Rating Action:

Moody's Assigns B2 CFR to Atlas Ontario; outlook is negative

13 Jul 2022

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a probability of default rating ("PDR") of B2-PD to ATLAS ONTARIO LP ("Allied Universal"). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the ratings of Allied Universal Holdco LLC's senior secured instruments of B2 and the senior unsecured instruments of Caa1. Moody's also withdrew Allied Universal Holdco LLC's existing B2 CFR and B2-PD PDR ratings. The outlook has been changed to negative.

The rating actions follow a review of the credit taking into account recent performance of the company. Leverage is very high for the rating at 8.5x as of the end of 1Q 2022 and cash flow is expected to be negative this year due to certain non-recurring expenses. Leverage has been increasing sequentially in an environment of rising interest rates and pressured margins. Combined with a highly acquisitive business strategy Moody's sees elevated risks to the financial profile of the company. However, Moody's believes that the demand for security services is stable and Allied Universal benefits from historically strong customer retention rates, a history of organic revenue growth and a geographically diversified business. Deleveraging is possible in the absence of debt funded acquisitions. Governance is a driver of the rating action. Allied Universal has very high governance risks that arises from its tolerance for high leverage, frequent debt funded acquisitions and private equity ownership.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: ATLAS ONTARIO LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: Allied Universal Holdco LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Allied Universal Holdco LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allied Universal Holdco LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: ATLAS ONTARIO LP

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects the large scale and geographic scope of Allied Universal, very high leverage for the rating and thin margins. Pro forma debt / EBITDA was 8.5x (Moody's adjusted, as of March 2022, pro forma for acquired EBITDA) and leverage has been increasing sequentially for the past few quarters as overall debt levels have been increasing. A very high interest expense burden also constrains cash flow and weighs on the credit. The expectation for aggressive financial policies and debt-funded M&A is credit negative. Margins have been pressured for the past year or so due to unfavorable labor market conditions. As a result of higher levels of attrition Allied Universal has been incurring higher costs to hire and train new employees. Although it is hard to predict when labor market conditions will improve Moody's expects conditions to remain unfavorable through the remainder of this year and thus margins to remain below the historical 9% area. Allied Universal's EBITDA margins are low relative to other essential business services companies. However, security services, which accounts for over 85% of revenues, features very low capital investment requirements, leading to good free cash flow conversion despite the narrow profit margins. Allied Universal benefits from its market position as the US's largest security services company, the recession resistant nature of the security services business, an ability to pass on higher wages to customers and a track record of successfully integrating acquisitions and achieving targeted cost reductions.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's considers demand for security services to be relatively stable through economic cycles since customers generally view security as a non-discretionary spending item. The overall security services industry is relatively mature, with limited growth prospects. Allied Universal is the largest security services provider in North America with an estimated 35% market share (according to the company) of the over $25 billion outsourced manned guarding market. Moody's believes this scale brings benefits from both a revenue and a cost perspective and provides a competitive advantage relative to smaller regional companies, particularly with regard to national accounts. The company's largest competitors include Securitas AB (unrated) and Garda World Security Corporation (B3 stable). The North American security services market is highly fragmented, with the top three companies representing about half of the market and the remaining 50% spread among thousands of local competitors. Historically, about 20% of Allied Universal's pro-forma revenue has been comprised of national accounts, which typically benefit from longer contracts and established relationships, as well as reportedly high customer retention rates of over 95%.

As a private company owned by financial sponsors, Allied Universal's financial strategies are aggressive and opportunistic. Its track record of debt-financed acquisitions and history of operating with high financial leverage and limited free cash flow reflect its opportunistic policies typical of financial sponsor ownership. The board of directors is controlled by Warburg Pincus and CDPQ. Among Allied Universal's expected near term capital allocation priorities are investing in the business, completing acquisitions, financial leverage reduction and cash returns to shareholders. Financial reporting is delivered much later than is typical for publicly-traded services companies, limiting timeliness and transparency into its operations and financial results.

Moody's considers Allied Universal's liquidity profile as good. Liquidity is supported by unrestricted cash on hand of approximately $800 million as of the end of 1Q 2022 and availability under the company's three revolvers. Free cash flow is projected be negative in 2022 and improve to $200 million in 2023. The $300 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility expiring 2024 was fully available as of the end of the quarter while the Eu300 million senior secured revolver due 2026 and unrated $1,500 million senior secured asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL") expiring 2024 were more than 50% available. The $300 million and Eu300 million revolvers are subject to a maximum first lien net leverage ratio when utilization exceeds 40% of total capacity. Moody's does not anticipate that the covenant will be tested over the next year. If it were tested, Moody's believes that the company would remain compliant.

The ratings assigned to the individual instruments are based on the probability of default of the company, reflected in the B2-PD PDR, as well as a family recovery of 50% of debt obligations assumed at default. The B2 ratings for the first lien credit facilities and senior secured notes are at the same level as the company's B2 CFR, reflecting their position in the capital structure ahead of the unsecured debt but junior to the unrated $1.5 billion ABL. The ABL has a first lien on the US working capital assets of Allied Universal, while the bank credit facilities and senior secured notes have a first lien on all other assets.

The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectations for low single digit revenue increases. However, margins will continue to be pressured, and EBITDA margins will be between 7% and 9%, which is lower than historical levels. Free cash flow to debt will be negative for 2022 - the company has payments related to pensions and the CAREs act that are large and temporary in nature. The CAREs Act repayment will end this year although the company will have to continue cash payments related to pensions for the next several years. The negative outlook also incorporates the expectation for periodic debt-funded acquisitions that could result in debt to EBITDA to rise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects 1) debt to remain around 5.0 times; 2) free cash flow above 6.0% of total debt; 3) balanced financial policies; and 4) good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if 1) revenue growth rates decline toward break-even; 2) deleveraging from current levels is not achieved and there is no clear path to leverage approaching 7.0x; 3) Profitability improvements are not achieved; or 4) free cash flow to debt is anticipated to remain below 3.0%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Allied Universal, headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania and Santa Ana, California and controlled by affiliates of private equity sponsors Warburg Pincus and CDPQ, is one of the world's largest security and related services company. Revenue for FY 2021 (including a full year of G4S results) is around $19 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Farah Zakir
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

