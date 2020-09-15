Moody's Downgrades Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, S.A.; Outlook Remains Negative

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the rating to B1 from Ba3 assigned to the $317 million (approximate
issuance amount) Senior Secured Notes ("Notes") issued by
Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, S.A. ("Aerodom").
The outlook is negative.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI,
S.A.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 from Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI,
S.A.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's rating downgrade reflects the material reduction of cash
flow generation amid the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on Aerodom's
liquidity position. Despite the reopening of the airport for commercial
operations we expect a slow traffic recovery that will continue to impact
Aerodom's financial metrics. As a result, Aerodom amended
its $194 million (approximate amount outstanding) loan due March
2024 that ranks pari passu with the Notes and waived certain financial
covenants.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel
and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well
as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport
operations.
As a result of a dramatic drop in traffic starting on April 2020,
the company has experienced a weakening in its liquidity and financial
metrics, becoming more vulnerable to additional external shocks.
As of July, traffic trends started to recover, but on a yearly
basis, Aerodom expects a 58% decline in traffic. Moody's
expects that the recovery will be more gradual and that the decline in
passenger traffic will amount around 60-65% in 2020 compared
to the previous year. We recognize that more challenging downside
scenarios could materialize.
We expect that the impact on the cash flow resulting from the declining
passenger levels will continue to deteriorate as Aerodom continues to
face low enplanement levels. Notwithstanding, Aerodom's
liquidity position is strong, with a cash balance of approximately
$60 million (as of August 2020) including a 6-month Debt
Service Reserve Fund. Under our Base Case scenario, Aerodom
could rely on the cash available without making draws from the Debt Service
Reserve Account.
The poor performance has led Aerodom to amend its loan contract,
waiving technical Events of Default (EoD) related to debt service coverage
and leverage ratios, starting on September 2020 through September
2021. Although these changes only apply to the loan they also help
avoid a technical cross-default on the Notes, mitigating
this risk. Additionally, the amendment allows the company
to defer the next three consecutive principal payments on the loan (3Q2020
through 1Q2021), converting them into a balloon payment due on the
loan maturity date (March 2024).
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the downside risks stemming from the impact
on the coronavirus on passenger performance and cash generation capacity
which could lead to weak financial metrics and further covenant waivers
from bank lenders, as well as a tighter liquidity position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
In light of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on Aerodom's
ratings is unlikely in the near future.
The rating could be further downgraded if the coronavirus outbreak has
a longer and continued impact on passenger levels that lead to a material
reduction of available liquidity sources or our assessment that Aerodom
will breach covenants without curing them or obtaining waivers from creditors.
ABOUT AERODOM
Aerodom operates six airports in the Dominican Republic (Government of
Dominican Republic, Ba3 stable) through a long-term concession
that expires in 2030 and that was granted by the country´s government.
Aerodom´s operations include las Américas International Airport
in Santo Domingo, the country´s capital. Aerodom´s
rating considers its strong market position operating under a supportive
long-term concession that allows fair compensation to invested
capital and has shown adequate tariff setting mechanisms. Aerodom
has ample capacity to accommodate expected traffic growth by undertaking
only minimal capital investments. Furthermore, Moody´s
recognizes Aerodom's relatively low passenger traffic volatility stemming
from its origin and destination passenger profile and its diversified
carrier base that limits its exposure to airlines.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
