Moody's Assigns Aa3 to Western Carolina University's (NC) Series 2020B and 2020C revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to Western Carolina University's (NC) proposed $67.76 million General Revenue Bonds Series 2020B and $14.18 million Taxable General Revenue Refunding Bonds 2020C to be issued by the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina. The fixed rate bonds have an expected final maturity in 2050. Moody's has also affirmed the Aa3 issuer rating and the Aa3 ratings on $169.54 million of the university's outstanding general revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of Western Carolina University's Aa3 reflects its important regional role as a low-cost provider of public higher education with strong liquidity and generous financial support from Aaa-rated North Carolina. State funding accounts for approximately half of annual operational revenue, or $12,219 per student, well above similarly rated peers. Funding has increased in recent years due to WCU's participation in the state's NC Promise program, which increased state support in order to reduce tuition costs. The program facilatates the university's affordable price point, driving favorable student demand as well as ongoing enrollment and revenue growth and supporting its very good strategic positioning. Well-managed financial operations provide consistent solid operating performance and very good debt affordability. Wealth levels, while modest in size compared to Aa3 public university peers, provide solid coverage of both debt and operations.

The rating is tempered by the university's modest wealth and scale compared to peers. Furthermore, funding for near-term capital needs, including the proposed transaction, materially weakens the university's financial leverage. In addition, while support from the state is generally favorable, the university has high exposure to potential shifts in support from the state.

Additionally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Like many institutions, Western Carolina transitioned to online course work in the spring. Student fee refunds were offset with funding through the CARES Act. The fall 2020 semester will be on campus, with an earlier start and classes ending November 20. Operating performance in fiscal 2021 is expected to be in line with fiscal 2020. New expenses associated with COVID-19 in fiscal 2021 are mitigated by additional CARES funding provided through the state. Conservative budgeting with ample reserves, along with continued support from the UNC Board, will help WCU to manage any uncertainties around the pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Western Carolina will adjust to any near-term operational and financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic with a manageable impact on financial performance. We continue to expect healthy enrollment and ongoing strong state financial support contributing to continued favorable operating performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in wealth, providing a stronger cushion relative to debt

- Significant net tuition revenue growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material disruption in or weakening of state financial support

- Sustained softening in operating performance or debt affordability

- Additional material increase in financial leverage beyond planned transaction without offsetting growth in balance sheet reserves and operating revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The general revenue bonds are unsecured obligations of the university, payable from Available Funds, which include unrestricted revenues and unrestricted fund balances but exclude state appropriations, student tuition payments, restricted funds and revenue generated by Special Facilities. The issuer rating reflects the underlying credit quality of Western Carolina University.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2020B General Revenue Bonds will be used to fund three new student resident halls that are replacing older facilities and to pay cost of issuance. Proceeds from the 2020C General Revenue Bonds will be used to refund the 2011B bonds and to pay cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Western Carolina University was founded in 1889 and became a member of the University of North Carolina System in 1972. Located in Cullowhee, WCU has notable programs in entrepreneurship, health sciences, and education. For fiscal 2019, WCU served over 11,100 full-time equivalent students and had operating revenues of approximately $255 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

