Moody's Downgrades Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, S.A.; Outlook Remains Negative

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the rating to B1 from Ba3 assigned to the $317 million (approximate issuance amount) Senior Secured Notes ("Notes") issued by Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, S.A. ("Aerodom"). The outlook is negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, S.A.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI, S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's rating downgrade reflects the material reduction of cash flow generation amid the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on Aerodom's liquidity position. Despite the reopening of the airport for commercial operations we expect a slow traffic recovery that will continue to impact Aerodom's financial metrics. As a result, Aerodom amended its $194 million (approximate amount outstanding) loan due March 2024 that ranks pari passu with the Notes and waived certain financial covenants.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders as well as enhanced requirements to maintain health and safety in the airport operations.

As a result of a dramatic drop in traffic starting on April 2020, the company has experienced a weakening in its liquidity and financial metrics, becoming more vulnerable to additional external shocks. As of July, traffic trends started to recover, but on a yearly basis, Aerodom expects a 58% decline in traffic. Moody's expects that the recovery will be more gradual and that the decline in passenger traffic will amount around 60-65% in 2020 compared to the previous year. We recognize that more challenging downside scenarios could materialize.

We expect that the impact on the cash flow resulting from the declining passenger levels will continue to deteriorate as Aerodom continues to face low enplanement levels. Notwithstanding, Aerodom's liquidity position is strong, with a cash balance of approximately $60 million (as of August 2020) including a 6-month Debt Service Reserve Fund. Under our Base Case scenario, Aerodom could rely on the cash available without making draws from the Debt Service Reserve Account.

The poor performance has led Aerodom to amend its loan contract, waiving technical Events of Default (EoD) related to debt service coverage and leverage ratios, starting on September 2020 through September 2021. Although these changes only apply to the loan they also help avoid a technical cross-default on the Notes, mitigating this risk. Additionally, the amendment allows the company to defer the next three consecutive principal payments on the loan (3Q2020 through 1Q2021), converting them into a balloon payment due on the loan maturity date (March 2024).

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the downside risks stemming from the impact on the coronavirus on passenger performance and cash generation capacity which could lead to weak financial metrics and further covenant waivers from bank lenders, as well as a tighter liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In light of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on Aerodom's ratings is unlikely in the near future.

The rating could be further downgraded if the coronavirus outbreak has a longer and continued impact on passenger levels that lead to a material reduction of available liquidity sources or our assessment that Aerodom will breach covenants without curing them or obtaining waivers from creditors.

ABOUT AERODOM

Aerodom operates six airports in the Dominican Republic (Government of Dominican Republic, Ba3 stable) through a long-term concession that expires in 2030 and that was granted by the country´s government. Aerodom´s operations include las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the country´s capital. Aerodom´s rating considers its strong market position operating under a supportive long-term concession that allows fair compensation to invested capital and has shown adequate tariff setting mechanisms. Aerodom has ample capacity to accommodate expected traffic growth by undertaking only minimal capital investments. Furthermore, Moody´s recognizes Aerodom's relatively low passenger traffic volatility stemming from its origin and destination passenger profile and its diversified carrier base that limits its exposure to airlines.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adrian Garza

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

