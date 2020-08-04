Moody's Assigns Aa3 to State Board of Administration Finance Corp., FL's Revenue Bonds Ser. 2020A; outlook stable

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to Florida's State Board of Administration Finance Corporation's (Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund; FHCF) Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A with an estimated par amount of at least $2.0 billion (with a maximum amount of $5.0 billion). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the credit's large assessment base that is available to pay creditors and claims arising from hurricane damage across the state. The base covers nearly all property and casualty lines in Florida and is available to pay debt service on the current bonds, a process that has been tested and proven in the wake of large storms. The fund maintains healthy cash balances to pay claims, but liquidity remains below the current statutorily-set liability cap. The current issuance will help close that gap. As an essential service, the state has actively managed this credit, adjusting the liability cap and changing the composition of lines included in the assessment base to ensure timely payment of claims and debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the FHCF. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of FHCF changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable. While the size and frequency of potential storms in Florida is unknown, the FHCF's broad and stable assessment base, along with its ample claims paying resources, provide a strong base to meet debt service requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Strengthening of additional bonds test and coverage requirements

- Backup pledge of state general fund support

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Erosion of the assessment base, possibly due to ongoing, elevated unemployment, that results in material reductions to revenue collections

- Market access challenges that limits the fund's ability to leverage its emergency assessment base

- Legislative changes that impact the corporation's ability to levy assessments, collect premiums and/or liability cap

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from multiple revenue sources. Reimbursement premiums and revenues from emergency assessments are available to pay principal and interest on pre-event bonds. In addition, net proceeds of the outstanding Series 2020A pre-event bonds are also pledged as security for the bonds, prior to being drawn on for reimbursement to participating insurers for losses relating to any future covered events. Net investment earnings on proceeds, after payment of current expenses of the FHCF, are available to pay interest.

PROFILE

The State Board of Administration Finance Corporation, FL (SBA) is the conduit issuer for the FHCF. The FHCF was established by the Florida legislature in 1993 in response to Hurricane Andrew, providing additional insurance capacity for the state by reimbursing residential property insurers for a portion of their catastrophic losses. The FHCF reimburses the insurer when losses from a hurricane exceed designated retention levels. Residential property insurers are required to participate in the FHCF and may choose coverage of 90%, 75%, or 45% of covered losses above the retention level; the insurer pays the balance. The FHCF's total liability is limited statutorily to an amount that is subject to change annually. Participation in the FHCF is mandatory for residential property insurers in Florida, with limited exceptions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

