Moody's Assigns Aa1 to Mamaroneck UFSD, NY Refunding Serial Bonds 2020

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Mamaroneck Union Free School District, NY $7.7 million School District Refunding Serial Bonds - 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects a large and affluent tax base located in Westchester County 20 miles north of New York City and debt burden is low. The available fund balance is modest but is expected to trend positively over the next few years. Liquidity, while down from its highs, remains adequate and provides operational flexibility. Pension and OPEB liabilities are somewhat elevated, but remain manageable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The district is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant increase in fund balance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Further depletion of reserves

-Deficit operating performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the district's faith and credit and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service unlimited as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the State of New York's commitment to advance available state aid to pay debt service pursuant to the state's Section 99-B intercept program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund the series 2010 bonds. The maturities will not be extended and the refunding is expected to save $300,000 over the life of the bonds.

PROFILE

The district is 23 miles northeast of New York City. The district includes the town of Mamaroneck, village of Mamaroneck, and the village of Larchmont. The district operates six schools and enrolls approximately 5,700 students in grades K-12. The district is primarily a suburb of New York City has commuter rail and major highways providing access to both the city and the larger northeast corridor. The population of the district is 28,909.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederick Cullimore

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One International Place

100 Oliver St Suite 1400

Boston 02110

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael Wertz

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

