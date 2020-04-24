Moody's Assigns A2 to Rhode Island's $200M Grant Anticipation Bonds, Ser. 2020A ("GARVEES")

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to the State of Rhode Island and Rhode Island Department of Transportation's $200 million Grant Anticipation Bonds (Rhode Island Department of Transportation), Series 2020A ("GARVEES") to be issued by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation (RICC). The transaction is expected to price May 5. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating is based on pledged revenues generated from a very broad national tax base and a leverage constraint protecting bondholders offset by a final maturity that spans multiple typical authorization periods of the federal aid highway program and the lack of structural protection against disruption in federal highway aid. The credit profile also incorporates the subject-to-appropriation nature of the pledged revenues and federal reauthorization risk.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Rhode Island's GARVEE bonds. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Rhode Island's GARVEE bonds changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the stable source of pledged revenue and our expectation that the federal government will continue to reauthorize the Federal Aid Highway Program and fund it at or greater than recent levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Structural enhancements strengthening bondholder protections

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Discontinuation of or reduction in federal transportation grant program funds available for GARVEE debt service or a sustained lapse in reauthorization of federal transportation spending

- Sharp decline in underlying HTF revenues caused by economic stress, tax inefficiency or redirection of fuel taxes to general fund

- Significant additional leverage that reduces coverage materially from historical levels

- Failure to provide timely appropriation to allow for payment of debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

Rhode Island's grant anticipation bonds, also known as GARVEE bonds, are secured by a lien on Title 23 Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) reimbursements to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) for eligible highway construction projects. The bonds are payable solely from federal highway funds received from the Federal Highway Administration and are credited to RIDOT's Intermodal Surface Transportation Fund (ISTF) subject to annual appropriation by the state general assembly. These securities are "direct" GARVEEs, meaning that the FHWA has agreed in a memorandum of understanding with the state to make payments for principal and interest costs associated with specific approved projects. However, in addition to these reimbursements, the state has pledged all its legally available federal transportation funds received under Title 23 to the bonds.

The trust indenture requires RIDOT to use its first available federal obligation authority in each federal fiscal year for purposes of securing upcoming debt service payments. The bonds are limited obligations and bond payments are payable solely from the federal transportation funds, subject to annual appropriation by the state. Through the normal billing process, RIDOT will bill the debt service cost three days prior to the date the payment is due to the trustee. These funds will then be paid from the ISTF immediately upon receipt of wire transfer of those funds from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). RIDOT is not obligated to use other state funds in the event that sufficient funds are not on deposit in the bond payment fund prior to the payment date, although the indenture does not prohibit RIDOT from making payments from other sources to the extent legally available for that purpose. In practice, RIDOT makes debt service payments out of available funds and uses the ISTF debt service payment as reimbursement.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Grant Anticipation Bonds Series 2020A will be used to pay the federal portion of project costs for the RhodeWorks Bridge Projects program. The program is intended to accelerate the rehabilitation of bridges in the state, 22% of which have been deemed structurally deficient. This issuance will provide funds for critical bridge rehabilitation projects including extensive work on the Providence I-95 Northbound Viaduct.

PROFILE

Rhode Island is a small state with a population of just 1.058 million, the 44th smallest. The economy is commensurately small, with total personal income of about $53.6 billion, also ranking 44th nationally.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) designs, constructs, and maintains the state's surface transportation system. This includes not only roads and bridges but also the state's rail stations, tolling program, bike paths and ferry service. The department is responsible for developing the state's 10-year transportation plan.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is Rhode Island's quasi-public economic development agency. It was formerly known as the Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

