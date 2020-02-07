info

Announcement:

Moody's: Chinese retail, travel and transport companies most at risk from coronavirus

07 Feb 2020

Hong Kong, February 07, 2020 --

• Liquidity remains a key focus of Moody's credit analysis

• Supply chain disruptions will pressure companies reliant on upstream output

Moody's Investors Service says in a new report that Chinese brick-and-mortar retailers selling discretionary items, travel-service providers and transportation companies are most exposed to disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

"The ongoing transportation suspensions, travel bans and overall reduced customer traffic flows are weakening sales and cash flow -- thereby raising credit risk -- in particular, for companies in the Chinese retail, travel and transport sectors," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"More broadly speaking, we see a risk for domestic supply chains to be disrupted, which would translate into output losses as transport becomes or remains disrupted, workers are evacuated, or products from suppliers are not delivered," adds Lai.

Companies in the advertising, auto, cement, chemical, construction, food and beverage, mining, property, refining and steel sectors have moderate credit risk, although credit risk would rise if disruptions continue for an extended period.

Moody's also expects weaker demand for public services and lower fiscal revenue and land sales income for regional and local governments, which would in turn be credit negative for local government financing vehicles (LGFVs).

Companies in other industries, such as oil and gas, oilfield services and utilities, are less exposed, as their business operations are not directly disrupted by the government's efforts to contain the virus.

Liquidity remains a key focus of Moody's credit analysis, especially during periods of severe disruption, such as the current one.

Moody's expects funding conditions will remain favourable for most rated state-owned companies, as well as for LGFVs and industrial and property companies with sound financial strength.

However, financially weak privately-owned companies could face funding pressure and remain exposed to refinancing risk.

Subscribers can access the report "Coronavirus - China: Retail, travel, transport among sectors most exposed to disruptions from coronavirus " at:

http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1212857

The report forms part of a series of research on the credit implications of the coronavirus outbreak on various sectors globally, as Moody's continues to monitor the rapidly changing situation. Previous reports can be accessed on Moody's dedicated topic page: https://www.moodys.com/newsandevents/topics/Coronavirus-Credit-Effects-007054

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS ONLY: For more information, please call one of our global press information hotlines: New York +1-212-553-0376, London +44-20-7772-5456, Tokyo +813-5408-4110, Hong Kong +852-3758-1350, Sydney +61-2-9270-8141, Mexico City 001-888-779-5833, São Paulo 0800-891-2518, or Buenos Aires 0800-666-3506. You can also email us at mediarelations@moodys.com or visit our web site at www.moodys.com.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Cedric Lai
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

