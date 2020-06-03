Moody's Confirms Meritor's ratings, CFR at Ba3, negative outlook.

Approximately $750 million of rated debt affected

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Meritor, Inc. ("Meritor") including the corporate family and Probability of Default ratings at Ba3 and Ba3-PD, respectively; and also Meritor's senior unsecured notes at B1; and assigned a B1 rating to Meritor's new senior unsecured notes. Meritor's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-2. The rating outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

Meritor recently announced the issuance of $300 million in senior unsecured notes which will rank pari passu with Meritor's existing senior unsecured notes. The net proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including paying down borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility.

Ratings Confirmed:

.Issuer: Meritor, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, at Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, at Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, at B1 (LGD5)

Rating Assigned:

..Issuer: Meritor, Inc.

....New Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, at B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Meritor, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Meritor's Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Meritor will maintain its strong competitive position as a major supplier of commercial vehicle drivetrains, brakes, and aftermarket products to the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors over the intermediate-term. North American Class 8 build rates will experience a dramatic near-term decline in volumes resulting from the cyclical downturn in 2020 further exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. We now expect North American Class 8 truck build rates to drop by about half, compared with our previous expectation of a 25%-30% fall. Further, the recovery in Class 8 build rates in 2021 is likely to be less robust than previously forecast. Yet, Meritor's good liquidity profile, bolstered by the proceeds of the $300 million note issuance, will support operational flexibility over the next four quarters.

Meritor's operational flexibility is supported by strong improvement in EBITA margins over the recent years improving to about 9% for FYE 2019 (including Moody's adjustments) from about 5.6% in 2016. With adjusted Debt/EBITDA of about 3.2x at FYE 2019, the company was well positioned for the pre-coronavirus expected 2020 North American cyclical downturn in Class 8 vehicle build rates. Following temporary customer manufacturing closings due to the coronavirus pandemic, Meritor initialed a number of actions to help mitigate the negative impact on volumes, including salary reductions, temporary layoffs, and reductions in discretional and capital spending. Also helping to mitigate lower Class 8 demand is Meritor's aftermarket business, estimated at about 33% of revenues.

Meritor's debt/EBITDA as of March 31, 2020 was about 5.1x which Moody's expects to further deteriorate through the company's fiscal year end September 2020 before gradually recovering into the second half of calendar 2020. Negative free cash flow is now expected to be over $100 million by fiscal year end September 2020, with significant negative free cash in the company's third quarter ending June 2020. Moody's expects free cash flow on an LTM basis to return to the positive levels in the low $100 million range in the back half of the company's fiscal year ending September 2021.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects expectations for good liquidity over the next 4 quarters to contend with declining North American Class 8 production trends. Meritor's liquidity profile is supported by $508 million, as of March 31, 2020. Availability under the $625 million revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020 was $321 million after $304 million of borrowings. Revolver availability will be enhanced from the net proceeds of the $300 million note offering which is expected to largely paydown borrowings. We now anticipate that Meritor's free cash flow generation will be about negative 7% of adjusted debt for fiscal year-end September 2020 with weaker than expected Class 8 build rates resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, and industry cyclicality. The credit facility is expected to have sufficient cushion under the covenant of a priority debt/EBITDA ratio test. As of March 31, 2020, the company utilized about $352 million of receivables factoring and securitization facility arrangements which has been an ongoing practice, but is also a potential funding risk if factoring arrangements are not continued. Most of these arrangements are under long-term committed facilities.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertain pace of recovering commercial vehicle production for Meritor's customers, manufacturing inefficiencies in Meritor's operations as it ensures employee safety, and the risk of a second wave of increasing coronavirus infection rates as the US and European regions continue opening up their economies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded with evidence of greater than expected financial flexibility including cost controls to produce an EBITA margin in the mid-teens, along with EBITA / interest exceeding 5x, and debt / EBITDA around the mid 2x level.

The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of an EBITA margin below 7%, EBITA / interest approaching 2.5x or debt / EBITDA above 4x through the second half of 2021. Other potential events that could result in a downgrade include meaningful loss of market position, a weakening of the company's liquidity profile, or more aggressive financial policies such as increased target leverage or return of capital to shareholders.

Meritor's role in the commercial vehicle industry exposes the company to material environmental risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions. Commercial fleet operators' demand for electrified vehicles is anticipated to develop over the longer term. Yet, as commercial vehicle manufacturers seek to introduce more electrified powertrains, Meritor is developing products to meet this need in each of its customer end-markets and regions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Meritor, Inc., headquartered in Troy, MI, is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Revenues for the LTM period ended March 31, 2020 were approximately $4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

