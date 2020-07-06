Moody's Confirms CMA CGM's B2 ratings; outlook changed to negative

Stockholm, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of CMA CGM S.A. ("CMA"), as well as the Caa1 senior unsecured rating. The outlook on all ratings changed to negative from ratings under review.

A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade process, which was initiated on April 1, 2020.

Today's rating action balances the improved liquidity of CMA following the signing of €1.05 billion new Term Loan, of which 70% is guaranteed by the Government of France (Aa2 Stable), with the risks attached to the threat of a second wave of the pandemic endangering fragile transportation demand. Still, positive signs are emerging following unprecedented capacity adjustments by the CMA as well as the industry, keeping freight rates above last year's levels despite a significant decrease in the bunker price. Should the shipping industry continue its robust performance trend despite a fragile macroeconomic environment, reflected in adequate profitability and credit metrics, a stabilisation of the rating outlook is possible.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On May 13, 2020, CMA signed a new senior unsecured Term Loan of €1.05 billion ($1.15 billion) with a consortium of banks, of which 70% is guaranteed by the Government of France. The loan will be pari passu with the existing senior unsecured revolving credit facilities and senior unsecured bonds. It was subsequently drawn on May 19, 2020, of which €200 million was used to prepay the €725 million senior unsecured bond maturing in January 2021, and €300 million injected as equity into CEVA Logistics AG (Caa1 Stable). Moody's understands the remainder, around €550 million, will be used to cover short term debt maturities as well as absorbing any COVID-19 related impact on the business. The initiative is a clear credit positive, as it will alleviate short term pressure on the company's liquidity, one of the main drivers to placing the ratings under review for a downgrade.

Although the industry has demonstrated very disciplined behaviour so far in terms of adjusting capacity to the decreased demand, medium term prospects remain uncertain, especially factoring in the looming threat of a second wave of the pandemic. Even though freight rates have remained stable since the coronavirus outbreak, there is a risk they will react to the record low bunker price, due to the usual time lag. Should this materialize, 2020 could prove difficult for the company as well as the industry. Should stable freight rates, however, be sustained over the next couple of quarters, Moody's expects CMA to be able to generate positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow, yielding optionality when it comes to adjusting its capital structure.

Moody's understands that CEVA's need for additional liquidity support has been reduced, supported by the €300 million debt repayment with proceeds from CMA's latest equity injection and considering its cash position per end of Q1. A longer-term improvement of CEVA's credit quality requires a sustained turnaround of free cash flow generation to positive levels.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook balances the current negative industry outlook Moody's has on the container shipping segment, with CMA's credit positive initiatives to improve the liquidity profile. Depending on how the market environment develops, with main drivers being the evolution of freight rates, Moody's 12-18 month forward view encapsulates quite a wide band when it comes to credit metric projections; debt/EBITDA between 4.8x -- 5.6x and FFO interest coverage between 2.6x -- 3.2x. Also impacting these projections is the company's financial policy when it comes to refinancing vs retiring debt coming due.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A stabilization of the outlook could happen if the current market development proves to be sustainable, yielding prospects of CMA achieving the lower part of our projection band. This would also imply a capital structure that can yield a debt/EBITDA below 5.0x and FFO interest coverage at or above 3.0x through the cycle. Any positive ratings pressure would require the company maintaining or improving the current liquidity profile.

Negative ratings pressure could arise if the company's debt/EBITDA ratio increased above 5.5 and FFO interest coverage decreased below 2.0x and stayed at such levels for a prolonged period. Additionally, sustained negative free cash flow and a weakened liquidity profile would cause negative pressure on ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1100802. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

COMPANY PROFILE

CMA CGM is the fourth-largest provider of global container shipping services. The company operates primarily in the international containerized maritime transportation of goods, but its activities also include container terminal operations, intermodal, inland transport and logistics. For the full year of 2019, the company reported revenue of $30.3 billion and EBITDA of $3.8 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Harlid

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

