Moody's Assigns Definitive Aaa and Aa2 Ratings to BB Blue Financing DAC's Blue Bonds; Outlook Stable

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a definitive Aaa rating to the $48.8 million Class A1 Fixed Rate Secured Repackaged Notes due 2037 ("Class A1 Blue Bonds") and a definitive Aa2 to $24.4 million Class A2 Fixed Rate Secured Repackaged Notes due 2029 (the "Class A2 Blue Bonds", together with the Class A1 Blue Bonds, the "Blue Bonds") to be issued by BB Blue Financing DAC ("BB Blue" or "Issuer"). The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: BB Blue Financing DAC

....Gtd. Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Class A1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa

....Gtd. Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Class A2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proceeds from the Blue Bonds financed an approximately $73.2 million loan ("Facility A") granted by BB Blue to the Government of Barbados (Caa1 stable; the "Borrower") along with FirstCaribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited, a subsidiary of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Aa2 stable, "CIBC"), who also provided the equivalent of around $73.2 million loan ("Facility B", together with Facility A, the "Blue Loan") in local currency (currently close to $146.5 million Barbadian dollars), increasing the total size of the Blue Loan to close to $146.5 million. CIBC and BB Blue are together the "Lenders" of the Blue Loan to Barbados. The Facility A of the Blue Loan will have the same principal amount, amortization schedule, maturity and rate of interest as the Blue Bonds.

The Blue Loan financed Barbados' buyback of a portion of its outstanding 2029 Eurobonds and 2043 Series E and settled some transaction costs. Barbados exchanged more expensive debt with the Blue Loan generating fiscal savings. As a condition to the transaction, Barbados commits to funding a conservation trust fund and implementing a number of marine conservation goals overseen by The Nature Conservancy, VA (Aa2 stable; "TNC") subject to a pre-agreed implementation timeline.

The Aaa and Aa2 ratings assigned reflect the terms and conditions of the financing structure that allow Blue Bondholders to benefit from the credit strengths of the up to $150 million Blue Loan Guarantee provided to the Lenders under the Blue Loan by the Inter-American Development Bank (Aaa, stable "IDB") and TNC (together the "Guarantors"). The Guarantors will grant each Lender under the Blue Loan the Guarantee for payment of principal and accrued interest upon failure by the Borrower to make a debt service payment, subject to a clear timeline and well defined cash waterfall. Thus, the Guarantee insulates Blue Bond holders from a default of Barbados under the Blue Loan.

IDB provided $100 million under the Guarantee agreement for the Blue Loan, of which 50% will be the collateral and source of repayment for Class A1 Blue Bonds under a Blue Loan default scenario, while TNC provided $50 million under the agreement for the Blue Loan, of which 50% will cover the Class A2 Blue Bonds. Thus, the assigned Aaa rating for Class A1 Blue Bonds reflects the credit quality of the IDB while the Aa2 rating for the Class A2 Blue Bonds reflects the credit quality of TNC.

Debt service payments under the Blue Bonds are made 7-days after the Blue Loan debt service payment. Upon a Barbados default under a scheduled debt service payment of the Blue Loan, that remains unremedied over a 10-day cure period, the Facility Agent, or the Lenders, will submit a claim to the Guarantors. Importantly, the debt service of the Blue Bonds is automatically deferred and an Event of Default is only triggered if the Guarantors fail to pay within a predefined period after the defaulted Loan payment date. We consider this timeframe to be manageable for the Facility Agent and the Guarantors to ensure timely payment.

An Event of Default under the Blue Loan can also be triggered if Barbados fails to make conservation payments under the conservation agreement, after a default in other external debt, among others. The Events of Default would ultimately lead to the Blue Loan acceleration thus triggering the claim under the Guarantee for the benefit of bondholders.

The ratings also reflect the following challenges and mitigating factors: (1) The Guarantee may be terminated without compensation (Early Termination) if a) the Loan Agreement is amended, modified or any provision is waived without the Facility Agent having obtained the prior written consent of each Guarantor. We consider this to be a remote risk since any of these changes require the Guarantors' approval under the documentation and that the task is common for this kind of transactions and manageable by the Facility Agent; b) if one of the lenders transfers or assigns any of its rights or obligations under the Blue Loan agreement or guarantee agreement without Guarantors' approval. This risk is partially mitigated given the expectation that Lenders will act accordingly and by the fact that the termination would only be applicable to the Lender that didn't request Guarantors' approval. (2) Under the Waiver of Defenses clause, and in line with the termination provisions, IDB and TNC may be relieved from payment under transfer, assignment, amendment, or modification without Guarantors' approval, risks that we consider remote for the reasons stated above. (3) Since under the transaction IDB and TNC are guaranteeing the Blue Loan, instead of the Blue Bonds directly, the Blue Bonds bondholders rely on pledges (Blue Loan, Guarantee Agreement, cash accounts among others), and a security package, amongst other legal arrangements. These provisions also ensure separation of the collateral that provide the differentiation among the two bond classes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the stable rating outlooks of IDB's and TNC's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's does not currently consider there is scope for an upgrade for Class A1 Blue Bonds. An upgrade on TNC's rating would trigger an upgrade of Class A2 Blue Bonds.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a material, detrimental change in Moody's view of the likelihood of the full faith and credit of the Guarantee on the collateral that has been pledged to secure the full payment of the Blue Bonds. Moody's would downgrade the rating on Class A1 Blue Bonds if IDB's rating is downgraded; Moody's would downgrade the rating on Class A2 Blue Bonds if TNC's rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are not material to BB Blue Financing DAC's credit profile. Ocean conservation activities associated with the transaction are highly exposed to environmental risks, including natural events like hurricanes and tropical storms. This exposure is mitigated by the Guarantee agreement that ensures timely and full payment to bondholders. Under a natural disaster event, principal payments may be deferred, but bondholders would continue to benefit from the Guarantee agreement. Moody's also acknowledges that conservation activities are intended to enhance and protect natural resources.

Social and governance considerations are not material factors for BB Blue Financing DAC's credit profile. The Guarantee also provides protection against any social or governance concern that would impact the transaction's performance.

