Moody's Assigns A1 rating and stable outlook to Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A1 issuer rating with stable outlook to Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. (CGMFL). Moody's also assigned a P(A1) program rating to be applied to notes issued by CGMFL and guaranteed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML, A1 issuer rating) under Citigroup Inc.'s (A3 stable) Global Medium Term Note Program. CGMFL is a financing subsidiary of CGML. The outlook on CGMFL is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A

....Backed Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned A1, Stable

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Assigned (P)A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Funding (Lux) S.C.A.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CGMFL's A1 issuer rating is at the same level as CGML's A1 issuer rating, based on CGML's irrevocable and unconditional guarantee of all of CGMFL's obligations. CGMFL's stable outlook is aligned with CGML's stable outlook.

Moody's said the CGML guarantee substantively fulfills the principles underlying Moody's criteria for credit substitution including being irrevocable and unconditional; promising full and timely payment of obligations; and shall remain in full force and effect until all amounts have been repaid. The payment and delivery obligations of CGML under the guarantee rank pari passu with all of CGML's other unsecured and unsubordinated outstanding obligations.

Governance is highly relevant for CGML and CGMFL, as it is to all firms that participate in the financial services industry. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Consistent with Citigroup Inc. (A3 stable), CGML's ratings (and correspondingly, CGMFL's ratings) incorporate a one-notch downward adjustment to reflect the complexity of their operations and related management challenges and the risk of strategic errors. Corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Because CGMFL's obligations are guaranteed by CGML, CGMFL's issuer rating would be upgraded should CGML's issuer rating be upgraded. Similarly, CGMFL's issuer rating would be downgraded should CGML's issuer rating be downgraded.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625, and Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter E. Nerby

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

