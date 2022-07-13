Moody's Assigns B2 CFR to Atlas Ontario; outlook is negative

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a probability of default rating ("PDR") of B2-PD to ATLAS ONTARIO LP ("Allied Universal"). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the ratings of Allied Universal Holdco LLC's senior secured instruments of B2 and the senior unsecured instruments of Caa1. Moody's also withdrew Allied Universal Holdco LLC's existing B2 CFR and B2-PD PDR ratings. The outlook has been changed to negative.

The rating actions follow a review of the credit taking into account recent performance of the company. Leverage is very high for the rating at 8.5x as of the end of 1Q 2022 and cash flow is expected to be negative this year due to certain non-recurring expenses. Leverage has been increasing sequentially in an environment of rising interest rates and pressured margins. Combined with a highly acquisitive business strategy Moody's sees elevated risks to the financial profile of the company. However, Moody's believes that the demand for security services is stable and Allied Universal benefits from historically strong customer retention rates, a history of organic revenue growth and a geographically diversified business. Deleveraging is possible in the absence of debt funded acquisitions. Governance is a driver of the rating action. Allied Universal has very high governance risks that arises from its tolerance for high leverage, frequent debt funded acquisitions and private equity ownership.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: ATLAS ONTARIO LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: Allied Universal Holdco LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Allied Universal Holdco LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allied Universal Holdco LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: ATLAS ONTARIO LP

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects the large scale and geographic scope of Allied Universal, very high leverage for the rating and thin margins. Pro forma debt / EBITDA was 8.5x (Moody's adjusted, as of March 2022, pro forma for acquired EBITDA) and leverage has been increasing sequentially for the past few quarters as overall debt levels have been increasing. A very high interest expense burden also constrains cash flow and weighs on the credit. The expectation for aggressive financial policies and debt-funded M&A is credit negative. Margins have been pressured for the past year or so due to unfavorable labor market conditions. As a result of higher levels of attrition Allied Universal has been incurring higher costs to hire and train new employees. Although it is hard to predict when labor market conditions will improve Moody's expects conditions to remain unfavorable through the remainder of this year and thus margins to remain below the historical 9% area. Allied Universal's EBITDA margins are low relative to other essential business services companies. However, security services, which accounts for over 85% of revenues, features very low capital investment requirements, leading to good free cash flow conversion despite the narrow profit margins. Allied Universal benefits from its market position as the US's largest security services company, the recession resistant nature of the security services business, an ability to pass on higher wages to customers and a track record of successfully integrating acquisitions and achieving targeted cost reductions.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's considers demand for security services to be relatively stable through economic cycles since customers generally view security as a non-discretionary spending item. The overall security services industry is relatively mature, with limited growth prospects. Allied Universal is the largest security services provider in North America with an estimated 35% market share (according to the company) of the over $25 billion outsourced manned guarding market. Moody's believes this scale brings benefits from both a revenue and a cost perspective and provides a competitive advantage relative to smaller regional companies, particularly with regard to national accounts. The company's largest competitors include Securitas AB (unrated) and Garda World Security Corporation (B3 stable). The North American security services market is highly fragmented, with the top three companies representing about half of the market and the remaining 50% spread among thousands of local competitors. Historically, about 20% of Allied Universal's pro-forma revenue has been comprised of national accounts, which typically benefit from longer contracts and established relationships, as well as reportedly high customer retention rates of over 95%.

As a private company owned by financial sponsors, Allied Universal's financial strategies are aggressive and opportunistic. Its track record of debt-financed acquisitions and history of operating with high financial leverage and limited free cash flow reflect its opportunistic policies typical of financial sponsor ownership. The board of directors is controlled by Warburg Pincus and CDPQ. Among Allied Universal's expected near term capital allocation priorities are investing in the business, completing acquisitions, financial leverage reduction and cash returns to shareholders. Financial reporting is delivered much later than is typical for publicly-traded services companies, limiting timeliness and transparency into its operations and financial results.

Moody's considers Allied Universal's liquidity profile as good. Liquidity is supported by unrestricted cash on hand of approximately $800 million as of the end of 1Q 2022 and availability under the company's three revolvers. Free cash flow is projected be negative in 2022 and improve to $200 million in 2023. The $300 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring 2024 was fully available as of the end of the quarter while the Eu300 million senior secured revolver due 2026 and unrated $1,500 million senior secured asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL") expiring 2024 were more than 50% available. The $300 million and Eu300 million revolvers are subject to a maximum first lien net leverage ratio when utilization exceeds 40% of total capacity. Moody's does not anticipate that the covenant will be tested over the next year. If it were tested, Moody's believes that the company would remain compliant.

The ratings assigned to the individual instruments are based on the probability of default of the company, reflected in the B2-PD PDR, as well as a family recovery of 50% of debt obligations assumed at default. The B2 ratings for the first lien credit facilities and senior secured notes are at the same level as the company's B2 CFR, reflecting their position in the capital structure ahead of the unsecured debt but junior to the unrated $1.5 billion ABL. The ABL has a first lien on the US working capital assets of Allied Universal, while the bank credit facilities and senior secured notes have a first lien on all other assets.

The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectations for low single digit revenue increases. However, margins will continue to be pressured, and EBITDA margins will be between 7% and 9%, which is lower than historical levels. Free cash flow to debt will be negative for 2022 - the company has payments related to pensions and the CAREs act that are large and temporary in nature. The CAREs Act repayment will end this year although the company will have to continue cash payments related to pensions for the next several years. The negative outlook also incorporates the expectation for periodic debt-funded acquisitions that could result in debt to EBITDA to rise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) debt to remain around 5.0 times; 2) free cash flow above 6.0% of total debt; 3) balanced financial policies; and 4) good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if 1) revenue growth rates decline toward break-even; 2) deleveraging from current levels is not achieved and there is no clear path to leverage approaching 7.0x; 3) Profitability improvements are not achieved; or 4) free cash flow to debt is anticipated to remain below 3.0%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Allied Universal, headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania and Santa Ana, California and controlled by affiliates of private equity sponsors Warburg Pincus and CDPQ, is one of the world's largest security and related services company. Revenue for FY 2021 (including a full year of G4S results) is around $19 billion.

