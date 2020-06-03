Moody's Confirms Meritor's ratings, CFR at Ba3, negative outlook.

Approximately $750 million of rated debt affected
New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Meritor,
Inc. ("Meritor") including the corporate family and Probability
of Default ratings at Ba3 and Ba3-PD, respectively;
and also Meritor's senior unsecured notes at B1; and assigned
a B1 rating to Meritor's new senior unsecured notes. Meritor's
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-2. The rating
outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade
initiated on March 26, 2020.
Meritor recently announced the issuance of $300 million in senior
unsecured notes which will rank pari passu with Meritor's existing
senior unsecured notes. The net proceeds of the notes will be used
for general corporate purposes, including paying down borrowings
under the company's revolving credit facility.
Ratings Confirmed:
.Issuer: Meritor, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, at Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
at Ba3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
at B1 (LGD5)
Rating Assigned:
..Issuer: Meritor, Inc.
....New Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
at B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Meritor, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of Meritor's Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation
that Meritor will maintain its strong competitive position as a major
supplier of commercial vehicle drivetrains, brakes, and aftermarket
products to the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial
sectors over the intermediate-term. North American Class
8 build rates will experience a dramatic near-term decline in volumes
resulting from the cyclical downturn in 2020 further exacerbated by the
impact of the coronavirus pandemic. We now expect North American
Class 8 truck build rates to drop by about half, compared with our
previous expectation of a 25%-30% fall. Further,
the recovery in Class 8 build rates in 2021 is likely to be less robust
than previously forecast. Yet, Meritor's good liquidity
profile, bolstered by the proceeds of the $300 million note
issuance, will support operational flexibility over the next four
quarters.
Meritor's operational flexibility is supported by strong improvement
in EBITA margins over the recent years improving to about 9% for
FYE 2019 (including Moody's adjustments) from about 5.6%
in 2016. With adjusted Debt/EBITDA of about 3.2x at FYE
2019, the company was well positioned for the pre-coronavirus
expected 2020 North American cyclical downturn in Class 8 vehicle build
rates. Following temporary customer manufacturing closings due
to the coronavirus pandemic, Meritor initialed a number of actions
to help mitigate the negative impact on volumes, including salary
reductions, temporary layoffs, and reductions in discretional
and capital spending. Also helping to mitigate lower Class 8 demand
is Meritor's aftermarket business, estimated at about 33%
of revenues.
Meritor's debt/EBITDA as of March 31, 2020 was about 5.1x
which Moody's expects to further deteriorate through the company's
fiscal year end September 2020 before gradually recovering into the second
half of calendar 2020. Negative free cash flow is now expected
to be over $100 million by fiscal year end September 2020,
with significant negative free cash in the company's third quarter
ending June 2020. Moody's expects free cash flow on an LTM
basis to return to the positive levels in the low $100 million
range in the back half of the company's fiscal year ending September
2021.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects expectations
for good liquidity over the next 4 quarters to contend with declining
North American Class 8 production trends. Meritor's liquidity
profile is supported by $508 million, as of March 31,
2020. Availability under the $625 million revolving credit
facility as of March 31, 2020 was $321 million after $304
million of borrowings. Revolver availability will be enhanced from
the net proceeds of the $300 million note offering which is expected
to largely paydown borrowings. We now anticipate that Meritor's
free cash flow generation will be about negative 7% of adjusted
debt for fiscal year-end September 2020 with weaker than expected
Class 8 build rates resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, and
industry cyclicality. The credit facility is expected to have sufficient
cushion under the covenant of a priority debt/EBITDA ratio test.
As of March 31, 2020, the company utilized about $352
million of receivables factoring and securitization facility arrangements
which has been an ongoing practice, but is also a potential funding
risk if factoring arrangements are not continued. Most of these
arrangements are under long-term committed facilities.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertain pace of recovering commercial
vehicle production for Meritor's customers, manufacturing
inefficiencies in Meritor's operations as it ensures employee safety,
and the risk of a second wave of increasing coronavirus infection rates
as the US and European regions continue opening up their economies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded with evidence of greater than expected financial
flexibility including cost controls to produce an EBITA margin in the
mid-teens, along with EBITA / interest exceeding 5x,
and debt / EBITDA around the mid 2x level.
The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of an EBITA margin below
7%, EBITA / interest approaching 2.5x or debt / EBITDA
above 4x through the second half of 2021. Other potential events
that could result in a downgrade include meaningful loss of market position,
a weakening of the company's liquidity profile, or more aggressive
financial policies such as increased target leverage or return of capital
to shareholders.
Meritor's role in the commercial vehicle industry exposes the company
to material environmental risks arising from increasing regulations on
carbon emissions. Commercial fleet operators' demand for electrified
vehicles is anticipated to develop over the longer term. Yet,
as commercial vehicle manufacturers seek to introduce more electrified
powertrains, Meritor is developing products to meet this need in
each of its customer end-markets and regions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Meritor, Inc., headquartered in Troy, MI,
is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking
and aftermarket solutions for commercial truck, trailer, off-highway,
defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world.
Revenues for the LTM period ended March 31, 2020 were approximately
$4 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Timothy L. Harrod
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653