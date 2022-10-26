Moody's Affirms Panama Canal Authority's Rating and BCA; Changes Outlook to Negative

New York, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the A2 debt rating and a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) assigned to Panama Canal Authority ("ACP"). Moody's changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

The change of outlook follows the outlook change on the rating of the Government of Panama (Baa2 negative). For more information on the Government of Panama, please visit https://www.moodys.com/credit-ratings/Panama-Government-of-credit-rating-591640/summary

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Panama Canal Authority

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Panama Canal Authority

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in ACP's outlook to negative from stable reflects the rating outlook change of the Government of Panama.

The credit quality of the ACP reflects the distinctive position of the Panama Canal as an infrastructure asset with a unique geographic advantage and business model. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, US-China trade tensions and the military conflict in Ukraine, the ACP's operational and financial performance has been strong, supported by the recent expansion and a new tariff scheme.

ACP´s Funds from Operations (FFO) to Debt was 137.5% and Cash Interest Coverage 38x for the last twelve months ending on June 2022, improving from the values presented in fiscal year 2021 of 110.3% and 28.4%, respectively. This improvement reflects the increase in revenue of almost 12% during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 which is supported by the transit increase of 6.7% in 2022 as well as a slight growth of 0.5% in PC/UMS (Panama Canal/Universal Measurement System) tonnage in the same period. We expect ACP will continue having strong credit metrics with FFO to Debt above 100% in the next 12-18 months.

The ACP's credit quality is also underpinned by the robust institutional framework, corporate governance and international treaties that ensure its operation without interference. The A2 rating is three notches above the Government of Panama's (GOP) sovereign rating and one notch below Panama's country ceiling of A1. The rating reflects a long history of operations free of political interference; its solid corporate governance; and rules that ensure the maintenance of prudent business management. Notwithstanding, our negative outlook reflects that ACP's creditworthiness cannot be completely de-linked from the current stresses facing the government, economy and population of Panama.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is negative in line with the rating outlook of the Government of Panama.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assesses ACP's exposure to environmental risks as moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), reflecting its moderately negative exposure to physical climate and water management risks. ACP faces water supply unpredictability heightened by the threat of climate change, a situation that will require sizable investment and could potentially reduce its operating capacity. Our E-3 score also incorporates neutral to low exposure to carbon transition, natural capital and waste and pollution risks.

Moody's overall assessment of social risk exposure is Neutral-to-Low (S-2 issuer profile score) reflecting neutral exposures to customer relations, demographic and societal trends, employee health and safety, human capital and responsible production. While ACP is exposed to shifts in supply chains and near-shoring trends, these changes are likely to be gradual and not have a significant impact in the next three to five years.

ACP governance risk is positive (G-1 issuer profile score) given ACP's credit positive financial strategy and risk management attributes. Our G-1 score also incorporates neutral to positive exposures to management credibility and track record; organizational structure; board structure policies and procedures; as well as compliance and reporting related risks. ACP is a legal autonomous entity of the state and is responsible for the administration, operation, conservation, maintenance and modernization of the canal and related activities. ACP benefits from clear legal and institutional frameworks that support a reliable and stable operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the negative outlook, an upgrade on ACP's ratings is unlikely in the near future. The rating outlook could return to stable as a result from the stabilization of Panama's rating outlook.

The rating could be downgraded if there is a downgrade of the sovereign or if the country ceiling is lowered. The rating could face downward pressure if weaker operational performance leads to a deterioration of key financials, such that the ACP reports cash interest coverage below 8.0x or funds from operations/debt below 30%. Any changes to the ACP's legal status that affect its autonomy, or any weakening of its corporate governance practices could also strain the ratings.

ABOUT PANAMA CANAL AUTHORITY

The ACP is a legally autonomous entity of the Republic of Panama established under Title XIV of the country's constitution. The ACP assumed control of the Panama Canal on December 31, 1999, and is exclusively responsible for the operation, administration, management, preservation, maintenance and modernization of the canal, as well as its activities and related services. The Political Constitution of Panama also grants the ACP its own patrimony and right to manage the canal, and establishes its status as a for-profit entity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Ports Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72199, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

