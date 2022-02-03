Moody's Assigns Prime-1 Short-Term Rating to York's CAD500 Million Promissory Notes Program

Toronto, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned a Prime-1
(P-1) domestic currency short-term debt rating to the Regional
Municipality of York's (York) CAD500 million promissory notes program.
The program will be used for short term funding needs, in order
to smooth cash inflows and outflows. It will allow the region to
reduce the cyclicality of cash flows and bridge the gap between bill payments
and revenue collection. The program further strengthens the region's
liquidity profile.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The P-1 rating reflects the high investment grade credit strength
of York (Aaa stable), including the region's significant liquidity
from cash and investments, positive operating results but also its
relatively high albeit overall stable debt.
York's liquidity levels are very strong and provide significant debt and
expense coverage. The region's cash and investment balance stood
at an estimated CAD4.2 billion (excluding sinking funds) at year-end
2021, providing 144% coverage of net direct and indirect
debt and 229% of annual operating expense, consistent with
most Aaa-rated Canadian municipalities. Moody's projects
that these balances will continue to increase and provide rising coverage
ratios given continued growth in reserves from operating surpluses and
modest expense and debt growth. The region also has access to a
CAD10 million line of credit with a Canadian chartered bank, although
this is not dedicated solely to support the program.
York also has a lengthy history of meeting fiscal targets, supported
by prudent and forward-looking management practices. Revenues
remain largely protected from market events including the coronavirus
pandemic, and expense pressures are mitigated both through COVID-related
expense control measures and financial support from the provincial and
federal governments.
The region's net debt stood at an estimated 112% of operating revenues
in 2021, a level that is elevated compared to other Aaa-rated
Canadian municipalities. Nevertheless, Moody's projects that
the debt burden -- which has steadily declined from 145%
in 2016 -- will remain largely stable over the next 3-4
years as new borrowing will be balanced by the region's prioritization
of other capital funding sources, including reserves and pay-as-you-go
capital financing in order to limit the growth in debt.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
York's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2)
reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and
social risks and a positive governance profile.
The neutral-to-low (E-2) E issuer profile score reflects
low exposure to environmental risks, since the region is not exposed
to significant climate risks and neither spending nor revenue are materially
impacted by environmental changes.
The neutral-to-low (S-2) S issuer profile score reflects
low risks given predictable demographic trends which allow for long-term
forecasting of service requirements. The region's residents have
high levels of education and have access to basic services. The
credit impact of the coronavirus pandemic has implications for public
health, however the credit impact to the region is low given that
the majority of related expenses are the responsibility of the province
and not the region.
The positive G issuer profile score (G-1) reflects York's very
strong budget and fiscal management practices and strong institutional
framework. The region provides transparent, timely financial
reports including forward-looking fiscal policies, annual
operating budgets and 10-year capital plans which are updated annually
and adheres to strict policies on debt and investment management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
A sustained increase in the debt burden, weak operating results
and/or material decline in liquidity leading to low coverage of operating
expenses and debt could put downward pressure on the region's rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regional and Local Governments
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Adam Hardi, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653