Moody's Assigns Prime-1 Short-Term Rating to York's CAD500 Million Promissory Notes Program

Toronto, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned a Prime-1 (P-1) domestic currency short-term debt rating to the Regional Municipality of York's (York) CAD500 million promissory notes program.

The program will be used for short term funding needs, in order to smooth cash inflows and outflows. It will allow the region to reduce the cyclicality of cash flows and bridge the gap between bill payments and revenue collection. The program further strengthens the region's liquidity profile.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The P-1 rating reflects the high investment grade credit strength of York (Aaa stable), including the region's significant liquidity from cash and investments, positive operating results but also its relatively high albeit overall stable debt.

York's liquidity levels are very strong and provide significant debt and expense coverage. The region's cash and investment balance stood at an estimated CAD4.2 billion (excluding sinking funds) at year-end 2021, providing 144% coverage of net direct and indirect debt and 229% of annual operating expense, consistent with most Aaa-rated Canadian municipalities. Moody's projects that these balances will continue to increase and provide rising coverage ratios given continued growth in reserves from operating surpluses and modest expense and debt growth. The region also has access to a CAD10 million line of credit with a Canadian chartered bank, although this is not dedicated solely to support the program.

York also has a lengthy history of meeting fiscal targets, supported by prudent and forward-looking management practices. Revenues remain largely protected from market events including the coronavirus pandemic, and expense pressures are mitigated both through COVID-related expense control measures and financial support from the provincial and federal governments.

The region's net debt stood at an estimated 112% of operating revenues in 2021, a level that is elevated compared to other Aaa-rated Canadian municipalities. Nevertheless, Moody's projects that the debt burden -- which has steadily declined from 145% in 2016 -- will remain largely stable over the next 3-4 years as new borrowing will be balanced by the region's prioritization of other capital funding sources, including reserves and pay-as-you-go capital financing in order to limit the growth in debt.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

York's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2) reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and social risks and a positive governance profile.

The neutral-to-low (E-2) E issuer profile score reflects low exposure to environmental risks, since the region is not exposed to significant climate risks and neither spending nor revenue are materially impacted by environmental changes.

The neutral-to-low (S-2) S issuer profile score reflects low risks given predictable demographic trends which allow for long-term forecasting of service requirements. The region's residents have high levels of education and have access to basic services. The credit impact of the coronavirus pandemic has implications for public health, however the credit impact to the region is low given that the majority of related expenses are the responsibility of the province and not the region.

The positive G issuer profile score (G-1) reflects York's very strong budget and fiscal management practices and strong institutional framework. The region provides transparent, timely financial reports including forward-looking fiscal policies, annual operating budgets and 10-year capital plans which are updated annually and adheres to strict policies on debt and investment management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A sustained increase in the debt burden, weak operating results and/or material decline in liquidity leading to low coverage of operating expenses and debt could put downward pressure on the region's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

