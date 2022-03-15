Moody's Assigns a Prime-2 to AvalonBay's $500 million commercial paper program; outlook stable

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Prime-2 (P-2) short-term rating to AvalonBay Communities, Inc.'s ("AvalonBay" or "AVB") $500 million unsecured commercial paper (CP) program in the US. Concurrently, Moody's also affirmed the REIT's existing ratings, including its A3 senior unsecured rating.

The affirmation reflects the REIT's low-leveraged balance sheet and flexible capital structure, supported by its strong liquidity, broad access to capital and a resilient operating performance from its large, high-quality multifamily property portfolio. The rating outlook remains stable.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Issuer: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

Senior unsecured debt, Affirmed A3

Senior unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P) A3

Senior unsecured shelf, Affirmed (P) A3

Subordinate shelf, Affirmed (P) Baa1

Preferred shelf, Affirmed (P) Baa1

Preferred shelf Non-cumulative, Affirmed (P) Baa1

The following ratings were assigned:

Issuer: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

unsecured commercial paper (CP) program, Assigned P2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

- Outlook, remains stable

RATINGS RATIOANLE

The new P-2 short-term rating was assigned in connection to the REIT's announcement of the establishment of its first-time unsecured CP Program. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will issue the CP notes, which will rank pari passu in the right of payment with all of its other unsubordinated and unsecured senior debt obligations. As an alternative source of funding, the REIT may issue unsecured CP notes of up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding of $500 million, which currently equates to approximately 6% of the total outstanding principal debt and amortization as of year-end 2021. Intended for general corporate purposes, borrowings are expected to average approximately $250 million while the firm builds up CP demand and liquidity. The firm will use its $1.75 billion revolving credit facility ("revolver") as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the unsecured short-term debt securities issued under the CP Program. Maturing in February 2024, the revolver has same-day funding availability.

Other key factors considered in the rating include the REIT's large unencumbered asset base, representing approximately 94% of gross assets at year-end 2021, and its historically low utilization rate of the revolver. The REIT has primarily funded itself with a combination of unrestricted cash, Funds from Operations (FFO) as well as net proceeds from asset sales, capital market transactions and some joint ventures. Additionally, the REIT has the optionality to pay up to 90% of dividends with stock, potentially allowing for management to reallocate unrestricted cash and FFO to fully or partially cover the outstanding CP borrowings as a secondary back-up to the revolver, not including net proceeds from asset sales. Overall, Moody's expects that AvalonBay will continue to maintain its strong liquidity position, robust access to capital and strong financial flexibility.

The A3 senior unsecured rating reflects AVB's position and scale as one of the leading, premier public apartment owners/operators in the US, supported by a strong balance sheet and high-quality portfolio. The same property portfolio performance has proved resilient since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and is benefiting from a faster than expected recovery due to improving fundamentals, including a rebound in tenant demand, rising market rents and high rental revenue collections rates. These credit strengths are partially offset by: 1) lingering pockets of softened demand in its core markets; 2) the pending full recovery of major urban markets, in which the REIT has one third of its portfolio; and 3) sector-wide regulatory policies (eviction moratoria, landlord-tenant regulations, rental caps) in some markets that impede revenue growth or rent collections.

The balance sheet remains defensively positioned with total debt to gross assets and net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) at 32% and 5.5x for the trailing twelve months ended December 31. Further, secured debt levels reached a historical low of 2.9% of gross assets, reflecting the company's profile as a long-term unsecured borrower. AVB benefits from having one of the lowest debt cost of capital among its sector peers. The debt capital structure consists primarily of fixed-rate obligations, representing approximately 91% of total debt, and a weighted average debt duration of 8.8 years. Since the trough at year-end 2020 due to the pandemic, AVB's operating performance trends have improved year-over-year and quarter over quarter sequentially with same property revenues and same property net operating income (NOI) rising by approximately 5% and 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 over the same period in the prior year. Same property effective move-in rents, net of concessions, rose 8.7% above October 2019 levels in 2021 and rose approximately 23% between January 2021 and January 2022. All of AVB's core regions, except Northern California, experienced stronger performance during 2021 in both its suburban and urban communities. For 2022, the same-store revenue and NOI are expected to grow by 8.25% and 10% (midpoint of guidance range), respectively.

At fourth quarter-end 2021, the REIT had $544 million of unrestricted cash and escrowed cash held for lenders along with full borrowing capacity under the $1.75 billion revolver. Complementing the approximate $2.0 billion of proceeds raised from a combination of asset sales, bond offerings and ATM activity during the year, the REIT generated approximately $1.1 billion of FFO (Moody's adjusted) in 2021. Given its broad access to capital, the firm's near-term debt maturities are considered manageable with $717 million, or 8.8% of total debt, scheduled to mature between 2022 and 2023, of which $100 million already came due in February 2022.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that AVB will continue to grow in a disciplined manner while maintaining its strong leverage profile as well as its operational and financial flexibility to adjust to changes through various market cycles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although upward rating movement is unlikely in the near-term, it would be predicated on AvalonBay achieving the following criteria on a sustained basis:1) gross assets approaching $30 billion with no deterioration in portfolio quality; 2) total debt plus preferred stock below 30% of gross assets; 3) net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA significantly below 5.0x; 4) maintain a strong liquidity position; and 5) a development pipeline that is both substantially match funded and below 10% of gross assets.

Downward rating pressure would result from the following on a sustained basis:1) total debt plus preferred stock approaching 40% of gross assets; 2) net debt plus preferred stock to EBITDA above 6.0x; 3) secured debt above 15% of gross assets; 4) fixed charge coverage ratio approaching 3.5x; 5) an underfunded development pipeline that is above 15% of gross assets; and 6) a material weakness in operating results.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. [NYSE: AVB] owns, acquires, develops, redevelops and manages premier apartment communities located in select high barrier-to-entry suburban and urban markets. Including 20 properties that are under development/redevelopment, as of year-end 2021, the REIT owned or held direct or indirect investments in 297 operating apartment communities, comprising approximately 87,992 apartments in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Juan Acosta

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

