Moody's Assigns Provisional Ratings to Active HECM Buyout RMBS issued by Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1

Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1 Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns definitive ratings to active HECM buyout RMBS Issued by Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1 SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1 Deal v1.1 Compared To RMBS v4.0 SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1 Deal v1.0 Compared To RMBS v4.0 Pre-Sale Report: Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1: Pre-sale - Active HECM reverse mortgage securitization Rating Action: Moody's Assigns Provisional Ratings to Active HECM Buyout RMBS issued by Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1 12 Dec 2019 New York, December 12, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to six classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1 (FAHB 2019-AB1). The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)Ba2 (sf). The certificates are backed by a pool that includes 1,174 active home equity conversion mortgages (HECMs). The servicer for the deal is Finance of America Reverse LLC (FAR). The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1 Class A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Class M1, Assigned (P)A2 (sf) Class M2, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf) Class M3, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf) Class AM1, Assigned (P)A2 (sf) Class AM2, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE The collateral backing FAHB 2019-AB1 consists of first-lien active HECMs covered by Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insurance secured by properties in the US. FAR acquired the mortgages from Ginnie Mae sponsored HECM mortgage backed (HMBS) securitizations or from third-party seller who purchased such Mortgage Loan from a Ginnie Mae sponsored HMBS securitization. If a borrower or the borrower's estate fails to pay the amount due upon maturity or otherwise defaults, the sale of the property is used to recover the amount owed. All of the mortgage are covered by FHA insurance for the repayment of principal up to certain amounts and can be used to supplement the amount owed. The pool includes 1,174 loans with an aggregate balance of $254,425,213, weighed average LTV of approximately 106.86% and a weighted average effective LTV plus insurance ratios of the mortgage loans of about 50.47%. The loans are predominately fixed rate, fully drawn with a weighted average current mortgage rate of 4.99% as of the cut-off-date. As of closing, the sponsor will remit $1,002,074 to the paying agent for deposit in the future disbursement reserve account to fund the remaining principal draw in the pool. The weighted average age of the borrowers in the pool is 79 years and the borrower ages range from 68 to 99. About 39.4% of the pool is comprised of borrowers who are more than 79 years of age (based on the minimum age of living borrower and co-borrowers). About 50.5% of UPB are comprised of single borrowers, and approximately 49.5% with co-borrowers. The male/female ratio of borrowers in this pool is about 0.49. The prepayments on the notes will depend in large part on the assignments to HUD, mobility, health and mortality of the borrowers. Approximately 59% of the pool (by unpaid principal balance) is classified as "Intended Assignment Mortgage Loans". When a loan is assigned to HUD, the trust receives the lower of the maximum claim amount (MCA) and the unpaid principal balance of the loan as of the assignment date. Assignments to HUD have the same effect as if the related borrowers made prepayments in full of such mortgage loans. Although the assignment is beneficial to the senior note, the most junior tranche is at a disadvantage because less excess spread will be available to cover principal payments. While the most junior note might take losses if the servicer assigned all or almost all of these Intended Assignment loans within the first year of the deal, we think that this scenario is unlikely and the risk is in line with that note's rating level because (1) the servicer can hold onto the loans and not assign them if they believe it would be in the best interest of the trust, and (2) ) there are multiple documentation requirements from HUD that can prevent immediate assignment. Approximately 26.6% of the mortgage assets by unpaid principal balance are backed by properties in Puerto Rico. This Puerto Rico concentration is significantly larger than in other HECM transactions that we have rated. Puerto Rico HECMs present additional risks due to the continuing effects of Hurricane Maria, the poor state of the Puerto Rico economy and housing market, and the difficulty of resolving delinquent tax issues and foreclosing on properties in Puerto Rico. We have taken this significant Puerto Rico concentration into consideration in our analysis and increased our rating stresses for Puerto Rico loans compared to previously rated transactions. Servicing FAR will be the named servicer under the sale and servicing agreement. FAR has the necessary processes, staff, technology and overall infrastructure in place to effectively oversee the servicing of this transaction. FAR will use Compu-Link Corporation, d/b/a Celink (Celink) as sub-servicer to service the mortgage assets. Based on an operational review of FAR, it has strong sub-servicing monitoring processes, a seasoned servicing oversight team and direct system access to the sub-servicers core systems. FAR, who is the sponsor and oversees the servicing of this transaction, is unrated. Furthermore, there is no backup servicer for FAR in the transaction. In the event of a servicer termination, the trustee will facilitate the replacement of the servicer, however unlike inactive HECM deals we have rated, where the subservicer makes servicing advances until a successor servicer signs on, in this deal there is no party to make servicing advances during the interim period. To replace the servicer, additional servicing fees may be added to the top of the deal waterfall and certain reimbursements to the servicer will no longer be subordinated. There are a small number of qualified servicers of active HECMs insured by FHA insurance and it is expected that servicing will be transferable with an appropriate servicing fee. Furthermore, we expect the need for servicing advances during an interim period will be low since this deal is backed by active, rather than inactive HECMs. Transaction Structure The securitization has a sequential liability structure amongst four classes of notes with structural subordination. All funds (other than certain collections from loans in Puerto Rico designated as workout incentive amounts) collected prior to the Class M principal lockout period or an acceleration event, are used to make interest payments to Class A notes, then principal payments to the Class A notes, then to a redemption account until the amount on deposit in the redemption account is sufficient to cover future principal and interest payments for the subordinate notes up to their mandatory call dates. The subordinate notes will not receive principal until the end of the Class M principal lockout period (in the absence of optional redemption). The sequential liability mitigates tail risk to the Class A notes through deleveraging. The notes benefit from structural subordination as credit enhancement as well as an interest reserve fund for liquidity and credit enhancement. Credit enhancement in this transaction is comprised of subordination provided by mezzanine and junior tranches, and the build up of overcollateralization from available excess interest. The transaction has a mandatory call date after five years. The final rated maturity date of the transaction is 53 years. If the transaction is not called after five years, then the holder of the Owner Trust Certificate (the sponsor will retain the Owner Trust Certificate) will auction the mortgage collateral within three months of the mandatory call date. The auction needs to raise sufficient proceeds net of fees and expenses to pay all the rated outstanding notes in full (including owed interests). If the auction fails to raise enough proceeds to pay off the notes within nine months (one auction every three months), then the auction will be considered as an "Auction Failure Event" and the holder of the Owner Trust Certificate will be required to conduct another auction every six months thereafter until the date on which sufficient proceeds are raised to pay off in full the notes (including owed interests). Available funds to the transaction are expected to primarily come from the potential assignments to HUD, liquidation and FHA insurance. These funds will be received with irregular timing. In the event that there are inadequate funds to pay interest in a given period, the interest reserve account will be utilized. Additionally, any shortage in interest will be classified as a cap carryover. These cap carryover amounts will have priority of payments in the waterfall and will also accrue interest at the respective note rate. The transaction structure is different from previously issued HECM reverse mortgage transactions with a mandatory call feature and target amortization periods for the Class M notes. This transaction has a mandatory call date of five years, which is the same for all the notes. Failure to pay off the notes by the mandatory call date will require the holder of the Owner Trust Certificate to conduct an auction every three months to raise proceeds to pay off in full the notes. We assume the auction will fail and the notes will be paid from proceeds from liquidation and FHA insurance. Our analysis considers the expected loss to investors by the final rated maturity date, which is 53 years from closing, and not by certain acceleration dates that may occur earlier. We noted the presence of automatic acceleration events for failure to pay the Class A notes and Class M1, Class M2 and Class M3 by the stated final maturity date. In addition, the failure to call the deal within the mandatory call date will lead to an auction to raise proceeds to pay off the notes. The occurrence of an acceleration event or auction failure event would not by itself lead us to bring the outstanding rating to a level consistent with impairment, because such event would not necessarily be indicative of an economic distress. Furthermore, these acceleration events or auction failure events lack effective legal consequences other than the loss of the equity tranche (i.e. owner trust certificate) if the transaction is not called. Third-Party Review A third party firm conducted a review of certain characteristics of the mortgage assets on behalf of FAR. The review focused on data integrity, documentation, HECM guideline and confirmation of the FHA insurance coverage. Also, broker price opinions (BPOs) were ordered for all the properties (except for 3 properties) in the pool. The TPR firm conducted an extensive data integrity review on a sample of 340 loans. Certain data tape fields, such as the MIP rate, the current UPB, current interest rate, FHA Case #, Maximum Claim Amount, Principal Limit were reviewed either against Celink's servicing systems or against imaged copied of original documents of record, screen shots of HUD's HERMIT system, or HUD documents. In addition, the TPR firm verified the listed borrowers signed all the documents requiring signature and that borrowers signing the documents were 62 years or older at the time of the reverse mortgage loan origination. The TPR firm did not check for the presence of non-borrowing spouses in the collateral pool. Under certain circumstances, the presence of a non-borrowing spouse in a mortgaged property could increase the foreclosure timelines. HUD's 2015-15 mortgagee letter has provided more clarity surrounding the assignment and foreclosure process of properties with non-borrowing spouses. Reps & Warranties (R&W) FAR is the loan-level R&W provider and is unrated. This risk is mitigated by the fact that a third-party due diligence firm conducted a review on the loans for evidence of FHA insurance. FAR represents that the mortgage loans are covered by FHA insurance that is in full force and effect. FAR provides further R&Ws including those for title, first lien position, enforceability of the lien, regulatory compliance, and the condition of the property. FAR provides a no fraud R&W covering the origination of the mortgage loans, determination of value of the mortgaged properties, and the sale and servicing of the mortgage loans. Although certain representations are knowledge qualified, the transaction documents contain language specifying that if a representation would have been breached if not for the knowledge qualifier then FAR will repurchase the relevant asset as if the representation had been breached. Upon the identification of an R&W breach, FAR has to cure the breach. If FAR is unable to cure the breach, FAR must repurchase the loan within 90 days from receiving the notification. We believe the absence of an independent third party reviewer who can identify any breaches to the R&W makes the enforcement mechanism weak in this transaction. Also, FAR, in its good faith, is responsible for determining if a R&W breach materially and adversely affects the interests of the trust or the value the collateral. This creates the potential for a conflict of interest. When analyzing the transaction, we reviewed the transaction's exposure to large potential indemnification payments owed to transaction parties due to potential lawsuits. In particular, we assessed the risk that the acquisition trustee would be subject to lawsuits from investors for a failure to adequately enforce the R&Ws against the Seller. We believe that FAHB 2019-AB1 is adequately protected against such risk in part because a third-party data integrity review was conducted on a significant random sample of the loans. In addition, the third-party due diligence firm verified that all of the loans in the pool are covered by FHA insurance. Trustees The acquisition and owner trustee for the FAHB 2019-AB1 transaction is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB. The paying agent and cash management functions will be performed by U.S. Bank National Association. U.S. Bank National Association will also serve as the claims payment agent and as such will be the HUD mortgagee of record for the mortgage assets in the pool. Methodology The methodology used in these ratings was "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations Methodology," published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Our quantitative asset analysis is based on a loan-by-loan modeling of the probability of a maturity event, the recoveries from the sale of the underlying properties and insurance proceeds from FHA. Our analysis takes into account the expected payout amounts as well as the timing of the payouts from the asset sales and the FHA insurance proceeds. Our analysis also factors the structure of FHA insurance and applies various stresses to model parameters depending on the target rating level. The modeling assumptions are different for the Puerto Rico portion of the pool and the non-Puerto Rico portion of the pool. Evaluating maturity events: A maturity event includes (1) death of the borrower, or the last living of two co-borrowers (mortality); Failure of the borrower, or the last living of two co-borrowers, to occupy the mortgaged property as their principal residence (defined as occupying the property for 12 consecutive months); Sale of the mortgaged property; Voluntary prepayment of the loan in full due to mobility or morbidity event; and Default due to tax and insurance delinquencies, or failure to make agreed upon repairs. We use two main assumptions in our modeling: a mortality rate (adjusted for life improvement) that assesses the probability of borrowers dying and a prepayment rate that captures the other factors that can cause a maturity event (such as default on taxes, moving out, voluntary prepayment and property sale). Assessing Mortality: We establish baseline assumptions regarding the timing of mortality events using the most recent mortality rates compiled in the US, often by the life insurance industry, to the extent that they are available. The mortality rates are stratified by gender and age, allowing us to distinguish broadly among types of borrowers in the pool. In light of their socio demographics, we assume longer life expectancy for the population using reverse mortgages than for the general population, but reasonably equivalent to that of a life insurance annuitant population. Reverse mortgage borrowers display a number of self-selection characteristics as they can be expected to be from higher socio-economic backgrounds, and in better health than the average elderly population. For loans that have joint obligors, we calculate the mortality rate for the couple, which is the joint probability of the death of both obligors. In our model, we cap life expectancy to 120 years. Life Improvement Factors: Our analysis of the likely mortality rates of the pool also incorporates expectations regarding changes in life expectancies resulting from improvements in living standards and in health care technology and availability. This results in greater longevity of the borrowers and less cashflow into the transaction. Age-Setback Approach: We apply an age-setback approach to determine the reasonableness of our baseline scenario for future improvement in expected life. In the Aaa scenario, we use an age setback of 10 years, which effectively means that a 70-year old is assumed to have the mortality rates of a 60-year old, and hence increases the expected life. Assessing Mobility and Morbidity (CPR and Morbidity): A morbidity event happens when the borrowers move to long-term care facility or nursing home due to health reason, borrowers default on their tax and insurance payments, or borrowers have not performed the required repairs at the time of origination. A mobility event occurs when the borrowers move out due to reasons other than health reasons. There is limited data with regard to tracking the morbidity or mobility events which result in a prepayment. Servicers do not report these events because for the servicer, the process upon any maturity event is the same (foreclosure and REO). There is limited distinction between borrowers moving to a nursing home versus moving out to a different home. We assume a 3% prepayment rate at the base scenario. Estimating Recoveries: Upon a Maturity Event, the loan has to be paid in full. This can be done by either the (1) the borrower or heirs pay back the loan or (2) the underlying property is sold and the proceeds are used to satisfy the mortgage loan. The mortgage loans are non-recourse and, therefore, any shortfall net of the FHA claim receipts from HUD will be ultimately borne by noteholders, after the overcollateralization (if any) is exhausted. The major risk in a transaction backed by reverse mortgages is that the values of the homes at their maturities may be insufficient to pay off the original loan balance and any accrued interest. As such, a key factor in our analysis is the Home Price Depreciation (HPD) forecast. We assume a 30% HPD and we set long-term assumptions for house price appreciation at zero. The deterioration in property values could reduce recoveries on the mortgage loans which could lead to shortfalls or losses to the bondholders. In a reverse mortgage the only source of repayment is the value of the underlying home. If the borrower or borrower's estate does not pay the amount due upon maturity of a mortgage loan, the only recourse of the servicer on behalf of the trust is to foreclose and sell the property. There is no recourse against the income or other assets of a borrower or the estate. FHA insurance claim types: In addition to the recoveries from the sales of the underlying properties, we assume the transaction benefit from the FHA insurance claim receipts. There are uncertainties related to the extent and timing of insurance proceeds received by the trust due to the mechanics of the FHA insurance. HECM mortgagees may suffer losses if a property is sold for less than its appraised value. The amount of insurance proceeds received from the FHA depends on whether a sales based claim (SBC) or appraisal based claim (ABC) is filed. SBCs are filed in cases where the property is successfully sold within the first six months after the servicer has acquired it. ABCs are filed six months after the servicer has obtained marketable title if the property has not yet been sold. For an SBC, HUD insurance will cover the difference between (i) the loan balance and (ii) the higher of the sales price and 95.0% of the latest appraisal, with the transaction bearing losses if the sales price is lower than 95.0% of the latest appraisal. For an ABC, HUD only covers the difference between the loan amount and 100% of the appraised value, so failure to sell the property at the appraised value results in a loss. We expect ABCs to have higher levels of losses than SBCs. The fact that there is a delay in the sale of the property usually implies some adverse characteristics associated with the property. FHA insurance will not protect against losses to the extent that an ABC property is sold at a price lower than the appraisal value taken at the six month mark of REO. Additionally, ABCs do not cover the cost to sell properties (broker fees) while SBCs do cover these costs. For SBCs, broker fees are reimbursable up to 6.0% ordinarily. Our base case expectation is that properties will be sold for 13.5% less than their appraisal value for ABCs. To make this assumption, we considered industry data and the historical experience of FAR. We stressed this percentage at higher credit rating levels. In an Aaa scenario, we assumed that these ABC appraisal haircuts could reach up to 30.0%. In our asset analysis, we also assumed there would be some losses for SBCs, albeit lower amounts than for ABCs. Based on historical performance, in the base case scenario we assumed that SBCs would suffer 1.0% losses due to a failure to sell the property for an amount equal to or greater than 95.0% of the most recent appraisal. We stressed this percentage at higher credit rating levels. In an Aaa scenario, we assumed that SBC appraisal haircuts could reach up to 11.0%. Under our analytical approach, each loan is modeled to go through both the ABC and SBC process with a certain probability. Each loan will thus have both ABC and SBC sales disposition payments and associated insurance payments (four payments in total). All payments are then probability weighted and run through a modeled liability structure. We considered industry data and the historical experience of FAR in our analysis. For the base case scenario, we assumed that 85% of claims would be SBCs and the rest would be ABCs. We stressed this assumption and assumed higher ABC percentages for higher rating levels. At an Aaa rating level, we assumed that 85% of insurance claims would be submitted as ABCs. Furthermore, to account for risks posed by Puerto Rico loans, we considered the following for mortgage assets backed by properties in Puerto Rico: (1) To account for delays in the foreclosure process in Puerto Rico, we used five years as our Aaa rating-stress liquidation lag and scaled the impact down at lower rating levels; (2) We assumed that all insurance claims would be submitted as ABCs under our Aaa rating stress and scaled this percentage down at lower rating levels. In addition, for ABCs we assumed that properties will sell for significantly lower than their appraised values; (3) Due to the significant Puerto Rico concentration for this transaction, we also applied haircuts to the modeled cash flows for Puerto Rico mortgage assets. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Up Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and faster property sales. Down Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down. High level prepayment or assignment which will lead to lower excess spread to cover principal payments on the junior subordinate notes. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations resulting in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower property sales. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1204224 In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Max Sauray

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Sang Shin

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

