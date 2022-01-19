Moody's Assigns Provisional Ratings to Seven CMBS Classes of BX Trust 2022-LBA6

$801.8 million of Structured Securities Affected

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to seven classes of CMBS securities, to be issued by BX Trust 2022-LBA6, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2022-LBA6:

Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)

Cl. X-CP*, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

*Reflects interest-only class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The certificates are collateralized by the borrower's fee interests in 37 industrial properties and 1 undeveloped land parcel located across 10 states. Our ratings are based on the credit quality of the loans and the strength of the securitization structure.

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology and our IO Rating methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The portfolio contains 7.8 million square feet ("SF") of aggregate net rentable area ("NRA") across the following five property subtypes - warehouse/distribution (22 properties; 70.7% of NRA), warehouse (10 properties; 24.4% of NRA), manufacturing (2 properties; 2.7% of NRA), flex (3 properties; 2.2% of NRA) and undeveloped land (1 property; 0.0% of NRA). The portfolio is geographically diverse as the properties are located across 10 states and 13 markets. The portfolio's property-level Herfindahl score is 24.0 based on ALA. The largest state concentration is California, which represents 34.0% of NRA and 47.0% of allocated loan ("ALA") amount. The largest market concentration is the Los Angeles MSA, which represents 8.2% (15.6% including Orange County and Riverside) of NRA and 12.4% (23.6% including Orange County and Riverside) of ALA. The portfolio properties are primarily located in global gateway markets and generally situated within close proximity to major transportation arteries.

Construction dates for properties in the portfolio range between 1950 and 2022, with a weighted average year built of 1996. Property sizes for assets range between 30,000 SF and 734,544 SF (excluding undeveloped land parcel), with a weighted average size of 308,266 SF by ALA. Clear heights for properties range between 13 feet and 38 feet, with a weighted average maximum clear height for the portfolio of 28 feet. As of December 8, 2021, the portfolio is 93.4% leased.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.

The Moody's first mortgage DSCR is 2.85x and Moody's first mortgage stressed DSCR at a 9.25% constant is 0.63x. Moody's DSCR is based on our stabilized net cash flow.

Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 136.4% based on our Moody's Value. Adjusted Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 118.3% based on our Moody's Value using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted average property quality grade is 1.00.

Notable strengths of the transaction include: portfolio's proximity to global gateway markets; infill locations; geographic and tenant diversity; facility use and functionality; as well as the presence of experienced sponsorship.

Notable concerns of the transaction include: the high Moody's loan-to-value (MLTV) ratio; tenant rollover profile; average age of the improvements; floating-rate/interest-only mortgage loan profile; and certain credit-negative legal features..

Moody's rating approach considers sequential pay in connection with a collateral release as a credit neutral benchmark. Although the loans' release premium mitigates the risk of a ratings downgrade due to adverse selection, the pro rata payment structure limits ratings upgrade potential as mezzanine classes are prevented from building enhancement. The benefit received from pooling through cross-collateralization is also reduced.

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1315752.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shand Evans

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eun Choi

Senior Vice President

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

