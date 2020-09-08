info

Related Issuers
Announcement:

Moody's: Arcos Dorados Ba2 ratings and negative outlook unaffected by notes add-on

08 Sep 2020

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") comments that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ("Arcos Dorados") Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), senior unsecured ratings and negative outlook remain unchanged following the company's announcement that it plans to issue $150 million in senior unsecured notes. This transaction will be an add-on to the $265 million notes due 2027 issued in April 2017 by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used primarily for liability management purposes by refinancing short-term debt instruments, mostly raised in March and April 2020 as a consequence of the material disruptions caused by restaurants closures or limited operations across Latin America as the coronavirus outbreak spread out through the region. Accordingly, the transaction will improve Arcos Dorados' liquidity profile and substantially reduce the company's refinancing risk, with no impact on leverage.

At the outset of the coronavirus outbreak, Arcos Dorados raised short term bank loans in different jurisdictions in which the company operates, most of them in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, with the objective of preserving liquidity and maintaining operations. The company had $158 million in short-term debt - $138 million from short-term bank loans and $20 million drawn on its revolving credit facility -- at the end of June 2020, and $122 million available in cash. One of its revolving credit facilities -- with Bank of America -- matured in August 2020 and was not renewed, while the revolving credit facility of $25 million with JP Morgan matures in December 2020.

With a steady trend of restaurant re-openings since mid-April, and 91% of its total restaurants with some kind of operations at the end of 2Q20, Arcos Dorados has been able to halt the cash burn and start generating cash flow from its operations. The company has implemented a number of measures to reduce costs and reduce cash outflows during 1H20, including reduction in the menu offering and in payroll costs, as well as adjustments in lease agreements to variable regimes based on sales. Besides, McDonald's has deferred Arcos Dorados' royalty payments on March-July 2020 sales until 2021, while trimming its advertising and promotion spending requirements from 5% to 4% of systemwide sales for 2020. Arcos Dorados cancelled the payment of cash dividends scheduled for August and December 2020 and replaced them by stock dividends. Earlier in 2020, the company announced about $22 million in dividends to be paid in three installments, out of which $10 million was paid in April.

Arcos Dorados credit profile continues to reflect the company's solid market position in Latin America as McDonald's Corporation's (McDonald's, Baa1 stable) master franchisee, and its size and scale as the largest independent McDonald's franchisee worldwide by sales and number of restaurants (2,291 at the end of 2Q20). About 47% of Arcos Dorados' restaurants are freestanding, and offer a combination of take-out, drive-thru or delivery services, which are now in higher demand in many markets in Latin America that are affected by the coronavirus quarantine.

Arcos Dorados' currency exposure and the concentration of its cash flow in a limited number of markets, with a high dependency on Brazil, continue to constrain the ratings. Another constraint is Arcos Dorados' large capital spending requirements under its Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) with McDonald's, however we understand that McDonald's has some flexibility under this requirement. Accordingly, Arcos Dorados has, in agreement with McDonald's, withdrawn the 2020-2022 capital spending plan announced in March 2020.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain strained in 2020, as the business disruption with weak recovery prospects has severely impacted Arcos Dorados' cash generation, leverage and liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a wider deterioration in cash flows driven by a prolonged period of limited operations and restaurant closures, further straining the company's liquidity position, and if there are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba2 rating following the coronavirus outbreak. In case of a severe deterioration in liquidity and operations as a consequence of a potential resumption of lockdowns or isolation measures in the region, the ratings could be downgraded by multiple notches. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to remain above 4.5x or RCF/debt below 15% on a sustained basis after restaurants resume normal operations. In addition, a downgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating (Government of Brazil, Ba2 stable) could strain Arcos Dorados' ratings.

An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term. A change in outlook to stable could be considered if there is a significant improvement in the company's liquidity profile, with a reduction in short-term debt, and a substantial improvement in operating performance, including sustained recovery in traffic and average check in real terms in Arcos Dorados' main markets, which would allow Arcos Dorados to improve its EBITDA generation. Longer term, an upgrade could be considered in case Arcos Dorados is able to show a resilient performance regardless of the underlying macroeconomic environment and consumption patterns in key markets, in particular in Brazil. Quantitatively, an upgrade also requires Arcos Dorados to sustain lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA below 3.5x and adjusted RCF to debt above 20% on a sustainable basis. Given Arcos Dorados' strong dependence on the Brazilian market, an upward rating movement would also be subject to its relative position to Brazil's sovereign ratings.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ("Arcos Dorados") is the leading quick-service restaurant operator in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is also McDonald's largest independent franchisee globally in terms of systemwide sales and restaurant count. The company has the exclusive rights to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries. In the twelve months ended June 2020, Arcos Dorados generated $2.4 billion in net revenues.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Barbara Mattos, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

