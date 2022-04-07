Moody's Assigns Prime-2 Rating to LSEGA Financing plc's US Commercial Paper Program

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Prime-2 rating to LSEGA Financing plc's (LSEGA) $1 billion commercial paper program. LSEGA is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG, A3, stable). LSEG's and its subsidiaries existing ratings and stable outlooks are unaffected by today's rating action.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignment:

..Issuer: LSEGA Financing plc

....Backed Commercial Paper Program, Assigned Prime-2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the Prime-2 rating assigned to LSEGA's US commercial paper program maps to LSEG's A3 long-term ratings, which is consistent with Moody's approach for determining short-term ratings using its Global Short-Term Rating Scale. The LSEGA Prime-2 rating is also in line with LSEG's Prime-2 commercial paper. LSEGA is a non-operating entity wholly-owned by LSEG and its program issuances will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by LSEG. Because of this guarantee, Moody's considers program issuances by LSEGA to be backed by LSEG, and accordingly carries the same Prime-2 short-term rating level as LSEG.

The establishment of this commercial paper program is to help LSEG diversify its sources of funding and liquidity. Moody's expects that LSEGA will utilize issuances under the commercial paper program for general corporate purposes.

Moody's said an important contributing factor to the Prime-2 commercial paper rating is the availability of a GBP1.3 billion swingline backstop facility and other committed facilities, which will provide sufficient headroom to cover the magnitude of anticipated commercial paper issuance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's said LSEG's and its subsidiaries ratings could be upgraded should strong evidence develop that Refinitiv has been successfully integrated and is yielding sustained revenue and profitability growth. A change in financial policy towards a stronger level of targeted debt leverage could also result in an upgrade.

Factors that could trigger a downgrade include evidence of substantial problems or delays in integrating LSEG and Refinitiv, failure to realize sufficient organic growth, a shift in financial policy towards a looser debt leverage target or entering into another significant acquisition. Other factors that would cause downward rating pressure include a material operational or risk control failure and changes in regulatory requirements that would worsen LSEG's financial position through increased capital or liquidity needs at its central counterparty clearing activities. A downgrade in LSEG's ratings would likely precipitate a downgrade in London Stock Exchange plc's (LSE) ratings because of the close financial and strategic ties between the two entities. LSE's ratings could also be downgraded should its financial profile be weakened by debt issuance.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

