as its activities and related services. The Political Constitution of Panama also grants the ACP its own patrimony and right to manage the canal, and establishes its status as a for-profit entity.

