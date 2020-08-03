Moody's Assigns First-Time Baa3 Ratings to AES Panama Generation Holdings; Outlook Stable

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned first-time Baa3 issuer and debt ratings to AES Panama Generation Holdings S. de R.L. ("AES PGH" or "Issuer") and its proposed $1,381 million Reg S / 144 A Senior Secured Notes in a 7-year and 10-year tranches (due 2027 and 2030; together the "Notes"). The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The Notes will rank pari passu with a 3-year fully amortizing $104.5 million Senior Secured Loan (due 2023), for a total outstanding debt of $1,486 million. AES PGH is an entity created with the sole purpose of issuing consolidated debt of the operating companies of AES Global Power Holdings in Panama. The various assets of AES are operated under four entities (together, the "OpCos" or the "Portfolio"): AES Changuinola, AES Panamá S.R.L., and Costa Norte LNG Terminal and Gas Natural Atlantico (together "AES Colón"). The Notes and Loan proceeds will refinance most of existing debt at the OpCos which will in turn enter into Intercompany Loans (ICL) with the Issuer.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AES Panama Generation Holdings S. de R.L.

....Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings assigned reflect the strategic, competitive and highly contracted (82% on average) generation portfolio of assets in Panama that contribute to more than 37% of the country's generation. Importantly, a large portion of the energy and capacity is contracted with the three Panamanian distribution companies ("DISCOs"), which are partially government owned and effectively operate as regional monopolies in Panama. As such, we consider that the counterparty risk of these DISCOs reflects the broader electricity demand risk in the country. Furthermore, AES Panama includes natural gas generation assets, which mitigates exposure to low hydro generation, that accounts for more than half of total capacity.

The proposed transaction also considers various credit enhancements including a $50 million liquidity facility, additional indebtedness tests and dividend lock-ups. Notwithstanding, the ratings are tempered by the high leverage and refinancing risk. The credit enhancement provided by the dividend lock-up mechanism is tempered by the fact that dividend distributions on AES Panama S.R.L. also relies on the approval of the Government of Panama (Baa1 stable), however risk is partially mitigated by the track-record and good relationship with the Government of Panama. The assigned rating also considers that the transaction will benefit from AES Global Power Holdings' pledge of shares of the OpCos to a trust as security for the ICLs.

Our assigned rating also reflects AES Global Power Holdings' internal dividend distribution policy that considers minimum cash balances at the OpCos and capital investment needs. Dividend distributions are projected to be sizable although this is counterbalanced by the additional indebtedness tests and dividend lock-ups in case there's a default on any of the ICLs.

Moody's Base Case scenario assumes a P(90) generation on the hydro assets in 2023 and 2024 and a cap on AES Colon's LNG storage asset from 2023 to 2030 (up to 24 Trillion British Thermal Units, "TBTU") which represents, on average, a 41% drop on the storage revenues, compared to the Management Case. Under the Moody's Base Case scenario, projected financial metrics are consistent with Ba scores under our methodology. Cash from Operations Pre-Working Capital (CFO Pre-W/C) + Interest / Interest is expected to average 4.3x (2020-2030), CFO Pre-W/C / Debt ratio projected to average 17% and Retained Cash Flow to Debt Ratio to average 9.0% over the same period, as a result of the planned dividend distributions from the OpCos to GPH. We also project that Debt / EBITDA will approach 4.0x at AES Panama in the next 3 to 5 years as the company reduces its debt balance.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's view, environmental risks are not material to AES PGH's credit profile. While the unregulated utilities and unregulated power is among three sectors (besides coal mining and coal terminals) in Moody's environmental heat map that have "immediate, elevated risk" from climate change considerations, AES PGH is considered to have low carbon transition risk since most of its generation capacity is hydro.

Social risks are not material to AES PGH credit profile. AES PGH has low social risk and we are unaware of any concern regarding unions, or communities.

We view AES PGH's corporate governance as a moderate risk. Their dividend distribution policy relies on minimum target cash balances and the decision to distribute dividends is shared with other stockholders at the operating company level. These risks are partially mitigated by the structure that could trap AES Global Power Holdings' portion of the dividends and the pledge of shares as collateral.

The stable outlook reflects our view that AES PGH will maintain stable and visible cash flows that support projected financial metrics. Specifically, we expect that CFO Pre-W/C /debt and the interest coverage ratios will average around 17% and 4.0x, respectively and on a projected basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade AES PGH's ratings if the company reduces its debt balances or increases its cash flow generation such that it records CFO Pre-W/C /debt at or above 20% the interest coverage ratio at or above 4.5x.

We could downgrade AES PGH's ratings if the company records FFO/debt below 15% on a sustained basis the interest coverage ratio remains below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Projected Debt / EBITDA above 4.0x on a sustained basis could also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

