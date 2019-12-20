Toronto, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Canadian ABCP activity for the week ended December 20, 2019
NO RATING IMPACT ON THE FOLLOWING ABCP PROGRAMS FROM DECEMBER 16,
2019 THROUGH DECEMBER 20, 2019:
Moody's has reviewed the following ABCP programs in conjunction
with the proposed additions and amendments. At this time the additions
and amendments, in and of themselves, will not result in any
rating impact on the respective program's ABCP. Moody's does not
believe they will have an adverse effect on the credit quality of the
securities such that the Moody's rating is impacted. Moody's
does not express an opinion as to whether the additions or amendments
could have other, non-credit-related effects.
BMO, RBC, AND SCOTIABANK AMEND AND RENEW AN AUTO RENTAL FACILITY
Canadian Master Trust (CMT), Plaza Trust (Plaza), and Bay
Street Funding Trust (Bay Street) are three partially supported,
multi-seller Canadian ABCP programs sponsored and administered,
respectively, by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., a subsidiary
of Bank of Montreal (BMO), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and
Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank). The programs have amended and
extended their interest in an existing unrated CAD450 million variable
funding note facility (VFN) backed by a fleet of rental cars for a non-investment
grade rental car company to March 2022. Each program holds a CAD150
million VFN. The required dynamic overcollateralization for the
facility was amended and the required letter of credit and cash collateral
account was reduced to 4% from 5.875%. The
amendments did not have an impact on the credit quality of the fleet rental
facility.
Transaction-specific credit enhancement is in the form of dynamic
vehicle overcollateralization and a letter of credit and cash collateral
account together sized at 4% of the outstanding note balance.
The size of the enhancement varies depending on the vehicle mix.
The auto rental facility remains partially supported by liquidity facilities
provided by Prime-1 rated BMO, RBC and Scotiabank in support
of their respective conduit.
Plaza's program-level credit enhancement is sized at a minimum
of 10% of the face amount of ABCP, excluding fully supported
transactions. Plaza has approximately CAD3.2 billion of
purchase commitments and CAD2.3 billion in outstandings.
Its program-level credit enhancement is approximately CAD215 million.
CMT has purchase commitments of CAD2.6 billion and CAD1.5
billion of ABCP outstanding.
Bay Street has purchase commitments of CAD1.8 billion and CAD1.1
billion of ABCP outstanding.
BMO'S RIDGE TRUST EXTENDS EXISTING EQUIPMENT FINANCE FACILITY
Ridge Trust (Ridge), a partially supported, multi-seller
Canadian ABCP program administered by BMO NB, a subsidiary of BMO,
has amended and extended its interest in a CAD400 million revolving equipment
finance securitization till December 2021. The equipment finance
contracts are originated by an investment grade rated equipment finance
company.
Transaction-specific credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization
equal to 5% of the pool balance and cash reserve account sized
at 3% of the note balance. This transaction is partially
supported by a program-level liquidity facility provided by Prime-1(cr)
BMO. Ridge does not have any program level credit enhancement.
Ridge currently has CAD2.9 billion of purchase commitments and
CAD2.0 billion of ABCP outstanding.
CIBC AND SCOTIABANK SPONSORED ABCP PROGRAMS ADD AN EQUIPMENT RENTAL FACILITY
A syndicate of Canadian ABCP programs including SAFE Trust (SAFE),
SOUND Trust (SOUND), STABLE Trust (STABLE), SURE Trust (SURE),
Bay Street Funding Trust (Bay Street) and King Street Funding Trust (King
Street) have added a CAD1.1 billion revolving equipment rental
securitization facility to their portfolios. The rental contracts
are primarily for residential water heaters, but the pool also includes
contacts for commercial water heaters; water treatment equipment;
and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units.
Transaction-specific credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization
sized at 18% of the stressed eligible pool balance, a fully
funded cash reserve and/ or Letter of Credit together sized at 2%
of the stressed eligible pool balance and minimum excess spread.
SAFE, SOUND, STABLE and SURE are all partially supported,
multi-seller ABCP programs sponsored and administered by Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). Each conduit will hold a CAD140
million unrated note issued by an issuer SPV, for an aggregate exposure
of CAD560 million. The transaction is partially supported by the
respective program level liquidity facilities provided by Prime-1(cr)
rated CIBC. The facilities are sized to cover 100% of the
face amount of outstanding ABCP issued by SAFE, SOUND, STABLE
and SURE. SAFE, SOUND, STABLE and SURE do not have
program-level credit enhancement.
SAFE has CAD2.2 billion in aggregate purchase commitments and CAD1.8
billion of ABCP outstanding.
SOUND has CAD2.3 billion in aggregate purchase commitments and
CAD1.9 billion of ABCP outstanding.
STABLE has CAD1.3 billion in aggregate purchase commitments and
CAD1.3 billion of ABCP outstanding.
SURE has CAD2.2 billion in aggregate purchase commitments and CAD2.0
billion of ABCP outstanding.
Bay Street and King Street are both partially supported, multi-seller
ABCP programs administered by Scotia Capital Inc., a wholly
owned subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank). Bay Street
and King Street's aggregate exposure is CAD560 million with each
conduit holding a CAD280 million unrated note issued by an issuer SPV.
For the Scotiabank programs, the transaction is partially supported
by King Street's and Bay Street's respective liquidity facilities provided
by Prime-1(cr) Scotiabank. The liquidity facilities are
sized to cover 100% of the face amount of outstanding ABCP issued
by King Street and Bay Street. Neither program has program level
credit enhancement.
Bay Street has purchase commitments of CAD2.2 billion and outstanding
ABCP of CAD1.4 billion.
King Street has purchase commitments of CAD2.1 billion and outstanding
ABCP of CAD1.7 billion
NBC'S CLARITY AND FUSION ADD CAD60 MILLION RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE
POOL
Clarity Trust (Clarity) and Fusion Trust (Fusion), two partially
supported, multi-seller Canadian ABCP programs sponsored
and administered by National Bank Financial Inc. (NBF), a
wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada (NBC) added a pool
of CAD60 million in mortgages to an existing facility increasing the pool
balance to CAD874 million. The facility is backed by residential
mortgages originated by a wholly owned subsidiary of a large Canadian
financial services company. Subject to eligibility criteria,
the collateral is a mix of prime conventional and insured mortgages.
Transaction-specific credit enhancement is provided through a cash
reserve, which consists of a minimum of 3% for conventional
mortgages and 0.25% to 2% for insured mortgages,
depending on the Insurers' ratings. This transaction is partially
supported by the respective liquidity facilities of Clarity and Fusion,
provided by Prime-1(cr) NBC. The committed amount of the
liquidity facilities is sized to cover 100% of the face amount
of outstanding ABCP issued by Clarity and Fusion.
Clarity has C$15 million of program-level credit enhancement.
Clarity currently has CAD1.8 billion of purchase commitments and
CAD1.2 billion of ABCP outstanding.
Fusion has C$15 million of program-level credit enhancement.
Fusion currently has CAD1.9 billion of purchase commitments and
CAD1.4 billion of ABCP outstanding.
Moody's monitors and analyzes ABCP programs on an ongoing basis.
A detailed description of each program is published in the ABCP Program
Review. Some ABCP programs have updated performance information,
which is published in the Performance Overviews. All ABCP publications
are available on Moodys.com
The principal methodology used in these ratings is "Moody's Approach to
Rating Asset-Backed Commercial Paper" published in July 2017.
For a more detailed explanation of Moody's approach please refer
to the report
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1071314
This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For
any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
