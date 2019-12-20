Moody's Assigns Definitive Ratings to Seven CMBS Classes of the MBRT 2019-MBR

Approximately $147.8 million of Structured Securities Affected
New York, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive ratings to seven classes
of CMBS securities, issued by MBRT 2019-MBR, Commercial
Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, Series 2019-MBR:
Cl. A*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)
Cl. A-Y*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-Z*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO**, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa
(sf)
* Reflects exchangeable classes
** Reflects interest-only and exchangeable classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The certificates are collateralized by a single loan backed by a first
lien commercial mortgage related to one property, the Monarch Beach
Resort (the "Property"). Our ratings are based on the
credit quality of the loan and the strength of the securitization structure.
The Property is a 400-guestroom, luxury hotel and golf resort
located in Dana Point, CA, along the California Riviera coastline
in Orange County. The property opened in 2001 and is AAA five-diamond
rated. The resort is comprised of three distinct components:
the 400-room property, the 18-hole Monarch Beach Golf
Links, and the Monarch Bay Beach Club which offers members beach
access. The property has a full array of luxury, resort style
amenities including approximately 110,000 SF of versatile indoor
and outdoor function space, a 30,000 SF full-service
spa, four retail outlets, three fitness centers, access
to eight tennis courts, three swimming pools, a water sports
activity center, a kids club, and tram rides to Salt Creek
Beach. The property also offers a private, non-equity,
tiered membership program.
Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved an application of
Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS, Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities, and Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged
Securities. The rating approach for securities backed by a single
loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with
the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's
credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property
value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios
without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels.
In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of
qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of commercial real estate loans is determined primarily
by two factors: 1) the probability of default, which is largely
driven by the DSCR, and 2) and the severity of loss in the event
of default, which is largely driven by the LTV of the underlying
loan.
The first mortgage balance of $370,000,000 represents
a Moody's LTV of 195.1%. The Moody's
First Mortgage Actual DSCR is 1.16X and Moody's First Mortgage
Actual Stressed DSCR is 0.57X.
Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and
considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment.
The factors considered include property age, quality of construction,
location, market, and tenancy. The Property's
quality grade is 1.75.
Notable strengths of the transaction include: asset quality,
capital improvements, strong location, limited new supply
and an experienced and committed sponsor.
Notable credit challenges of the transaction include: the property
is unflagged, lack of diversity for this single asset transaction,
property type volatility, floating rate/interest-only mortgage
loan profile, and credit negative legal features.
The prinicipal methodology used in rating all classes except exchangeable
classes and interest-only and exchangeable classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published
in March 2019. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
and exchangeable classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged
Securities" published in March 2019 and "Moody's Approach to Rating
Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in
February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this
announcement to identify which classes are exchangable classes (indicated
by the *) and interest-only and exchangeable classes (indicated
by the **). Please see the Rating Methodologies page on
www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower
transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation
of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV
ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage,
loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds
are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan
level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.
Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the
proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original
and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current
bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s)
within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as
defined in the published methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1207101.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stephen L Renna
Associate Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Joseph Podvarney, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
