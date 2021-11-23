Moody's Assigns Definitive Ratings to Twenty CMBS Classes of BANK 2021-BNK37

Approximately $1.3 billion of Structured Securities Affected

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to twenty classes of CMBS securities, issued by issued by BANK 2021-BNK37, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series BANK 2021-BNK37:

Cl. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4-1**, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4-2**, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4-X1****, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4-X2****, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-1**, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-2**, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-X1****, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-X2****, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-S-1**, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-S-2**, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-S-X1****, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-S-X2****, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

**Reflects Exchangeable Classes

****Reflects Interest-Only and Exchangeable Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Certificates are collateralized by 80 loans secured by 137 properties. The ratings are based on the collateral and the structure of the transaction and the following Structured Credit Assessments:

We assigned an investment grade of aaa(sca.pd) to the London Tower Terrace Owners, Inc. Loan, which represents approximately 6.2% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 633-unit, Class A residential co-operative property located in New York, NY. It primarily consists of four, 19-story residential cooperative buildings located in Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

We assigned an investment grade of a2 (sca.pd) to the One Soho Square NY Loan, which represents approximately 5.7% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in two recently re-developed Class A office buildings located in lower Manhattan.

We assigned an investment grade of aaa (sca.pd) to Park Avenue Plaza Loan, which represents approximately 5.7% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a Class A office tower located at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY. The subject benefits from exception natural light and unobstructed views up Park Avenue.

We assigned an investment grade of aa3(sca.pd) to the 1 Union Square South Retail Loan, which represents approximately 5.7% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a retail property located in New York, NY facing the south end of Union Square, a primary transit hub and open space in Manhattan.

We assigned an investment grade of baa2(sca.pd) to the 251 Central Park West Loan , which represents approximately 2.2% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 12-story apartment building located at 85th Street and Central Park West in New York, NY and overlooking Central Park.

We assigned an investment grade of a3(sca.pd) to the Reservoir Industrial Center loan, which represents approximately 2.2% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 503,156 SF light industrial and warehouse facility located in Pomona, CA, approximately 35 miles east of the Los Angeles CBD.

We assigned an investment grade of baa2(sca.pd) to the 3800 Hamlin Road loan, which represents approximately 2.0% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in an office building located in Auburn Mills, MI, 32 miles northwest of Detroit and containing 359,376 SF of office space that is 100% leased to Volkswagen Group of America.

We assigned an investment grade of aa3 (sca.pd) to the Arizona Mills loan, which represents approximately 1.9% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 1.42 million SF regional mall located near Phoenix, AZ

We assigned an investment grade of baa2 (sca.pd) to the Claremont Village Square loan, which represents 1.4% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 96,360 SF mixed-use retail and office property located in Claremont, CA, approximately 36 miles west of the Los Angeles CBD.

We assigned an investment grade of a2 (sca.pd) to the North Torrance Plaza loan, which represents approximately 1.0% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 110,745 SF grocer-anchored retail center located in North Torrance, CA, approximately 23 miles southwest of the Los Angeles CBD.

We assigned an investment grade of baa2(sca.pd) to the Orchard Market Place loan, which represents approximately 0.9% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 129,486 SF retail property located in Vancouver, WA, across the Columbia River and approximately 16.6 miles from downtown Portland, OR.

We assigned an investment grade of baa1 (sca.pd) to the Greenfield Place loan, which represents approximately 0.9% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 227,446 SF retail property located in Greefield, WI, approximately 13 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Additionally, the pool contains 22 cooperative loans (4.6% of the pool balance) that are too small to assign an investment-grade sca but have a Moody's LTV ratio consistent with investment-grade quality.

Moody's approach to rating CMBS deals combines both commercial real estate and structured finance analysis. Based on commercial real estate analysis, Moody's determines the credit quality of each mortgage loan and calculates an expected loss on a loan specific basis. Under structured finance, the credit enhancement for each certificate typically depends on the expected frequency, severity, and timing of future losses. Moody's also considers a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.

The Moody's Actual DSCR of 3.77x (2.24x excluding credit assessed loans) is better than the 2020 conduit/fusion transaction average of 242.x, and better than other conduit/fusion transactions rated by Moody's the third quarter of 2021. The Moody's Stressed DSCR of 1.31x (0.98x excluding credit assessed loan(s)) is better than the 2020 conduit/fusion transaction average of 1.03x.

The pooled trust loan balance of $1,323,320,792 represents a Moody's LTV ratio of 96.5% (118.6% excluding credit assessed loans),which is better than the 2020 conduit/fusion transaction average of 108.7% and better than most pools securitized during the third quarter of 2021. There are two loans in the pool structured with additional debt in the form of subordinate debt and mezzanine debt. With the additional debt, the Moody's total debt LTV ratio rises to 103.9%. The Moody's adjusted LTV is 84.0% (103.1% excluding credit assessed loans) and is based on our adjusted Moody's value taking into account the current interest rate environment.

Moody's also considers both loan level diversity and property level diversity when selecting a ratings approach. With respect to loan level diversity, the pool's loan level Herfindahl score is 26.5. The transaction loan level diversity profile is better than Moody's-rated transactions during the prior four quarters, which averaged 21.1. With respect to property level diversity, the pool's property level Herfindahl score is 28.2.

The following notable strengths of the transaction include: (i) twelve loans constituting 35.8% of the pool that were assigned investment grade structured credit assessments, as well as an additional 22 loans representing 4.6% of the pool balance, too small for assignment of investment-grade scas, but having Moody's LTV ratios consistent with investment-grade quality; (ii) The pool's weighted average property quality grade is 1.86, suggesting underlying real estate quality that is stronger than the US conduit market average; (iii) The pool contains 32 loans (15.9% of the pool balance) that are secured by multifamily or manufactured housing properties, asset classes that have historically had lower severity rates than loans secured by other commercial property types; and (iv), Loans representing 50.1% of the pool balance are secured by real estate located in the top tier major MSAs, with loans representing only 15.2% of the pool balance are secured by real estate located in small or tertiary markets.

The following notable concerns of the transaction include: (i)The amortization profile for the underlying assets contains a high concentration of loans with interest-only debt service components; (ii) The pool contains 67 properties (26.7% of the pool balance) that are leased to single tenants; (iii), The pool has a weighted average Moody's LTV (MLTV) ratio of 96.5%; however, excluding investment grade Structured Credit Assessment loans, the pool's weighted average MLTV ratio increases to 118.6%.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted average property quality grade is 1.86, which is better than the average score of 1.93 calculated across Moody's-rated multi-borrower transactions during the prior four quarters.

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes, exchangeable and interest only classes, and interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating exchangeable and interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *), exchangeable classes (indicated by the **), and which classes are interest only and exchangeable classes (indicated by ****). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis of credit enhancement levels for conduit deals is driven by property type, Moody's actual and stressed DSCR, and Moody's property quality grade (which reflects the capitalization rate Moody's uses to estimate Moody's value). Moody's fuses the conduit results with the results of its analysis of investment-grade structured credit assessed loans and any conduit loan that represents 10% or greater of the current pool balance.

Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s) within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as defined in the published methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

