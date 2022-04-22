Moody's Affirms Venator's B2 CFR, changes outlook to stable

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") of Venator Materials plc at B2. Other ratings affirmed include the B2-PD and senior secured TLB at B1; the senior secured notes at B1, and the ratings on the senior unsecured notes at Caa1. The affirmations reflect the expectations that higher TiO2 prices and sustained demand will begin to offset margin pressure from higher raw material, energy and shipping costs and support higher earnings and cash flow going forward. Free cash flow is expected to improve but is likely to remain modestly negative this year. Beyond 2022, the expected tapering of cash usage for restructuring, Pori work, pensions and other cash costs, against the backdrop of higher expected EBITDA should support the generation of positive free cash flow. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"Venator needs to reduce debt before the next industry downturn. Fortunately, continued firm demand against the backdrop of limited new global supply additions in TiO2 support a multi-year favorable cyclical outlook at this time, assuming the avoidance of a serious global recession" according to Joseph Princiotta, Moody's SVP and lead analyst for Venator. "Moreover, cash usage for restructuring activities, pension payments, and Pori site work are expected to decline next year, supporting cash flow generation, which, together with a recent trial outcome and the possibility for asset sales offer opportunities to reduce debt and bolster the balance sheet ahead of the next trough." Princiotta added.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Venator Materials plc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

..Issuer: Venator Materials LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

...Gtd.Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Venator Materials LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Venator Materials plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Venator's credit profile benefits from its market position among the world's leading titanium dioxide producers, strong presence in specialty products, and modest earnings diversity from the Performance Additives segment. Prospective benefits from a business improvement program and adequate liquidity also support its current credit position.

As evidenced over the last few years, the rating incorporates expectations for significant fluctuations in market conditions and key credit metrics in this cyclical industry. Moody's has a favorable outlook for TiO2 markets over the next two years and expects strong or sustained demand against the backdrop of modest global supply additions to underpin favorable fundamentals allowing price support or increases through the year and in all major regions.

Leverage has been stressed for the rating, with adjusted gross debt/EBITDA peaking at roughly 9x in 2020 when covid weighed on markets and the issuance of $225 million in notes increased leverage, but also provided additional liquidity. Net leverage was roughly a turn and a half lower at 7.6x. Gross and net debt to EBITDA improved to 6.9 and 6.0x, respectively, at December 31, 2021 and are expected to improve further in 2022 to 5.0x and 4.5x as higher average yoy TiO2 prices are expected to offset raw material, energy and shipping cost inflation. Moody's expects higher TiO2 prices and EBITDA this year will reduce negative free cash flow, which is likely to turn positive next year as certain cash usage, as mentioned above, wind down.

ESG Considerations

Today's action is not directly driven by ESG factors. Waste and pollution risks are considered very high for commodity chemical companies, and that includes TiO2 producers, as environmental exposure and costs can be meaningful and can have economic and credit and implications. Roughly two-thirds of Venator's TiO2 production use the sulfate process; one-third uses the chloride route. The chloride process is continuous, has lower energy requirements, produces less waste and is less environmentally harmful than the sulfate-based production process, although both have significant water usage, environmental exposure and GHG emissions.

Venator expects to incur additional environmental costs through 2024 related to the remediation and closure of the Pori facility. The company has environmental reserves of $10 million and $8 million as of December 31, 2021 and YE 2020, respectively, relating to pending environmental cleanup, site reclamation, closure costs, and known penalties. In addition, the company has capital expenditures for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) matters of $20 million and $13 million, respectively.

Social risks for Health & Safety are considered high for commodities in general and TiO2 specifically. Responsible Production risks are also high, reflecting in part the EU commission's act to change the classification of TiO2 to a Category 2 Carcinogen, which became effective in October 2021. Tightening regulations over chemical products, and increased public awareness can increase the industry's operating costs. Governance issues and risks are considered high due to balance sheet leverage, while other G-risks are moderate, despite 39% ownership by SK Capital, as Venator adheres to public company financial reporting and supported by good communication and financial policies in-line with the ratings category.

Liquidity

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") indicates good current liquidity to support operations in the near-term with $156 million in cash and about $201 million in revolver availability as of December 31, 2021. Moody's estimates that free cash flow will be negative again this year, albeit modestly, but is likely to switch to positive next year on rising TiO2 prices and declining cash usage in the targeted 'buckets' identified above. Venator has access to an $330 million asset-based revolving credit facility, which matures in October 2026. The borrowing base was reported to be approximately $278 million as of December 31, 2021, less $32 million letters of credit issued and outstanding, as well as a portion of the borrowing base reserved for $45 million of letters of credit available to be issued by one of the lenders; resulting in revolver availability of $201 million.

The credit agreement contains a springing fixed charge coverage ratio test that does not become effective unless excess availability falls below 10% of the facility. Moody's does not expect the covenants will be tested in the near-term and believe that the covenant lite structure is well-aligned with the cyclicality of the company's business over a longer horizon. An asset sale, as discussed above, would help improve liquidity.

Rating outlook

The stable outlook incorporates expectations for extended favorable conditions in TiO2 markets as well as declining cash usage for restructuring, pensions and Pori remediation and closure, allowing for return to positive free cash flow and debt reduction ahead of the next industry downcycle. Failure to restore positive free cash flow during these favorable market conditions and begin to reduce debt will pressure the rating and could result in a downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's is unlikely to consider an upgrade until balance sheet debt is reduced and positive free cash flow is comfortably restored and robust enough to allow further debt reduction. If debt were to be meaningfully reduced below $600 million ahead of the next down cycle, Moody's would consider an upgrade.

Evidence of the cycle weakening in TiO2 before the company meaningfully reduces debt would likely trigger consideration for a ratings downgrade. Also, failure to maintain gross adjusted leverage below 5.5x, or liquidity falling below $200 million before positive free cash flow is restored could also have negative rating implications.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Venator Materials plc is the world's fourth-largest producer of titanium dioxide pigments used in paint, paper, and plastics, and a producer of performance additives for a variety of end markets. Venator was created through an IPO transaction from Huntsman Corporation in 2017. Venator generated approximately $2.2 billion in revenues for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021.

