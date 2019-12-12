Moody's Assigns Provisional Ratings to Active HECM Buyout RMBS issued by Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1

New York, December 12, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to six classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1
(FAHB 2019-AB1). The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)Ba2
(sf).
The certificates are backed by a pool that includes 1,174 active
home equity conversion mortgages (HECMs). The servicer for the
deal is Finance of America Reverse LLC (FAR). The complete rating
actions are as follows:
Issuer: Finance of America HECM Buyout 2019-AB1
Class A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class M1, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Class M2, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Class M3, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Class AM1, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Class AM2, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The collateral backing FAHB 2019-AB1 consists of first-lien
active HECMs covered by Federal Housing Administration (FHA) insurance
secured by properties in the US. FAR acquired the mortgages from
Ginnie Mae sponsored HECM mortgage backed (HMBS) securitizations or from
third-party seller who purchased such Mortgage Loan from a Ginnie
Mae sponsored HMBS securitization. If a borrower or the borrower's
estate fails to pay the amount due upon maturity or otherwise defaults,
the sale of the property is used to recover the amount owed. All
of the mortgage are covered by FHA insurance for the repayment of principal
up to certain amounts and can be used to supplement the amount owed.
The pool includes 1,174 loans with an aggregate balance of $254,425,213,
weighed average LTV of approximately 106.86% and a weighted
average effective LTV plus insurance ratios of the mortgage loans of about
50.47%. The loans are predominately fixed rate,
fully drawn with a weighted average current mortgage rate of 4.99%
as of the cut-off-date. As of closing, the
sponsor will remit $1,002,074 to the paying agent for
deposit in the future disbursement reserve account to fund the remaining
principal draw in the pool.
The weighted average age of the borrowers in the pool is 79 years and
the borrower ages range from 68 to 99. About 39.4%
of the pool is comprised of borrowers who are more than 79 years of age
(based on the minimum age of living borrower and co-borrowers).
About 50.5% of UPB are comprised of single borrowers,
and approximately 49.5% with co-borrowers.
The male/female ratio of borrowers in this pool is about 0.49.
The prepayments on the notes will depend in large part on the assignments
to HUD, mobility, health and mortality of the borrowers.
Approximately 59% of the pool (by unpaid principal balance) is
classified as "Intended Assignment Mortgage Loans".
When a loan is assigned to HUD, the trust receives the lower of
the maximum claim amount (MCA) and the unpaid principal balance of the
loan as of the assignment date. Assignments to HUD have the same
effect as if the related borrowers made prepayments in full of such mortgage
loans. Although the assignment is beneficial to the senior note,
the most junior tranche is at a disadvantage because less excess spread
will be available to cover principal payments. While the most junior
note might take losses if the servicer assigned all or almost all of these
Intended Assignment loans within the first year of the deal, we
think that this scenario is unlikely and the risk is in line with that
note's rating level because (1) the servicer can hold onto the loans
and not assign them if they believe it would be in the best interest of
the trust, and (2) ) there are multiple documentation requirements
from HUD that can prevent immediate assignment.
Approximately 26.6% of the mortgage assets by unpaid principal
balance are backed by properties in Puerto Rico. This Puerto Rico
concentration is significantly larger than in other HECM transactions
that we have rated. Puerto Rico HECMs present additional risks
due to the continuing effects of Hurricane Maria, the poor state
of the Puerto Rico economy and housing market, and the difficulty
of resolving delinquent tax issues and foreclosing on properties in Puerto
Rico. We have taken this significant Puerto Rico concentration
into consideration in our analysis and increased our rating stresses for
Puerto Rico loans compared to previously rated transactions.
Servicing
FAR will be the named servicer under the sale and servicing agreement.
FAR has the necessary processes, staff, technology and overall
infrastructure in place to effectively oversee the servicing of this transaction.
FAR will use Compu-Link Corporation, d/b/a Celink (Celink)
as sub-servicer to service the mortgage assets. Based on
an operational review of FAR, it has strong sub-servicing
monitoring processes, a seasoned servicing oversight team and direct
system access to the sub-servicers core systems.
FAR, who is the sponsor and oversees the servicing of this transaction,
is unrated. Furthermore, there is no backup servicer for
FAR in the transaction. In the event of a servicer termination,
the trustee will facilitate the replacement of the servicer, however
unlike inactive HECM deals we have rated, where the subservicer
makes servicing advances until a successor servicer signs on, in
this deal there is no party to make servicing advances during the interim
period. To replace the servicer, additional servicing fees
may be added to the top of the deal waterfall and certain reimbursements
to the servicer will no longer be subordinated. There are a small
number of qualified servicers of active HECMs insured by FHA insurance
and it is expected that servicing will be transferable with an appropriate
servicing fee. Furthermore, we expect the need for servicing
advances during an interim period will be low since this deal is backed
by active, rather than inactive HECMs.
Transaction Structure
The securitization has a sequential liability structure amongst four classes
of notes with structural subordination. All funds (other than certain
collections from loans in Puerto Rico designated as workout incentive
amounts) collected prior to the Class M principal lockout period or an
acceleration event, are used to make interest payments to Class
A notes, then principal payments to the Class A notes, then
to a redemption account until the amount on deposit in the redemption
account is sufficient to cover future principal and interest payments
for the subordinate notes up to their mandatory call dates. The
subordinate notes will not receive principal until the end of the Class
M principal lockout period (in the absence of optional redemption).
The sequential liability mitigates tail risk to the Class A notes through
deleveraging. The notes benefit from structural subordination as
credit enhancement as well as an interest reserve fund for liquidity and
credit enhancement. Credit enhancement in this transaction is comprised
of subordination provided by mezzanine and junior tranches, and
the build up of overcollateralization from available excess interest.
The transaction has a mandatory call date after five years. The
final rated maturity date of the transaction is 53 years. If the
transaction is not called after five years, then the holder of the
Owner Trust Certificate (the sponsor will retain the Owner Trust Certificate)
will auction the mortgage collateral within three months of the mandatory
call date. The auction needs to raise sufficient proceeds net of
fees and expenses to pay all the rated outstanding notes in full (including
owed interests). If the auction fails to raise enough proceeds
to pay off the notes within nine months (one auction every three months),
then the auction will be considered as an "Auction Failure Event"
and the holder of the Owner Trust Certificate will be required to conduct
another auction every six months thereafter until the date on which sufficient
proceeds are raised to pay off in full the notes (including owed interests).
Available funds to the transaction are expected to primarily come from
the potential assignments to HUD, liquidation and FHA insurance.
These funds will be received with irregular timing. In the event
that there are inadequate funds to pay interest in a given period,
the interest reserve account will be utilized. Additionally,
any shortage in interest will be classified as a cap carryover.
These cap carryover amounts will have priority of payments in the waterfall
and will also accrue interest at the respective note rate.
The transaction structure is different from previously issued HECM reverse
mortgage transactions with a mandatory call feature and target amortization
periods for the Class M notes. This transaction has a mandatory
call date of five years, which is the same for all the notes.
Failure to pay off the notes by the mandatory call date will require the
holder of the Owner Trust Certificate to conduct an auction every three
months to raise proceeds to pay off in full the notes. We assume
the auction will fail and the notes will be paid from proceeds from liquidation
and FHA insurance.
Our analysis considers the expected loss to investors by the final rated
maturity date, which is 53 years from closing, and not by
certain acceleration dates that may occur earlier. We noted the
presence of automatic acceleration events for failure to pay the Class
A notes and Class M1, Class M2 and Class M3 by the stated final
maturity date. In addition, the failure to call the deal
within the mandatory call date will lead to an auction to raise proceeds
to pay off the notes. The occurrence of an acceleration event or
auction failure event would not by itself lead us to bring the outstanding
rating to a level consistent with impairment, because such event
would not necessarily be indicative of an economic distress. Furthermore,
these acceleration events or auction failure events lack effective legal
consequences other than the loss of the equity tranche (i.e.
owner trust certificate) if the transaction is not called.
Third-Party Review
A third party firm conducted a review of certain characteristics of the
mortgage assets on behalf of FAR. The review focused on data integrity,
documentation, HECM guideline and confirmation of the FHA insurance
coverage. Also, broker price opinions (BPOs) were ordered
for all the properties (except for 3 properties) in the pool.
The TPR firm conducted an extensive data integrity review on a sample
of 340 loans. Certain data tape fields, such as the MIP rate,
the current UPB, current interest rate, FHA Case #,
Maximum Claim Amount, Principal Limit were reviewed either against
Celink's servicing systems or against imaged copied of original documents
of record, screen shots of HUD's HERMIT system, or HUD documents.
In addition, the TPR firm verified the listed borrowers signed all
the documents requiring signature and that borrowers signing the documents
were 62 years or older at the time of the reverse mortgage loan origination.
The TPR firm did not check for the presence of non-borrowing spouses
in the collateral pool. Under certain circumstances, the
presence of a non-borrowing spouse in a mortgaged property could
increase the foreclosure timelines. HUD's 2015-15 mortgagee
letter has provided more clarity surrounding the assignment and foreclosure
process of properties with non-borrowing spouses.
Reps & Warranties (R&W)
FAR is the loan-level R&W provider and is unrated. This
risk is mitigated by the fact that a third-party due diligence
firm conducted a review on the loans for evidence of FHA insurance.
FAR represents that the mortgage loans are covered by FHA insurance that
is in full force and effect. FAR provides further R&Ws including
those for title, first lien position, enforceability of the
lien, regulatory compliance, and the condition of the property.
FAR provides a no fraud R&W covering the origination of the mortgage
loans, determination of value of the mortgaged properties,
and the sale and servicing of the mortgage loans. Although certain
representations are knowledge qualified, the transaction documents
contain language specifying that if a representation would have been breached
if not for the knowledge qualifier then FAR will repurchase the relevant
asset as if the representation had been breached.
Upon the identification of an R&W breach, FAR has to cure the
breach. If FAR is unable to cure the breach, FAR must repurchase
the loan within 90 days from receiving the notification. We believe
the absence of an independent third party reviewer who can identify any
breaches to the R&W makes the enforcement mechanism weak in this transaction.
Also, FAR, in its good faith, is responsible for determining
if a R&W breach materially and adversely affects the interests of
the trust or the value the collateral. This creates the potential
for a conflict of interest.
When analyzing the transaction, we reviewed the transaction's exposure
to large potential indemnification payments owed to transaction parties
due to potential lawsuits. In particular, we assessed the
risk that the acquisition trustee would be subject to lawsuits from investors
for a failure to adequately enforce the R&Ws against the Seller.
We believe that FAHB 2019-AB1 is adequately protected against such
risk in part because a third-party data integrity review was conducted
on a significant random sample of the loans. In addition,
the third-party due diligence firm verified that all of the loans
in the pool are covered by FHA insurance.
Trustees
The acquisition and owner trustee for the FAHB 2019-AB1 transaction
is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB. The paying agent
and cash management functions will be performed by U.S.
Bank National Association. U.S. Bank National Association
will also serve as the claims payment agent and as such will be the HUD
mortgagee of record for the mortgage assets in the pool.
Methodology
The methodology used in these ratings was "Reverse Mortgage Securitizations
Methodology," published in November 2019. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy
of this methodology.
Our quantitative asset analysis is based on a loan-by-loan
modeling of the probability of a maturity event, the recoveries
from the sale of the underlying properties and insurance proceeds from
FHA. Our analysis takes into account the expected payout amounts
as well as the timing of the payouts from the asset sales and the FHA
insurance proceeds. Our analysis also factors the structure of
FHA insurance and applies various stresses to model parameters depending
on the target rating level. The modeling assumptions are different
for the Puerto Rico portion of the pool and the non-Puerto Rico
portion of the pool.
Evaluating maturity events: A maturity event includes (1) death
of the borrower, or the last living of two co-borrowers (mortality);
Failure of the borrower, or the last living of two co-borrowers,
to occupy the mortgaged property as their principal residence (defined
as occupying the property for 12 consecutive months); Sale of the
mortgaged property; Voluntary prepayment of the loan in full due
to mobility or morbidity event; and Default due to tax and insurance
delinquencies, or failure to make agreed upon repairs.
We use two main assumptions in our modeling: a mortality rate (adjusted
for life improvement) that assesses the probability of borrowers dying
and a prepayment rate that captures the other factors that can cause a
maturity event (such as default on taxes, moving out, voluntary
prepayment and property sale).
Assessing Mortality: We establish baseline assumptions regarding
the timing of mortality events using the most recent mortality rates compiled
in the US, often by the life insurance industry, to the extent
that they are available. The mortality rates are stratified by
gender and age, allowing us to distinguish broadly among types of
borrowers in the pool. In light of their socio demographics,
we assume longer life expectancy for the population using reverse mortgages
than for the general population, but reasonably equivalent to that
of a life insurance annuitant population. Reverse mortgage borrowers
display a number of self-selection characteristics as they can
be expected to be from higher socio-economic backgrounds,
and in better health than the average elderly population. For loans
that have joint obligors, we calculate the mortality rate for the
couple, which is the joint probability of the death of both obligors.
In our model, we cap life expectancy to 120 years.
Life Improvement Factors: Our analysis of the likely mortality rates
of the pool also incorporates expectations regarding changes in life expectancies
resulting from improvements in living standards and in health care technology
and availability. This results in greater longevity of the borrowers
and less cashflow into the transaction.
Age-Setback Approach: We apply an age-setback approach
to determine the reasonableness of our baseline scenario for future improvement
in expected life. In the Aaa scenario, we use an age setback
of 10 years, which effectively means that a 70-year old is
assumed to have the mortality rates of a 60-year old, and
hence increases the expected life.
Assessing Mobility and Morbidity (CPR and Morbidity): A morbidity
event happens when the borrowers move to long-term care facility
or nursing home due to health reason, borrowers default on their
tax and insurance payments, or borrowers have not performed the
required repairs at the time of origination. A mobility event occurs
when the borrowers move out due to reasons other than health reasons.
There is limited data with regard to tracking the morbidity or mobility
events which result in a prepayment. Servicers do not report these
events because for the servicer, the process upon any maturity event
is the same (foreclosure and REO). There is limited distinction
between borrowers moving to a nursing home versus moving out to a different
home. We assume a 3% prepayment rate at the base scenario.
Estimating Recoveries: Upon a Maturity Event, the loan has
to be paid in full. This can be done by either the (1) the borrower
or heirs pay back the loan or (2) the underlying property is sold and
the proceeds are used to satisfy the mortgage loan. The mortgage
loans are non-recourse and, therefore, any shortfall
net of the FHA claim receipts from HUD will be ultimately borne by noteholders,
after the overcollateralization (if any) is exhausted.
The major risk in a transaction backed by reverse mortgages is that the
values of the homes at their maturities may be insufficient to pay off
the original loan balance and any accrued interest. As such,
a key factor in our analysis is the Home Price Depreciation (HPD) forecast.
We assume a 30% HPD and we set long-term assumptions for
house price appreciation at zero.
The deterioration in property values could reduce recoveries on the mortgage
loans which could lead to shortfalls or losses to the bondholders.
In a reverse mortgage the only source of repayment is the value of the
underlying home. If the borrower or borrower's estate does
not pay the amount due upon maturity of a mortgage loan, the only
recourse of the servicer on behalf of the trust is to foreclose and sell
the property. There is no recourse against the income or other
assets of a borrower or the estate.
FHA insurance claim types: In addition to the recoveries from the
sales of the underlying properties, we assume the transaction benefit
from the FHA insurance claim receipts. There are uncertainties
related to the extent and timing of insurance proceeds received by the
trust due to the mechanics of the FHA insurance. HECM mortgagees
may suffer losses if a property is sold for less than its appraised value.
The amount of insurance proceeds received from the FHA depends on whether
a sales based claim (SBC) or appraisal based claim (ABC) is filed.
SBCs are filed in cases where the property is successfully sold within
the first six months after the servicer has acquired it. ABCs are
filed six months after the servicer has obtained marketable title if the
property has not yet been sold. For an SBC, HUD insurance
will cover the difference between (i) the loan balance and (ii) the higher
of the sales price and 95.0% of the latest appraisal,
with the transaction bearing losses if the sales price is lower than 95.0%
of the latest appraisal. For an ABC, HUD only covers the
difference between the loan amount and 100% of the appraised value,
so failure to sell the property at the appraised value results in a loss.
We expect ABCs to have higher levels of losses than SBCs. The fact
that there is a delay in the sale of the property usually implies some
adverse characteristics associated with the property. FHA insurance
will not protect against losses to the extent that an ABC property is
sold at a price lower than the appraisal value taken at the six month
mark of REO. Additionally, ABCs do not cover the cost to
sell properties (broker fees) while SBCs do cover these costs.
For SBCs, broker fees are reimbursable up to 6.0%
ordinarily. Our base case expectation is that properties will be
sold for 13.5% less than their appraisal value for ABCs.
To make this assumption, we considered industry data and the historical
experience of FAR. We stressed this percentage at higher credit
rating levels. In an Aaa scenario, we assumed that these
ABC appraisal haircuts could reach up to 30.0%.
In our asset analysis, we also assumed there would be some losses
for SBCs, albeit lower amounts than for ABCs. Based on historical
performance, in the base case scenario we assumed that SBCs would
suffer 1.0% losses due to a failure to sell the property
for an amount equal to or greater than 95.0% of the most
recent appraisal. We stressed this percentage at higher credit
rating levels. In an Aaa scenario, we assumed that SBC appraisal
haircuts could reach up to 11.0%.
Under our analytical approach, each loan is modeled to go through
both the ABC and SBC process with a certain probability. Each loan
will thus have both ABC and SBC sales disposition payments and associated
insurance payments (four payments in total). All payments are then
probability weighted and run through a modeled liability structure.
We considered industry data and the historical experience of FAR in our
analysis. For the base case scenario, we assumed that 85%
of claims would be SBCs and the rest would be ABCs. We stressed
this assumption and assumed higher ABC percentages for higher rating levels.
At an Aaa rating level, we assumed that 85% of insurance
claims would be submitted as ABCs.
Furthermore, to account for risks posed by Puerto Rico loans,
we considered the following for mortgage assets backed by properties in
Puerto Rico: (1) To account for delays in the foreclosure process
in Puerto Rico, we used five years as our Aaa rating-stress
liquidation lag and scaled the impact down at lower rating levels;
(2) We assumed that all insurance claims would be submitted as ABCs under
our Aaa rating stress and scaled this percentage down at lower rating
levels. In addition, for ABCs we assumed that properties
will sell for significantly lower than their appraised values; (3)
Due to the significant Puerto Rico concentration for this transaction,
we also applied haircuts to the modeled cash flows for Puerto Rico mortgage
assets.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of stress could drive the ratings
up. Transaction performance depends greatly on the US macro economy
and housing market. Property markets could improve from our original
expectations resulting in appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property
and faster property sales.
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of stresses could drive the ratings down.
High level prepayment or assignment which will lead to lower excess spread
to cover principal payments on the junior subordinate notes. Transaction
performance depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Property markets could deteriorate from our original expectations resulting
in depreciation in the value of the mortgaged property and slower property
sales.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1204224
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
