Moody's Assigns Aa1 rating to Canadian Dollar Note issued by the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)

Paris, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Aa1 senior unsecured rating to a Canadian dollar (CAD) Note issued by the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).

Moody's notes that the principal and interest payments will be made in CAD, but that noteholders will receive US dollars (USD) unless they notify the Depository Trust Company that they elect to receive these payments in CAD. The costs of any conversion to USD will be borne by the relevant noteholder and will be deducted from any payments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The credit profile of the CEB is underpinned by its strong asset quality and a pristine record of asset performance, reflecting its prudent risk management framework and preferred creditor status, as well as high liquidity levels and strong access to funding.

Moreover, CEB has achieved enhanced visibility as an active and prominent partner responding to social pressures, including the refugee crisis and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic, in Europe.

The CEB's main credit challenges relate to its high leverage ratio, which has picked up significantly in 2019-20, as well as moderate levels of callable capital relative to debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that CEB's credit strengths and challenges are unlikely to evolve in the coming months and years. While the coronavirus crisis may negatively affect CEB's asset quality and performance, we do not expect the impact on CEB's credit profile to be material at this stage.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOVIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are not material for CEB's rating. CEB's activities are increasingly focusing on climate change, encouraging the development of mitigation and adaptation measures. However, environmental risks to its development asset portfolio are limited as we do not generally see such risks as being prominent in the region.

Social risks are not material for the CEB's rating, amid the relative social and political stability within its member states and the diversification of its portfolio. CEB's mandate focuses on implementing socially orientated investment projects in favour of social cohesion, but social risks are contained.

CEB's sound governance framework is illustrated by its prudent risk management policies, and high standard governance principles, as illustrated by our "+1" adjustment for quality of management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING UP

Sustained, material improvements in leverage metrics that move them closer to the three-year Aaa median of 2.88x would exert upward pressure on the Aa1 rating, as would stronger contractual support metrics and weighted average shareholder ratings.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING DOWN

A material and sudden deterioration in the asset quality and performance of the loan portfolio of CEB would put downward pressure on the rating. In addition, if leverage were to rise materially from present levels or if there were indications of declining shareholder support for CEB this would also exert downward pressure upon the Aa1 rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sarah Carlson, CFA

Senior Vice President

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alejandro Olivo

MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

