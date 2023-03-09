Moody's Assigns Prime-2 Ratings to LSEG`s issuing entities under its Euro and US Commercial Paper Programmes

London, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a backed local currency Prime-2 rating to LSEGA Financing plc (LSEGA) and a backed foreign currency Prime-2 rating to LSEG Netherlands B.V. (LSEGN) in relation to London Stock Exchange Group plc's (LSEG's) multi-issuer GBP1.5 billion Euro commercial paper programme and a backed local currency Prime-2 rating to LSEG US FIN CORP (LSEG UFC) in relation to LSEG's multi-issuer $1.5 billion US commercial paper programme. LSEGN, LSEGA and LSEG UFC are wholly-owned subsidiaries of LSEG (A3, stable). LSEG's and its subsidiaries existing ratings and stable outlooks are unaffected by today's rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the backed Prime-2 ratings assigned to LSEGA and LSEGN in their capacity as issuers under LSEG's Euro commercial paper programme and to LSEG UFC in its capacity as an issuer under LSEG's US commercial paper programme map to LSEG's A3 long-term issuer ratings, which is consistent with Moody's approach for determining short-term ratings using its Global Short-Term Rating Scale. The backed Prime-2 ratings are also in line with LSEG's Prime-2 commercial paper. LSEGA, LSEGN and LSEG UFC are non-operating entities that are wholly-owned by LSEG and their programme issuances will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by LSEG. Because of this guarantee, Moody's considers programme issuances by LSEGA, LSEGN and LSEG UFC to be backed by LSEG, and accordingly they carry the same Prime-2 short-term rating level as LSEG.

LSEG established its Euro commercial paper programme in 2017 and the US commercial paper programme in 2022 to help it diversify its sources of funding and liquidity. Moody's expects that issuances under the commercial paper programmes will be used for general corporate purposes.

Moody's said an important contributing factor to the backed Prime-2 commercial paper ratings is the availability to LSEG and its issuing subsidiaries of several committed facilities, particularly a GBP1.35 billion swingline backstop facility, which together provide sufficient headroom to cover the magnitude of anticipated commercial paper issuance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said LSEG's and its subsidiaries ratings could be upgraded if pre-tax income and margin continues to grow healthily as a result of the successful ongoing integration of the Refinitiv US Holdings Inc. (Refinitiv) acquisition. Ratings could also be upgraded if LSEG demonstrates a sustained lower appetite for debt-funded acquisitions and maintains a Moody's calculated Debt/EBITDA ratio around 2.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded in the wake of unforeseen problems or delays in integrating LSEG and Refinitiv, failure to realize sufficient organic growth, a shift in financial policy towards a looser debt leverage target or entering into another transformational debt funded acquisition. Other factors that would cause downward rating pressure include a material operational or risk control failure and changes in regulatory requirements that would worsen LSEG's financial position through increased capital or liquidity needs at its central counterparty clearing activities.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

