Moody's Assigns definitive ratings to five CMBS classes of BPR Trust 2022-OANA

Approximately $2.280 billion of Structured Securities Affected

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to five classes of CMBS securities, issued by BPR Trust 2022-OANA, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2022-OANA:

Cl. A, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. X-CP*, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The certificates are collateralized by a single floating-rate loan backed by a first-lien mortgage on the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interests in Ala Moana Center (the "Property"), an approximately 2,719,806 SF super regional mall located in Honolulu, HI. Our ratings are based on the credit quality of the loans and the strength of the securitization structure.

The Property is of open-air design and spans four levels. The original collateral improvements were developed in 1959, however, the improvements have been expanded on multiple occasions. The mall sits along the Pacific Ocean on the island of O'ahu, approximately 1.0 mile west of Waikiki, 2.0 miles east of downtown Honolulu, and 7.0 miles from the Honolulu International Airport.

The collateral area contains approximately 2,360,364 SF of retail, dining and entertainment space (86.8% of NRA) and 359,442 SF of office space (13.2% of NRA). The retail and entertainment component boasts five large anchors: Macy's (326,680 SF, 12.0% of NRA, 2.5% of gross rent), Nordstrom (185,951 SF, 6.8% of NRA, 0.0% of gross rent), Bloomingdale's (162,000 SF, 6.0% of NRA, 0.7% of gross rent), Neiman Marcus (161,055 SF, 5.9% of NRA, 1.5% of gross rent) and Target (136,525 SF, 5.0% of NRA, 1.9% of gross rent). Major tenants occupying over 10,000 SF include, but not limited to, Foodland Farms (47,395 SF, 1.7% of NRA, 1.6% of gross rent), Saks Off Fifth (41,661 SF, 1.5% of NRA, 1.0% of gross rent), Zara (36,205 SF, 1.3% of NRA, 0.7% of gross rent), Old Navy (33,221 SF, 1.2% of NRA, 1.3% of gross rent), Barnes and Noble (30,758 SF, 1.1% of NRA, 0.3% of gross rent), among others. Other noteworthy retailers at the property include Tesla, Apple, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Longs Drugs, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Sephora, Ben Bridge Timeworks, UNIQLO, Moncler and Harry Winston. The Property also contains approximately 160 food venues, ranging from snacks to quick service to fine dining offerings, including the Makai Market Food Court and the Lanai @ Ala Moana Center, a food court with seating for up to 450 guests. Restaurants include Agave & Vine, Seoul Mix and Teppanyaki Farmer, among others. As of December 31, 2021, the Property was approximately 90.5% occupied.

In terms of renovations and expansions, the last significant construction occurred in 2015 when the sponsor invested over $600 million to build the Ala Moana Ewa Expansion. The update added two new anchors - Bloomingdale's (first store in Hawaii) and Nordstrom (relocated from the Mauka Wing) - as well as approximately 326,000 SF of new in-line space. The sponsor also upgraded the common area with new paint, light fixtures, landscaping, and more. In August 2016, Foodland Farms (47,395 SF grocer) opened in the Ewa wing. In October 2017, Target opened in the Mauka Wing, in the former location of the Nordstrom department store.

With respect to the smaller office component, the Property's office space is located across two office towers: Ala Moana Building (195,636 SF, 7.2% of NRA) and Ala Moana Pacific Center (163,806 SF, 6.0% of NRA). The Ala Moana Pacific Center sits on two parcels including an approximately 24,953 SF parcel that is held pursuant to a ground lease between GGP Ala Moana and Other fee owners. This ground lease terminates on March 31, 2046.

The Property is owned by institutional quality entities through a joint venture among entities indirectly owned by Brookfield Properties Retail Holding LLC. ("BPR"), AustralianSuper ("AussieSuper"), the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College ("TIAA") and Institutional Mall Investors ("IMI-CalPers").

Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved the application of both our Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS methodology and our IO Rating methodology. The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.

The Moody's first mortgage DSCR is 2.44x and Moody's first mortgage stressed DSCR at a 9.25% constant is 0.82x. Moody's DSCR is based on our stabilized net cash flow.

Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 98.2% based on our Moody's Value. We did not adjust Moody's value to reflect the current interest rate environment as part of our analysis for this transaction.

Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment. The factors considered include property age, quality of construction, location, market, and tenancy. The property's quality grade is 0.62.

Notable strengths of the transaction include the Property's trophy qualities (e.g. sales productivity, strong NOI margins, irreplaceable location with significant barrier to entry), diversified set of demand drivers, strong area demographics, capital investment, and experienced sponsorship with residual equity.

Notable concerns of the transaction include the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, decline in international tourism, anchor performance, tenant rollover, cash out, floating-rate and interest-only mortgage loan profile, lack of collateral diversification, and certain credit negative legal features.

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology " published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology " published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage, loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.

Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s) within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as defined in the published methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of retail properties. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1325904.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

