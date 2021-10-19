Moody's Assigns Aa1 rating to Canadian Dollar Note issued by the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)

Paris, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Aa1 senior unsecured rating to a Canadian dollar (CAD) Note issued by
the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).
Moody's notes that the principal and interest payments will be made
in CAD, but that noteholders will receive US dollars (USD) unless
they notify the Depository Trust Company that they elect to receive these
payments in CAD. The costs of any conversion to USD will be borne
by the relevant noteholder and will be deducted from any payments.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The credit profile of the CEB is underpinned by its strong asset quality
and a pristine record of asset performance, reflecting its prudent
risk management framework and preferred creditor status, as well
as high liquidity levels and strong access to funding.
Moreover, CEB has achieved enhanced visibility as an active and
prominent partner responding to social pressures, including the
refugee crisis and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic,
in Europe.
The CEB's main credit challenges relate to its high leverage ratio,
which has picked up significantly in 2019-20, as well as
moderate levels of callable capital relative to debt.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that CEB's credit
strengths and challenges are unlikely to evolve in the coming months and
years. While the coronavirus crisis may negatively affect CEB's
asset quality and performance, we do not expect the impact on CEB's
credit profile to be material at this stage.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOVIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are not material for CEB's rating. CEB's activities
are increasingly focusing on climate change, encouraging the development
of mitigation and adaptation measures. However, environmental
risks to its development asset portfolio are limited as we do not generally
see such risks as being prominent in the region.
Social risks are not material for the CEB's rating, amid the relative
social and political stability within its member states and the diversification
of its portfolio. CEB's mandate focuses on implementing socially
orientated investment projects in favour of social cohesion, but
social risks are contained.
CEB's sound governance framework is illustrated by its prudent risk management
policies, and high standard governance principles, as illustrated
by our "+1" adjustment for quality of management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING UP
Sustained, material improvements in leverage metrics that move them
closer to the three-year Aaa median of 2.88x would exert
upward pressure on the Aa1 rating, as would stronger contractual
support metrics and weighted average shareholder ratings.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING DOWN
A material and sudden deterioration in the asset quality and performance
of the loan portfolio of CEB would put downward pressure on the rating.
In addition, if leverage were to rise materially from present levels
or if there were indications of declining shareholder support for CEB
this would also exert downward pressure upon the Aa1 rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
